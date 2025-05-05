Overview
Through strategic initiatives, streamlined processes, and increased investments, the Department of General Services (DGS) ensures that businesses of all sizes can compete for and win state contracts.
Become a Commonwealth supplier
The first step to working with the Commonwealth is getting your credentials.Review the process
Find contract and partnership opportunities
Our platform connects suppliers with contracts and helps primes meet their targets.Search our directories
Access resources and support
We provide programs and information to help businesses grow and stay connected.Connect with support
Quick links
Access the tools and resources needed for each step of the procurement process.