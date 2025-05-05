Act 25 of 2016

A catalog of all projects that have not yet received an approved Part J. This log includes information on project costs, reimbursements and financing. This log will be updated on an ongoing basis, and will be refreshed on the public website every 90 days.

Please Note: Many of the projects on this log do not have a receipt date for each Part because in the past PDE did not track these dates. Moving forward, as the project parts progress through the process these prior receipt dates will be entered into this document. There can be multiple received dates for each part if revisions are made during a step.

Heading Definitions

Project Nu​​mber

PDE assigns this number to each project upon issuance of the Part A approval letter. The letter P in front of a number indicates that the project is pending and that PDE has received a Part A for review. The letters PS in front of a number indicates a pending site or building acquisition. The letters SA in front of a number indicates an advanced site or building acquisition.

Project Building N​​ame

This column lists the type of project, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (1). This description notes the name and the type of building. For example, if it is an elementary school (ES), a middle school (MS), a high school (HS), or a District Administration Office (DAO).

Typ​​e

This column lists scope of project, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (2). Abbreviations include: NEW = New building; ADD/ALT = Additions and alterations; ALT = Alterations; SITE = Site acquisition; PUR = Building and site purchase.

​Part Recei​​​ved

These columns list the received dates for each Part, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (3)(7). Please Note: Many of the projects on this log do not have a received date for each Part because in the past PDE did not log these dates. Moving forward, when a project's Part receives approval, these prior received dates will be entered into this document. Also, there can be multiple received dates because Parts C, F, G , H, and Part I may have multiple submissions.

Part Approv​​ed

These columns list Department approval dates for each Part, consistent, with Section 1710-E.2 (4)(8). Please note that there can be multiple approval dates because Parts C, F, G, H, and Part I may have multiple submissions.

Exceptions​/Waivers

This column lists the date of approval or denial of any exception or waiver granted by the Department and the reason for this approval of denial, consistent with Section 1710. E.2 (5)(6). An Exception/Waiver is indicated by a red triangle in the upper right corner of the cell. To obtain more information on that particular exception/wavier, please click on the tab at the bottom of the Active PlanCon Project Log entitled "Exceptions/Waivers."

Total Project C​osts

This column lists anticipated total project cost, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (9). This figure is based upon the bid award costs in the approved Part G submittal, but may not be equivalent to the Final Total Project Cost.

Reimbursement A​​​mount

This column lists the anticipated total reimbursement amount, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (12). This figure is based upon the bid award costs in the approved Part G submittal.

Reimbursemen​t Basis

This column lists whether the project reached its maximum reimbursable project amount, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (10). This figure is based upon the bid award costs in the approved Part G submittal. This column is populated with either the word Formula, indicating that the project reached its maximum reimbursable amount or, with the word Actual, indicating that the project did not reach its maximum reimbursable amount because actual project costs are lower.

Financed By Ca​​sh

This column lists whether the project was financed by cash, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (17). This determination is based upon the approved Part G submittal. The word YES indicates that the project is financed only with cash, the word PARTIAL indicates that the project is partially financed with cash, the word NO indicates that no cash is used to finance the project.

Temporary Re​​imbursable Percent

This column lists temporary reimbursable percentages, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (13). Percentages are based upon the Part H approval for each of the project's leases. Numbers adjacent to the percentages represent actual lease numbers.

Permanent Reimbursab​​le Percent

This column lists permanent reimbursable percentages, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (14). Percentages are based upon the Part J approval for each of the project's leases. Please note: A lease may stay at a temporary percentage depending on the status of the related bond funding. A temporary percentage in this column is indicated with a T%, a permanent percentage is indicated with a P%.

V​oid

This column lists the date the project was voided, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (18).

History of Leases, ​​Fixed or Variable, Length of Term and Payment Dates

This column lists anticipated terms of State reimbursement, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (11). Consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (15 & 16), expected dates of State payments are also listed and are based upon the school district's debt service payment schedule on the noted lease. Consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (19), debt service terms are also listed indicating whether the financing interest rate is fixed or variable. All information listed is based upon the approved Part H submittal. ​