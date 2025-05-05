The membership data is used in the calculation of state subsidies, including Basic Education Funding, Special Education Funding, Secondary Career and Technical Education Subsidy, and Tuition for Orphan’s Subsidy. Membership data is also used in the calculation of each school district’s tuition rate.

Included on this web site are forms and instructions for filing with PDE and for school recordkeeping as well as other information related to the data collection process and child accounting in general.

From school years 2001-2002 through 2008-2009, end-of-year instructional time and membership data, NCLB attendance data and Act 80 exceptions were reported in the Child Accounting Database (CAD) application. Beginning with school year 2009-2010, instructional time, attendance and membership data for child accounting and NCLB are to be reported in the Pennsylvania Information Management System (PIMS). or school year 2010-2011 and beyond, the Act 80 Exception System (Act 80) will be used to request PDE approval of early or full-day dismissals.

Access to the Act 80, CAD and PIMS applications is restricted to registered users via My PDE/Applications.