Act 25 of 2016

The posted information is divided among three Excel Workbooks which are described below.
A catalog of all the PlanCon projects submitted to PDE since the inception of the program that have either been voided or received an approved Part J (final reimbursement percentage). Some of these projects may still be receiving state reimbursement. The information on this log is static.
Please Note: This log does not include data on project costs, reimbursements or financing methods because that information was not compiled in the aggregate. For answers to specific questions about one of these older projects, please contact PDE’s Division of Budget and School Facilities at ra-schoolfacilities@pa.gov.
- Historical PlanCon Project Log (Excel)
Heading Definitions
Project Number
PDE assigns this number to each project upon issuance of the Part A approval letter. The letter P in front of a number indicates that the project is pending and that PDE has received a Part A for review. The letters PS in front of a number indicates a pending site or building acquisition. The letters SA in front of a number indicates an advanced site or building acquisition.
Project Building Name
This column lists the type of project, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (1). This description notes the name and the type of building. For example, if it is an elementary school (ES), a middle school (MS), a high school (HS), or a District Administration Office (DAO).
Type
This column lists the scope of the project, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (2). Abbreviations include: NEW = New building; ADD/ALT = Additions and alterations; ALT = Alterations; SITE = Site acquisition; PUR = Building and site purchase.
Part Approved
These columns list Department approval dates for each Part, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (4)(8). Please note that there can be multiple approval dates because Parts C, F, G, H, and Part I may have multiple submissions.
Void
This column lists the date the project was voided, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (18).
Please Note: This log does not include data on project costs, reimbursements or financing methods because that information was not compiled in the aggregate. For answers to specific questions about one of these older projects, please contact PDE's Division of Budget and School Facilities at ra-schoolfacilities@pa.gov.
A catalog of all projects that have not yet received an approved Part J. This log includes information on project costs, reimbursements and financing. This log will be updated on an ongoing basis, and will be refreshed on the public website every 90 days.
Please Note: Many of the projects on this log do not have a receipt date for each Part because in the past PDE did not track these dates. Moving forward, as the project parts progress through the process these prior receipt dates will be entered into this document. There can be multiple received dates for each part if revisions are made during a step.
- Active PlanCon Project Log (Excel)
Heading Definitions
Project Number
PDE assigns this number to each project upon issuance of the Part A approval letter. The letter P in front of a number indicates that the project is pending and that PDE has received a Part A for review. The letters PS in front of a number indicates a pending site or building acquisition. The letters SA in front of a number indicates an advanced site or building acquisition.
Project Building Name
This column lists the type of project, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (1). This description notes the name and the type of building. For example, if it is an elementary school (ES), a middle school (MS), a high school (HS), or a District Administration Office (DAO).
Type
This column lists scope of project, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (2). Abbreviations include: NEW = New building; ADD/ALT = Additions and alterations; ALT = Alterations; SITE = Site acquisition; PUR = Building and site purchase.
Part Received
These columns list the received dates for each Part, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (3)(7). Please Note: Many of the projects on this log do not have a received date for each Part because in the past PDE did not log these dates. Moving forward, when a project's Part receives approval, these prior received dates will be entered into this document. Also, there can be multiple received dates because Parts C, F, G , H, and Part I may have multiple submissions.
Part Approved
These columns list Department approval dates for each Part, consistent, with Section 1710-E.2 (4)(8). Please note that there can be multiple approval dates because Parts C, F, G, H, and Part I may have multiple submissions.
Exceptions/Waivers
This column lists the date of approval or denial of any exception or waiver granted by the Department and the reason for this approval of denial, consistent with Section 1710. E.2 (5)(6). An Exception/Waiver is indicated by a red triangle in the upper right corner of the cell. To obtain more information on that particular exception/wavier, please click on the tab at the bottom of the Active PlanCon Project Log entitled "Exceptions/Waivers."
Total Project Costs
This column lists anticipated total project cost, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (9). This figure is based upon the bid award costs in the approved Part G submittal, but may not be equivalent to the Final Total Project Cost.
Reimbursement Amount
This column lists the anticipated total reimbursement amount, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (12). This figure is based upon the bid award costs in the approved Part G submittal.
Reimbursement Basis
This column lists whether the project reached its maximum reimbursable project amount, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (10). This figure is based upon the bid award costs in the approved Part G submittal. This column is populated with either the word Formula, indicating that the project reached its maximum reimbursable amount or, with the word Actual, indicating that the project did not reach its maximum reimbursable amount because actual project costs are lower.
Financed By Cash
This column lists whether the project was financed by cash, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (17). This determination is based upon the approved Part G submittal. The word YES indicates that the project is financed only with cash, the word PARTIAL indicates that the project is partially financed with cash, the word NO indicates that no cash is used to finance the project.
Temporary Reimbursable Percent
This column lists temporary reimbursable percentages, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (13). Percentages are based upon the Part H approval for each of the project's leases. Numbers adjacent to the percentages represent actual lease numbers.
Permanent Reimbursable Percent
This column lists permanent reimbursable percentages, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (14). Percentages are based upon the Part J approval for each of the project's leases. Please note: A lease may stay at a temporary percentage depending on the status of the related bond funding. A temporary percentage in this column is indicated with a T%, a permanent percentage is indicated with a P%.
Void
This column lists the date the project was voided, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (18).
History of Leases, Fixed or Variable, Length of Term and Payment Dates
This column lists anticipated terms of State reimbursement, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (11). Consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (15 & 16), expected dates of State payments are also listed and are based upon the school district's debt service payment schedule on the noted lease. Consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (19), debt service terms are also listed indicating whether the financing interest rate is fixed or variable. All information listed is based upon the approved Part H submittal.
A catalog of project refinancing performed at PlanCon Part K since the inception of the program. This log will be updated on an ongoing basis, and will be refreshed on the public website every 90 days. This log overlaps with the Historical PlanCon Log and the Active PlanCon Project Log.
- PlanCon Part K Approval Log (Excel)
Heading Definitions
Part Received
This column lists the received date for each Part K submittal, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (3)(7).
School District/CTC
This column lists the name of the School District or Career Technology Center that submitted the PlanCon Part K.
Refinancing Type
This column provides the type of refinancing. Typical abbreviations include: ref = refunding, pt ref = partial refunding, adv pt ref = advanced partial refunding, and adv ref = advanced refunding.
Date Approved
This column lists the date of Department approval of each Part K submittal, consistent with Section 1710-E.2 (4)(8).
Lease Number
PDE assigns this number to the new lease resulting from the refinancing transaction.
A catalog of charter school lease reimbursement applications received for Fiscal Year 2024-25. This log will be updated on an ongoing basis, and will be refreshed on the public website every 90 days.
- Charter School Log (Excel)