Name ​Last Revised

Reference Source Purpose

​Cost Constraints

​7/1/2018

​22 Pa. Code § 21.51 PA Code​ ​Provide information concerning Commonwealth approval of PlanCon reimbursable projects.



​Cyclical Monitoring Schedule for Gifted Education ​4/1/2010

​22 Pa. Code Chapter 16 ​PA Code ​The purpose of this Circular is to outline the cyclical monitoring process for gifted education and to publish a monitoring schedule.

Disciplinary Exclusions of Students Who Are Eligible for Special Education ​6/12/2021

22 Pa. Code Section 14.143 PA Code Federal regulations for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). This BEC provides formal written guidance regarding disciplinary exclusions (suspension).

Educating English Learners (ELs) ​7/1/2017

22 Pa. Code 4.26 PA Code The development and implementation of an instructional program designed to promote language growth and proficiency as well as academic achievement for English learners is the responsibility of every local education agency in the Commonwealth.

Educational Programs for Students in "Non-Educational" Placements ​1/1/2018

22 Pa. Code Section 14.102 (a)(2)(xiii) PA Code The joint policy of the Department of Human Services and the Department of Education regarding educational services for students who receive non-educational placements

Extended School Year Eligibility ​11/22/2023

22 Pa. Code 14.132 PA Code Issues related to Extended School Year (ESY) services for children with disabilities

Foreign Students' Eligibility for Enrollment ​8/23/2010

22 Pa. Code 11.11(d) PA Code Students who apply for admission to Pennsylvania public schools and possess a visa of any type should comply with the terms and conditions of that visa. Enrollment in elementary and secondary courses of study may impact a student's legal non-immigration status

​Gifted Individual Education Plan Meeting ​4/1/2010

​22 Pa. Code Chapter 16 ​PA Code ​The purpose of this Circular is to clarify the function of the Gifted Individualized Education Plan (GIEP) team.

Implementation of Chapter 15 ​7/1/2009

22 Pa. Code Chapter 15 PA Code Regulations of the State Board of Education addresses the responsibility of school districts to comply with the requirements of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and its implementing regulations at 34 CFR Part 104

Least Restrictive Environment (LRE) and Educational Placement for Students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) ​2/13/2017

22 Pa. Code 14.102 (a) (2) (xxiv) PA Code Primarily directed at school-age students with disabilities. Although components of this BEC apply as well to preschool-age children, PDE is developing specific guidance for preschool-age children.

Parental and Employee Notification of Weapon Incidents 1/7/2026 24 P.S. §1303.2-A PA Code This BEC provides guidance to school entities on notifying parents/guardians and employees following an incident involving the possession of a weapon on school property.

Placement Options for Special Education

​10/1/2017

22 Pa Code 14.102

PA Code Review a variety of special education service and placement options available to school districts and charter schools through arrangement with other public agencies or private organizations

​Process for Gifted Documentation of Dual Exceptionalities and Caseload Assignments

​3/11/2020

​22 Pa. Code § 16.6 (a), (c), 22 Pa. Code § 16.7, 22 Pa. Code § 16.22 (j), (d), 22 Pa. Code § 16.32 (d) (1-6), 22 Pa. Code § 14.123 (b), 22 Pa. Code § 14.124 (b) PA Code​ ​This circular provides guidance for (1) completing documentation for students identified with dual exceptionalities, and (2) caseload assignment for gifted and special education.



​Public School Employer Third-Party Contracting for Non-Instructional Services ​8/29/2018

​24 P.S.§ 5-528 PA Code​ ​This Basic Education Circular (BEC) provides brief guidance concerning the application of section 528 of the Public School Code, 24 P.S.§ 5-528, to a covered public school employer's contracting for non-instructional services with third-parties. This section was added to the School Code by Act 39 of 2018.



Services to Nonpublic School Students ​11/1/2009

22 Pa Code Chapter 15 PA Code Issues concerning the provision of Chapter 15 services to "protected handicapped students" enrolled in private, nonpublic schools

Special Education Compliance ​11/30/2009

22 Pa Code 14.102(a)(4) PA Code Responsibility for developing and maintaining a system that ensures that each student with a disability receives a free appropriate public education and that each family has access to a system of procedural safeguards.

Student Records Being Retained by a Private School 7/1/2022

22 Pa Code 12.31 PA Code Private school temporarily retains the student's records pending resolution of an infraction of the private school's policies or a contractual dispute with a parent or guardian

Subsidy Payments on Closed , Repurposed, and Reconfigured School Buildings ​7/1/2018

22 Pa Code 349.28 PA Code Upon receipt of justification, authorize the continuation of school construction reimbursement payments if the closed school building is used