Sample Bid Protest Procedures

Procedures Pre-bid Opening

A. Any request for clarification or protest of specifications on the bid point calculator and evaluation criteria must be received by the business manager in writing before the date of the scheduled bid opening.

B. Upon receipt of a timely protest, the business manager shall determine if the date for the bid opening or closing date for receipt of proposals should be postponed. If the bid opening date is postponed, the business manager will contact all parties who were furnished a copy of the bid specifications to advise that an appeal has been filed and that the bid opening or closing date for receipt of proposals is postponed until a decision has been issued. Notice of any postponement will be made in writing.

C. Representatives of [Any School Name] and the protestor shall meet and/or discuss the substantive issues raised in a timely manner. Upon completions of the meeting or discussion between [Any School Name] and the protestor, the business manager will transmit a final decision in writing to the protestor and to all parties submitting bids.

D. Upon issuance of the written decision to a timely protest, the business manager and administrative services will issue an addendum to reschedule the date of bid opening or closing for the receipt of proposals. Any change of the previously-specified dates will be made in writing to the protestor and to all parties submitting a bid.

Procedures After Bid Award

A. Protests regarding the bid award must be submitted in writing and received by the business manager not more than 14 days the bid award notification is issued.

B. Any protest must specify the factual basis of the bid protest, an itemization of all procedural and substantive objections to the bid award, and all documentary evidence supporting the bid protest.

C. Protest shall be limited to irregularities in the bid or evaluation process and may not seek re-evaluation of the subjective or objective evaluations used to award the bid.

D. The business manager shall review the timely protest and issue a written determination to the protestor. The business manager may meet with the bid protestor at his/her discretion to discuss the protest. The decision of the bid protest is final and not subject to additional internal review.

E. Notice of any protest and all decision will be provided to the bid recipient and all other bidding parties.

F. If a bid protest is granted, the business manager shall notify the bid recipient and all bidders in writing of the decision and of further action to be taken in conjunction with the bid input from the federal/or state agencies involved.

G. An appeal to state or federal agencies may only be commenced following the exhaustion of the internal appeal mechanism as set forth.