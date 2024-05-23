Metropolitan Statistical Area Wages

We would like to know if you find this data useful and presented in an acceptable format. Please email workforceinfo@.pa.gov with your comments.
Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton (Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton); (Warren-NJ County)
Altoona (Blair)
Bloomsburg-Berwick (Columbia, Montour)
Chambersburg-Waynesboro (Franklin)
East Stroudsburg (Monroe)
Erie (Erie)
Gettysburg (Adams)
Harrisburg- Carlisle (Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry)
Johnstown (Cambria)
Lancaster (Lancaster)
Lebanon (Lebanon)
Philadelphia (Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia)
Pittsburgh (Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland)
Reading (Berks)
Scranton- Wilkes-Barre (Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming)
State College (Centre)
Williamsport (Lycoming)
York, Hanover (York)
