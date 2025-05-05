Find information about auto auctions that are open to the public and automotive service provider opportunities.

​Used Vehicle Auctions

Used Commonwealth fleet vehicle auctions are open to members of the general public, including dealers. Attendance at the auction is limited to those who are at least 18 years of age. Please, no pets. Additional information including payment options can be found by reading the auction policies or calling (717) 469-7900 Mon - Fri 9am - 4pm

Employees (or their agents) of the Department of General Services (DGS) and members of their families are prohibited from purchasing at the Commonwealth used vehicle auctions conducted by or on behalf of DGS. Members of the immediate family include a spouse residing in the employee's household, minors and/or dependent children. Employees (or their agents) of all other Commonwealth agencies and members of their immediate families are prohibited from purchasing vehicles at the Commonwealth used vehicle auctions that were assigned to, or surplused by, their employing agency if the sale price exceeds $100.00.

Location

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania used vehicle auctions are conducted at the Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania Auto Auction located at 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville, PA 17028 (Interstate #81, Exit-80 Hershey/Grantville).

If using GPS - Please use 411 Firehouse Road.

Online Pre-Sale Registration



Print out and complete these forms.

When completed, please email the completed form to KeystoneCommonwealth@coxautoinc.com

Auction Policies

Date and Time

Auctions begin at 10:00 A.M. Auctions may be canceled at the Director of the Bureau of Vehicle Management's discretion. Prospective buyers should register from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday before the sale. There is no registration on sale day. All vehicles will be released to the successful bidder by assigned registration numbers. Upcoming Auction Sale listings for the future sales are posted as they become available. Tenative 2025 auction dates are listed below.

All questions regarding the auction should be directed to 717-469-7900 M to F, 9am to 3pm EST.

Future Auction Dates (All Dates Tenative)

October 20, 2026

December 15, 2026

Most updated offerings.

NOTE: If you are using CHROME and the presale listing does not show, please retry using Microsoft Edge.

NOTE: Unit numbers 9-990 to 9-999 are "Off Site" Units not located on the auction property. They are being sold on photos from their current locations. Please see county location listed next to "Pickup - "



(Example --- Pickup PA - TIONESTA"



The actual physical address and person of contact can be obtained by calling the auction.

All units are MBT (Must be towed) unless announced otherwise.

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