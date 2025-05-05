Skip to agency navigation
    Contracting with a Food Service Management Company FSMC

    Sample Advertisements for Requesting Bids and Proposals

    The following are sample advertisements for soliciting bids and proposals from Meal Vendors and Food Service Management Companies (FSMCs).  Sponsors may adapt the sample advertisements to meet their needs.

    Select the sample appropriate for your organization:

    Program

    Service Type

    Sample Number

    School Nutrition Programs (SNP)

    Full-Service

    Sample 1

    School Nutrition Programs (SNP)

    Vended Meal Service

    Sample 2

    Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP)

    Vended Meal Service

    Sample 3

    Summer Food Service Program (SFSP)

    Vended Meal Service

    Sample 4

    (For use by SNP sponsors requesting proposals from full-service FSMCs.)

    Notice for Requesting Proposals for FSMC Services

    Insert Name of School

    ATTENTION: FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT COMPANIES (FSMCs)

    The Insert Name of School, a sponsor of the National School Lunch Program, is requesting proposals for full-service food service management services.

    Specifications may be obtained from Insert Contact Name and Insert Contact Information.

    A mandatory walk-through meeting is scheduled for insert the date at insert time at insert address where meeting will be held

     

    (For use by SNP sponsors requesting bids from Pre-Plated Meal Vendors.)

    Notice for Requesting Bids for Vended Meals

    Insert Name of School

    ATTENTION: VENDED MEAL SERVICE

    The Insert Name of School, a sponsor of the National School Lunch Program, is requesting bids for vended meal service.

    Specifications may be obtained from Insert Contact Name and Insert Contact Information.

    All bids must be submitted no later than insert time due on insert date.

    (For use by CACFP sponsors requesting bids from FSMCs for vended meals.)

    Notice for Requesting Bids for FSMC/Vended Meals

    Insert Name of Sponsor

    ATTENTION: VENDED MEAL SERVICE

    The Insert Name of Sponsor, a sponsor of the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), is requesting bids from food service management companies for vended meal service.

    Specifications may be obtained from Insert Contact Name and Insert Contact Information.

    All bids must be submitted no later than insert time due on insert date.

    (For use by SFSP sponsors requesting bids from FSMCs for vended meals.)

    Notice for Requesting Bids for FSMC/Vended Meals

    Insert Name of Sponsor

    ATTENTION: VENDED MEAL SERVICE

    The Insert Name of Sponsor, a sponsor of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), is requesting bids from food service management companies for vended meal service.

    Specifications may be obtained from Insert Contact Name and Insert Contact Information.

    All bids must be submitted no later than insert time due on insert date.