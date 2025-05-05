COSTARS, a cooperative purchasing program, enables Pennsylvania local governments and state-affiliated organizations to purchase supplies and services through state-managed contracts, providing access to competitive pricing and a simpler purchasing process. This government cooperative purchasing approach gives you access to competitive pricing without the time and cost of running your own competitive bidding process.

The COSTARS Program combines the purchasing power of thousands of Pennsylvania organizations to negotiate better prices with suppliers. Whether you're a municipality, school district, or nonprofit, cooperative procurement simplifies and improves cost-effectiveness.