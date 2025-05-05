Interested parties who wish to receive more information should contact the DGS Bureau of Real Estate via email or call 717-787-4394.

Surplus properties currently being sold via competitive bid can be found on eMarketplace

Request a Statement of Interest Form.

The surplus properties listed are currently being prepared for competitive bid. However, DGS may consider conveying property via a direct conveyance to qualified buyers. Direct conveyances are contingent on the sponsorship of authorizing legislation by a member of the PA General Assembly, passage of authorizing legislation by the Pennsylvania General Assembly and signing into law by the Governor. Parties who wish to express serious interest in the direct purchase of surplus property may request a GSRE-1 Statement of Interest via email through the General Inquiry Resource Account for the DGS Bureau of Real Estate at ra-gsbre@pa.gov. This form is only a statement of interest. It is not a binding contract and should not be construed as a commitment by DGS or the interested party to the sale of Commonwealth owned real estate.

View a sample Statement of Interest form.

Recent Transactions

The DGS Bureau of Real Estate has recently sold the following properties:

PennWest Clarion Venango Campus Parcels

Historic Curtin Village in Centre County

Former PennDot Materials Testing Lab Site in Harrisburg

0.65 Acre Subdivision at Waynesburg Drivers Licensing Center

Haverford State Hospital – Torrey House

White Haven Center Public Meeting Presentation

On April 10, 2025 DGS participated in a public meeting on the status of the White Haven Center in Luzerne County. You can view the presentation here.

Resources for Property Developers

DCED Resources For State Property Redevelopment Fact Sheet