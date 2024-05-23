Video Tutorials
Video Subtitle Instructions
To view auto-generated video subtitles (with various language options), please follow these steps on the YouTube video:
- Press the "Subtitles / Captions" button (until a red line appears below the icon)
- Press the “Settings” button.
- Press the "Subtitles / CC" button
- Press the button “Auto-translate"
- Select the desired language
User Guide (PDFs)
-
Logging into the UC System
-
Opening a New Claim
-
Abrir un nuevo reclamo
-
Reopen Existing Claim
-
Reabrir reclamo existente
-
Filing Weekly Certifications
-
Llenar certificaciones semamales
-
Certifying Weeks with Earnings
-
Overpayment Management
-
Gestión de sobrepagos - Guía de Usuario
-
Multi-Factor Authentication
-
Autenticacion Mulitfactór
-
What's wrong with my UC claim? Troubleshooting Guide
-
Establishing and Granting Access to Third-Party Administrators
-
Adding Users
-
Request Relief from Charges
-
Manage Message Center
-
Reset your Password
-
How Employers Can Share Message Center with Additional User
-
Update Mailing Address and Contact Information
-
Enroll in SIDES E-Response
-
Cancel Power of Attorney (POA) or Inactive TPA Relationship