Multiple sources demonstrate there is no shortage of data regarding American's financial situation. Average credit card debt is over $6,000. Around 40 percent of Americans have less than $300 in the bank. Around half of Americans said they were having difficulty paying their bills in 2023, and 49 percent of Americans say their finances have a negative impact on their mental health.

Get Help on Your Campus

The Financial Aid department on your campus should be an early and often stop to ensure you have completed every available application and that you have a full understanding of your financial aid decisions. Always ask questions until you are clear. Additionally, if you are having financial issue outside of your cost of education make sure to let somebody know in case you can be connected with additional resources: financial aid advisor, academic advisor, instructor, or student services member.

Scholarship Information

College Board's BigFuture Scholarship Search Offers over 36,500 scholarships totaling billions of dollars. It lets you filter by GPA, major, essay requirements, etc.

Fastweb Features a vetted directory with millions of scholarships. You create a profile and get matched with relevant scholarships.

ScholarshipOwl One-stop platform where you build a profile and apply to multiple scholarships using a single application—and track your progress.

Scholarships360 A curated list of top scholarship sites and includes its own search tool for matching opportunities.

Scholarship.com Provides access to up to $19 billion worth of scholarships and grants in their database, ready for you to search and use towards your college education.

Scholarship America Browse over 300 national scholarships and see deadlines, award amounts, and eligibility.

CareerOneStop Scholarship Finder Managed by the U.S. Department of Labor; searchable database with over 9,500 scholarships, grants, and fellowships.

Dress For Success

Tied To Success

Resources

FAFSA® Application | Federal Student Aid is where students can apply for financial aid to attend any college or university, as well as other postsecondary opportunities within Pennsylvania and around the country. For more information on how it operates and for federal financial aid questions visit the FSA website.



PHEAA: One of the Nation's Leading Student Aid Organizations is the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency and offers a variety of publications, resources, and personnel who help students pay for postsecondary education. The Pennsylvania State Grant is the largest grant program in the state.

The PA State Financial Aid Guide (PDF) provides an outline of state financial aid programs organized by eligibility and type.

Foster Ed, or the PA Fostering Independence Tuition Waiver Program, was implemented to ensure that all tuition and fees are covered for students who were in the Foster Ed system after all other financial aid, including their Chafee Grant eligibility, has been applied to their balance.



The Penn State Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center offers open-access financial resources such as: Self Study Modules, Webinars, and Events.