The membership data is used in the calculation of state subsidies, including Basic Education Funding, Special Education Funding, Secondary Career and Technical Education Subsidy, and Tuition for Orphan’s Subsidy. Membership data is also used in the calculation of each school district’s tuition rate.
Included on this web site are forms and instructions for filing with PDE and for school recordkeeping as well as other information related to the data collection process and child accounting in general.
From school years 2001-2002 through 2008-2009, end-of-year instructional time and membership data, NCLB attendance data and Act 80 exceptions were reported in the Child Accounting Database (CAD) application. Beginning with school year 2009-2010, instructional time, attendance and membership data for child accounting and NCLB are to be reported in the Pennsylvania Information Management System (PIMS). or school year 2010-2011 and beyond, the Act 80 Exception System (Act 80) will be used to request PDE approval of early or full-day dismissals.
Access to the Act 80, CAD and PIMS applications is restricted to registered users via My PDE/Applications.
State Board of Education Regulations
Chapter 4 - Academic Standards and Assessment
Chapter 11 - Student Attendance
Chapter 12 - Students and Student Services
General Information
Letters to Chief School Administrators Regarding PIMS-Child Accounting data reporting Sent on June 5, 2026 to the following LEAs:
- School Districts (PDF)
- Intermediate Units (PDF)
- Career and Technology Centers (PDF)
- Charter Schools (PDF)
Child Accounting Forms and Instructions
This section contains links to pages with forms and instructions for either filing with PDE or for school recordkeeping.
Retain them, along with source documentation, in LEA files for auditor review.
Child Accounting Data Files and Reports
Below you will find various data files and reports containing Child Accounting data submitted by local education agencies (LEAs) to the Department of Education.
The following files contain average daily attendance (ADA) data based on resident and nonresident students reported by the associated LEA type.
- 2008-2009 ADA School District/Charter School (Excel)
- 2007-2008 ADA School District/Charter School (Excel)
- 2007-2008 ADA Career and Technology Center (PDF)
- 2006-2007 ADA School District/Charter School (Excel)
- 2006-2007 ADA Career and Technology Center (PDF)
- 2005-2006 ADA School District/Charter School (Excel)
- 2005-2006 ADA Career and Technology Center (PDF)
- 2004-2005 ADA School District/Charter School (Excel)
- 2004-2005 ADA Career and Technology Center (PDF)
- 2003-2004 ADA School District/Charter School (Excel)
- 2003-2004 ADA Career and Technology Center (PDF)
- 2002-2003 ADA School District/Charter School (Excel)
- 2002-2003 ADA Career and Technology Center (PDF)
- 2001-2002 ADA School District/Charter School (Excel)
- 2001-2002 ADA Career and Technology Center (PDF)