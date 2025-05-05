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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Department of General Services (DGS)

    Business Inclusion and Supplier Development

    Dedicated to expanding opportunities for micro, small, small diverse, veteran, and midsize businesses across Pennsylvania.

    Overview

    Through strategic initiatives, streamlined processes, and increased investments, the Department of General Services (DGS) ensures that businesses of all sizes can compete for and win state contracts.

    More information

    Become a Commonwealth supplier

    The first step to working with the Commonwealth is getting your credentials.

    Review the process

    Find contract and partnership opportunities

    Our platform connects suppliers with contracts and helps primes meet their targets.

    Search our directories

    Access resources and support

    We provide programs and information to help businesses grow and stay connected.

    Connect with support

    Quick links

    Access the tools and resources needed for each step of the procurement process.

    Quick links

    PA Supplier Registration Portal (SAP)

    Register and manage your supplier account

    Learn more

    PRISM Compliance Portal

    Certify your small, diverse, or veteran-owned business

    Learn more

    PRISM Application Guide

    Get step-by-step instructions for the portal

    Learn more

    PA eMarketplace Portal

    Access bidding, awards, and contract details

    Learn more