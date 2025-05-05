Member Eligibility Requirements
Pennsylvania's local public procurement units and state-affiliated organizations can use DGS-managed contracts to obtain supplies and services. This process saves time, reduces administrative tasks, and ensures better pricing. The best part is that membership is free for eligible organizations.
A Pennsylvania "local public procurement unit" is defined as:
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Any political subdivision (local government unit), such as a municipality, school district or commission
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Any public authority (including authorities formed under the Municipality Authorities Act of 1955 or other authorizing legislation, such as the Public Transportation Law or the Aviation Code)
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Any tax-exempt, nonprofit educational institution or organization
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Any tax-exempt, nonprofit public health institution or organization
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Any nonprofit fire company, rescue company, or ambulance company
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Any other entity that spends public funds for the procurement of supplies, services, and construction (such as council of governments or an area government, or an organization that receives public grant funds)
A "state-affiliated entity" is a Commonwealth authority or other Commonwealth entity that is not a Commonwealth agency. This includes:
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Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission
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Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency
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Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System
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Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority
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State Public School Building Authority
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Pennsylvania Higher Education Facilities Authority
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State System of Higher Education
Program Exclusions
The COSTARS Program is not available for use by Executive Agencies and Independent Agencies as defined by the Commonwealth Procurement Code, or any agency or entity using funds appropriated to the Department of General Services through Capital Budget Project Itemization legislation for the procurement of furniture, fixtures, and equipment.
Member Registration Process
Eligible local public procurement units must register online with the Department of General Services. Once you register, and if eligible, you will receive an approval letter with your member number. Please note that local public procurement units will not be permitted to register their organization more than once.