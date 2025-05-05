Accounting Bulletins

|Bulletin Number
|Subject
|2019-01 (PDF)
|Implementation of GASB Statement #84 - Fiduciary Activities (Revised)
|2010-02 (PDF)
|Implementation of GASB Statement #54 - Governmental Fund Type Definitions
|2010-01 (PDF)
|Implementation of GASB Statement #54 - Fund balance Reporting
|2008-03 (PDF)
|Accounting for Nonpublic Expenditures
|2008-02 (PDF)
|Accounting for Pass-Through Payments
|2008-01 (PDF)
|Accounting for Medical Assistance (MA) Payments - Updated 12/5/2025
|2007-01 (PDF)
|Accounting for Capital Reserve Funds
|2005-02 (PDF)
|Implementation of GASB Statement #45
|2004-01
|Account Code Changes for Revenues and Expenditures - OBSOLETE/DELETED as of 10/09/2020
|2003-01 (PDF)
|Capital Reserve Funds
*Additional Pass-through guidance published in Bulletin #2008-02
|2002-01 (PDF)
|Accounting for Student Activity Funds
|2001-02
|Restricted Indirect Cost Rate Procedure Changes – OBSOLETE/DELETED as of 09/01/2016
|2001-01
|Account Code Changes for Revenues and Expenditures - OBSOLETE/DELETED as of 10/09/2020
|2000-06
|New Revenue to be Distributed per Act 16 of 2000 - OBSOLETE/DELETED as of 10/09/2020
|2000-05 (PDF)
|Ability of Area Vocational Technical School Boards to Establish Capital Reserve Funds
|2000-04 (PDF)
|Budgeting for Federal Funds
|2000-03
|Proper Accounting for Link to Learn Funds - OBSOLETE/DELETED as of 10/09/2020
|2000-02 (PDF)
|Fountain and Vending Agreements
|2000-01
|Accounting for PURTA Distributions Received through the Commonwealth of PA - OBSOLETE/DELETED as of 10/09/2020
|1999-04 (PDF)
|Accounting for E-Rate Discounts
|1999-03
|Accounting for Indirect Costs – OBSOLETE/DELETED as of 09/01/2016
|1999-02 (PDF)
|Accounting Requirements for School Entry Age Children that Remain in the Early Intervention Program
|1999-01 (PDF)
|Accounting for Refunds of Expenditures
|1998-02 (PDF)
|Reporting Standards for Investment Gains and Losses
|1998-01 (PDF)
|Accounting for Pass-through Grants and Other Shared State and Federal Grants
*Additional Pass-through guidance published in Bulletin #2008-02
Questions regarding the Accounting Bulletins can be directed to School Finance at RA_Schlfin@pa.gov