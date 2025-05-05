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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Member Eligibility Requirements

    Pennsylvania's local public procurement units and state-affiliated organizations can use DGS-managed contracts to obtain supplies and services. This process saves time, reduces administrative tasks, and ensures better pricing. The best part is that membership is free for eligible organizations.

    A Pennsylvania "local public procurement unit" is defined as:

    • Any political subdivision (local government unit), such as a municipality, school district or commission
    • Any public authority (including authorities formed under the Municipality Authorities Act of 1955 or other authorizing legislation, such as the Public Transportation Law or the Aviation Code)
    • Any tax-exempt, nonprofit educational institution or organization
    • Any tax-exempt, nonprofit public health institution or organization
    • Any nonprofit fire company, rescue company, or ambulance company
    • Any other entity that spends public funds for the procurement of supplies, services, and construction (such as council of governments or an area government, or an organization that receives public grant funds)

    A "state-affiliated entity" is a Commonwealth authority or other Commonwealth entity that is not a Commonwealth agency. This includes:

    • Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission
    • Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency
    • Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System
    • Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority
    • State Public School Building Authority
    • Pennsylvania Higher Education Facilities Authority
    • State System of Higher Education

    Program Exclusions

    The COSTARS Program is not available for use by Executive Agencies and Independent Agencies as defined by the Commonwealth Procurement Code, or any agency or entity using funds appropriated to the Department of General Services through Capital Budget Project Itemization legislation for the procurement of furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

    Member Registration Process

    Eligible local public procurement units must register online with the Department of General Services. Once you register, and if eligible, you will receive an approval letter with your member number. Please note that local public procurement units will not be permitted to register their organization more than once. 

     

       

    Member Resources

    Use arrow keys to choose tabs. Content for the chosen tab will be revealed below.

    Construction Activities

    Assembly, installation and construction activities advisory

    View Document

    Current Sodium Chloride Contract

    Access the current sodium chloride procurement contract 

    Open Contract

    Member Quote Kit

    Tools and resources for obtaining quotes

    View Quote Kit

    Saving with Surplus

    Discover how to save money with surplus property

    View Document

    Contracts Guide

    Complete guide to COSTARS contracts

    View Document

    Electricity Procurement

    PSFEI and COSTARS electricity procurement services

    View Sheet

    Order Tracking Sheet

    Download the sodium chloride ordering tracking template

    Open Tracking Sheet

    Search Aggregates

    Search aggregates and anti-skid materials database

    Visit Website

    Credit Card Services

    Learn how members earn money through credit card rebates

    View Information

    Member Brochure

    Download the official COSTARS member brochure

    View Brochure

    Pennsylvania Fleet Fuel Card Program

    Join the fleet fuel card program

    Visit the WEX Website

    Current Sodium Chloride Contract

    Access the current sodium chloride procurement contract 

    Open Contract

    Order Tracking Sheet

    Download the sodium chloride ordering tracking template

    Open Tracking Sheet

    Credit Card Services

    Learn how members earn money through credit card rebates

    View Information

    Electricity Procurement

    PSFEI and COSTARS electricity procurement services

    View Sheet

    Pennsylvania Fleet Fuel Card Program

    Join the fleet fuel card program

    Visit the WEX Website

    Construction Activities

    Assembly, installation and construction activities advisory

    View Document

    Saving with Surplus

    Discover how to save money with surplus property

    View Document

    Contracts Guide

    Complete guide to COSTARS contracts

    View Document

    Member Brochure

    Download the official COSTARS member brochure

    View Brochure

    Member Quote Kit

    Tools and resources for obtaining quotes

    View Quote Kit

    Search Aggregates

    Search aggregates and anti-skid materials database

    Visit Website

    Contact Us

    Phone

    Speak with a COSTARS representative

    1-866-768-7827

    Email

    Send us your questions or feedback

    gs-pacostars@pa.gov

    Fax

    Send documents via fax

    717-783-6241