Become a Commonwealth Supplier

Certification programs: expanded access for businesses
Business Inclusion and Supplier Development (BISD) serves as the primary support for micro, small, small diverse, veteran, and midsize businesses in the Commonwealth. Our goal is to give all businesses equal opportunity to compete for state contracts.
We’ve broadened our certification initiatives to create greater access and inclusivity for businesses at every stage of growth. Explore the options below to find the right certification pathway for your business.
Micro Business (MB)
25 or fewer employees and under $1M 3-year average annual revenue
Small Business (SB)
100 or fewer employees and under $47M 3-year average annual revenue
Note: SDBs and VBEs must also meet SB size criteria.
Small Diverse Business (SDB)
51%+ owned by minorities, women, persons with disabilities, or LGBTQIA+ members
Veteran Business Enterprise
(VBE)
51%+ owned by veterans or service-disabled veterans
Midsize Business
(MDB)
750 or fewer employees and under $141M 3-year average annual revenue
Home State Verification (HSV)
Certifies larger PA firms for diverse programs in other states
Get registered and certified as a PA Commonwealth supplier
The first step to working with the Commonwealth is obtaining your business credentials. Start by registering your business, then certify its size and ownership status.
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1
Register as a supplier
⏱️ ~15–20 minutes
All programs require that a business be:
- Independently owned and operated
- A for-profit entity
- Registered to do business with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Follow the steps to register as a Commonwealth supplier.
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2
Receive your vendor number
⏱️ 1–3 business days
After submitting your registration, the Commonwealth will issue your unique vendor number by email.
- Check your spam / junk folder if you have not received confirmation within three business days.
- You can track registration status or update your account at any time via the PA Supplier Portal.
- Save your vendor number. This number is required for certification (step 3) and for receiving payments.
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3
Certify your business
⏱️ <10 business days
After registering and receiving your vendor number, you can begin the certification process for your business. Applications for business self-certification are approved immediately.
Small Diverse Businesses or Veteran-Owned Businesses must also hold a valid third-party certificate (in addition to meeting Small Business size criteria). Once your small diverse business or veteran-owned business has its third-party certification, you can then apply for verification.
Learn how to apply for business certification.
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4
Compete for contracts
Once you complete the process and your application for certification is approved, explore our site for bidding opportunities for micro, small, small diverse, veteran, and midsize businesses.