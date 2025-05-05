Sample Advertisements for Requesting Bids and Proposals

The following are sample advertisements for soliciting bids and proposals from Meal Vendors and Food Service Management Companies (FSMCs). Sponsors may adapt the sample advertisements to meet their needs.
Select the sample appropriate for your organization:
Program
Service Type
Sample Number
School Nutrition Programs (SNP)
Full-Service
Sample 1
School Nutrition Programs (SNP)
Vended Meal Service
Sample 2
Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP)
Vended Meal Service
Sample 3
Summer Food Service Program (SFSP)
Vended Meal Service
Sample 4
(For use by SNP sponsors requesting proposals from full-service FSMCs.)
Notice for Requesting Proposals for FSMC Services
Insert Name of School
ATTENTION: FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT COMPANIES (FSMCs)
The Insert Name of School, a sponsor of the National School Lunch Program, is requesting proposals for full-service food service management services.
Specifications may be obtained from Insert Contact Name and Insert Contact Information.
A mandatory walk-through meeting is scheduled for insert the date at insert time at insert address where meeting will be held.
(For use by SNP sponsors requesting bids from Pre-Plated Meal Vendors.)
Notice for Requesting Bids for Vended Meals
Insert Name of School
ATTENTION: VENDED MEAL SERVICE
The Insert Name of School, a sponsor of the National School Lunch Program, is requesting bids for vended meal service.
Specifications may be obtained from Insert Contact Name and Insert Contact Information.
All bids must be submitted no later than insert time due on insert date.
(For use by CACFP sponsors requesting bids from FSMCs for vended meals.)
Notice for Requesting Bids for FSMC/Vended Meals
Insert Name of Sponsor
ATTENTION: VENDED MEAL SERVICE
The Insert Name of Sponsor, a sponsor of the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), is requesting bids from food service management companies for vended meal service.
Specifications may be obtained from Insert Contact Name and Insert Contact Information.
All bids must be submitted no later than insert time due on insert date.
(For use by SFSP sponsors requesting bids from FSMCs for vended meals.)
Notice for Requesting Bids for FSMC/Vended Meals
Insert Name of Sponsor
ATTENTION: VENDED MEAL SERVICE
The Insert Name of Sponsor, a sponsor of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), is requesting bids from food service management companies for vended meal service.
Specifications may be obtained from Insert Contact Name and Insert Contact Information.
All bids must be submitted no later than insert time due on insert date.