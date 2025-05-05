|Name
|Last Revised
|Reference
|Source
|Purpose
|Cost Constraints
|7/1/2018
|22 Pa. Code § 21.51
|PA Code
Provide information concerning Commonwealth approval of PlanCon reimbursable projects.
|Cyclical Monitoring Schedule for Gifted Education
|4/1/2010
|22 Pa. Code Chapter 16
|PA Code
The purpose of this Circular is to outline the cyclical monitoring process for gifted education and to publish a monitoring schedule.
|Disciplinary Exclusions of Students Who Are Eligible for Special Education
|6/12/2021
|22 Pa. Code Section 14.143
|PA Code
Federal regulations for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). This BEC provides formal written guidance regarding disciplinary exclusions (suspension).
|Educating English Learners (ELs)
|7/1/2017
|22 Pa. Code 4.26
|PA Code
The development and implementation of an instructional program designed to promote language growth and proficiency as well as academic achievement for English learners is the responsibility of every local education agency in the Commonwealth.
|Educational Programs for Students in "Non-Educational" Placements
|1/1/2018
|22 Pa. Code Section 14.102 (a)(2)(xiii)
|PA Code
The joint policy of the Department of Human Services and the Department of Education regarding educational services for students who receive non-educational placements
|Extended School Year Eligibility
|11/22/2023
|22 Pa. Code 14.132
|PA Code
Issues related to Extended School Year (ESY) services for children with disabilities
|Foreign Students' Eligibility for Enrollment
|8/23/2010
|22 Pa. Code 11.11(d)
|PA Code
Students who apply for admission to Pennsylvania public schools and possess a visa of any type should comply with the terms and conditions of that visa. Enrollment in elementary and secondary courses of study may impact a student's legal non-immigration status
|Gifted Individual Education Plan Meeting
|4/1/2010
|22 Pa. Code Chapter 16
|PA Code
The purpose of this Circular is to clarify the function of the Gifted Individualized Education Plan (GIEP) team.
|Implementation of Chapter 15
|7/1/2009
|22 Pa. Code Chapter 15
|PA Code
Regulations of the State Board of Education addresses the responsibility of school districts to comply with the requirements of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and its implementing regulations at 34 CFR Part 104
|Least Restrictive Environment (LRE) and Educational Placement for Students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs)
|2/13/2017
|22 Pa. Code 14.102 (a) (2) (xxiv)
|PA Code
Primarily directed at school-age students with disabilities. Although components of this BEC apply as well to preschool-age children, PDE is developing specific guidance for preschool-age children.
|Parental and Employee Notification of Weapon Incidents
|1/7/2026
24 P.S. §1303.2-A
|PA Code
This BEC provides guidance to school entities on notifying parents/guardians and employees following an incident involving the possession of a weapon on school property.
|Placement Options for Special Education
|10/1/2017
|22 Pa Code 14.102
|PA Code
Review a variety of special education service and placement options available to school districts and charter schools through arrangement with other public agencies or private organizations
|Process for Gifted Documentation of Dual Exceptionalities and Caseload Assignments
|3/11/2020
|22 Pa. Code § 16.6 (a), (c), 22 Pa. Code § 16.7, 22 Pa. Code § 16.22 (j), (d), 22 Pa. Code § 16.32 (d) (1-6), 22 Pa. Code § 14.123 (b), 22 Pa. Code § 14.124 (b)
|PA Code
This circular provides guidance for (1) completing documentation for students identified with dual exceptionalities, and (2) caseload assignment for gifted and special education.
|Public School Employer Third-Party Contracting for Non-Instructional Services
|8/29/2018
|24 P.S.§ 5-528
|PA Code
This Basic Education Circular (BEC) provides brief guidance concerning the application of section 528 of the Public School Code, 24 P.S.§ 5-528, to a covered public school employer's contracting for non-instructional services with third-parties. This section was added to the School Code by Act 39 of 2018.
|Services to Nonpublic School Students
|11/1/2009
|22 Pa Code Chapter 15
|PA Code
Issues concerning the provision of Chapter 15 services to "protected handicapped students" enrolled in private, nonpublic schools
|Special Education Compliance
|11/30/2009
|22 Pa Code 14.102(a)(4)
|PA Code
Responsibility for developing and maintaining a system that ensures that each student with a disability receives a free appropriate public education and that each family has access to a system of procedural safeguards.
|Student Records Being Retained by a Private School
|7/1/2022
|22 Pa Code 12.31
|PA Code
Private school temporarily retains the student's records pending resolution of an infraction of the private school's policies or a contractual dispute with a parent or guardian
|Subsidy Payments on Closed , Repurposed, and Reconfigured School Buildings
|7/1/2018
|22 Pa Code 349.28
|PA Code
Upon receipt of justification, authorize the continuation of school construction reimbursement payments if the closed school building is used
|Use of Restraints for Students with Disabilities
|6/1/2016
22 Pa. Code §§ 14.133; 711.46; 10.25
|PA Code
This BEC provides guidance regarding the definition and use of restraints in special education regulations, the IEP, and reporting requirements related to the use of restraints.
Basic Education Circulars (BECs)