Establishing a clear and shared focus that all stakeholders across the Local Education Agency (LEA) agree upon is a necessary first step in developing a plan for continuous improvement. A succinct vision and mission statement, as well as an understanding of the educational community and values from various stakeholders, establishes a robust framework for developing a plan that is embraced by all internal and external stakeholders.

Conducting a thorough needs assessment is essential to establishing a successful improvement plan. A needs assessment is a systematic process that is used to identify strengths and challenges within the context and constraints of the organization and digs deeper into root causes of these challenges. The needs assessment goes beyond student data to include data on the prevalence of effective practices. It includes a thorough examination of practices, processes, and routines that impact teaching and learning. Through the needs assessment, the LEA should establish a deep understanding of the LEA’s context, including internal community (e.g., teachers, student groups) and external community (e.g., parents, local area) and how these internal and external factors impact achievement of your vision and attainment of your long-term goals for students.

A key aspect of Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) is its commitment to the use of evidence-based approaches and continuous improvement to drive better outcomes for students. A cycle of improvement, when implemented well and grounded in evidence-based approaches, can both improve student outcomes and increase the return on educational investments as more resources are spent on programs and practices likely to have a positive impact.

Comprehensive planning is a continuous process used to ensure that all students are achieving at high levels. All LEAs can create better environments so that more students are successful. Ongoing planning is essential to providing increased student performance and quality results. Innovative, evidence-based programs, coupled with professional development, focused and aligned resources, and stakeholder participation in planning, are critical factors in districts that demonstrate continuous growth.