State Authorization Reciprocity Agreement (SARA)

What is SARA?
SARA is a voluntary, interstate reciprocity agreement that establishes comparable standards for interstate offering of postsecondary distance education. Member states recognize participating institutions that are authorized in other member states. No additional institutional approval process or fees are required to enroll residents of member states via distance education. Participating institutions must obtain approval from home state only, rather than every other state. Institutional participation is voluntary and limited to accredited degree-granting institutions. SARA establishes comparable national standards for interstate offering of postsecondary distance education courses and programs. It is intended to make it easier for students to take online courses offered by postsecondary institutions based in another state.
For more information about SARA, and for the current list of participating states and institutions, please visit NC-SARA. PA SARA Regulations can be found at Pa. Code Title 22 Chapter 741a. State Authorization Reciprocity.
Pennsylvania and SARA
Act 35 of 2016 was signed by Governor Tom Wolf on June 1, 2016, to allow Pennsylvania to affiliate with a regional higher education compact and to apply to become a SARA member state. Pennsylvania was accepted as a SARA-member state on October 27, 2016 with an effective date of January 1, 2017.
Regional Education Compact
Pennsylvania is not a member of a regional higher education compact. Therefore, Pennsylvania is required to affiliate with a compact for the purpose of joining SARA. Pennsylvania has affiliated with the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB).
State Authorization
Institutions with Physical Presence in Pennsylvania
ARA does not remove the requirement for institutional authorization by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for institutions with a physical presence in Pennsylvania; it simply alleviates the burden on institutions of higher education in the commonwealth to obtain approval from multiple states to enroll residents in other states.
Distance Education Providers Participating in SARA
Distance education providers that are authorized by a SARA state and accepted as participants in SARA may enroll residents of Pennsylvania with no additional approval, application, or fees in Pennsylvania.
Distance Education Providers NOT Participating in SARA
Distance education providers that are not participants in SARA may obtain authorization on-line.
Pennsylvania Fees
In accordance with 22 Pa. Code §741a.21, postsecondary institutions in this Commonwealth shall annually pay a fee to the Department based on tuition revenue from distance education from the most recently completed calendar year. The PA fee has been waived since 2018; however, it will resume with the renewal cycle of 2023-24.
The institution is responsible for defining who they consider to be a distance education student. Both the definition and audited financial statements must be provided to verify the institution's reported distance education revenue. The fees are as follows:
Distance Education Tuition Revenue
Fee
New & Renewal Member Application – Tuition Revenue $0-9,999
$1,000
New & Renewal Member Application – Tuition Revenue $10K-5M
$2,000
New & Renewal Member Application – Tuition Revenue $5M-20M
$3,000
New & Renewal Member Application – Tuition Revenue $20M-40M
$5,000
New & Renewal Member Application – Tuition Revenue $40M+
$7,000
Please note that institutions will continue to pay the separate NC-SARA fee of $2,000, $4,000, or $6,000, based on the email you receive from NC-SARA, after documentation has been submitted and approved by PA.
Payment Submission Instructions
Payments must be made electronically (ACH or credit card) through PA QuickPay.
SARA Documents
Current forms and materials should be downloaded for each application and renewal period (the PA Fee above and number 3 below (the PA Supplement) must be completed and submitted with the New application and each year with the Renewal application):
- NEW and RENEWAL Institutional Application for Approval to Participate in SARA
- Pennsylvania Supplement to Institutional Application Form (PDF)
SARA Procedures
Surety and Student Protection
Colleges, universities, and seminaries are required by statute under 24 C.S.A. § 6502 (b) (1) to maintain a minimum protective endowment of $500,000. The institution would be required to use the funds in the protective endowment to reimburse unearned student tuition in the event of closure and failure to provide adequate teach out or transfer services.
Private Licensed Schools are required by 22 Pa. Code §73.54 to obtain surety at a minimum of $10,000, increasing by $10,000 for each additional $500,000 in tuition revenue. Surety will be used to reimburse unearned student tuition in the event of closure and failure to provide adequate teach out or transfer services.
Records Protection
Colleges, universities, and seminaries facing potential closure are required by PA regulations 22 Pa. Code § 31.72 to protect student records at a depository and inform students and graduates of the location of records. Institutions are required by 22 Pa. Code § 31.33 (a) to maintain student transcripts and maintain a plan for the maintenance and dissemination of student records in accordance with all federal, state, and local laws and Department directives.
Private Licensed Schools are required by 22 Pa. Code §§ 73.24- 73.26 to maintain student academic records and to place the records with an approved depository in the event of closure.
Institutional Closure
Colleges, universities, and seminaries facing potential closure are required by PA regulations 22 Pa. Code § 31.72 to ensure that students may complete their graduation requirements at other institutions and receive their degrees, facilitate student transfer, protect student records at a depository and inform students and graduates of the location of records.
Private Licensed Schools are required by 22 Pa. Code §73.95 to provide notification at least 30 days in advance of closure.
Student Complaints
Students may lodge a complaint with the Pennsylvania Department of Education against any institution located in Pennsylvania. Complaints may be filed by students from any state.