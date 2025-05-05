Accounting Bulletins

Bulletin Number ​Subject

​2019-01 (PDF) ​Implementation of GASB Statement #84 - Fiduciary Activities (Revised)

2010-02 (PDF) Implementation of GASB Statement #54 - Governmental Fund Type Definitions

2010-01​ (PDF) ​Implementation of GASB Statement #54 - Fund balance Reporting

2008-03 (PDF) ​Accounting for Nonpublic Expenditures

​2008-02 (PDF) ​Accounting for Pass-Through Payments

2008-01 (PDF)​ ​Accounting for Medical Assistance (MA) Payments - Updated 12/5/2025



​2007-01 (PDF) ​Accounting for Capital Reserve Funds

​2005-02 (PDF) ​Implementation of GASB Statement #45

​2004-01 Account Code Changes for Revenues and Expenditures​ - OBSOLETE/DELETED as of 10/09/2020

​2003-01 (PDF) ​Capital Reserve Funds

*Additional Pass-through guidance published in Bulletin #2008-02

​2002-01 (PDF) ​Accounting for Student Activity Funds

2001-02 ​Restricted Indirect Cost Rate Procedure Changes – OBSOLETE/DELETED as of 09/01/2016

​2001-01 ​Account Code Changes for Revenues and Expenditures - OBSOLETE/DELETED as of 10/09/2020



​2000-06 ​New Revenue to be Distributed per Act 16 of 2000 - OBSOLETE/DELETED as of 10/09/2020

2000-05 (PDF) ​Ability of Area Vocational Technical School Boards to Establish Capital Reserve Funds

​2000-04 (PDF) ​Budgeting for Federal Funds

​2000-03 ​Proper Accounting for Link to Learn Funds - OBSOLETE/DELETED as of 10/09/2020



2000-02 (PDF) ​Fountain and Vending Agreements

​2000-01 ​Accounting for PURTA Distributions Received through the Commonwealth of PA - OBSOLETE/DELETED as of 10/09/2020

1999-04 (PDF) Accounting for E-Rate Discounts

​1999-03 ​Accounting for Indirect Costs – OBSOLETE/DELETED as of 09/01/2016

​1999-02 (PDF) Accounting Requirements for School Entry Age Children that Remain in the Early Intervention Program

​1999-01 (PDF) Accounting for Refunds of Expenditures

1998-02 (PDF) ​Reporting Standards for Investment Gains and Losses