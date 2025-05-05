Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Quick Pay

    Quick Pay allows constituents to submit payments to commonwealth agencies, without logging in, through personalized, pre-populated payment links, which reduces errors and payment friction.

     

    For questions, contact ra-highereducation@pa.gov.

    Quick Pay User Guide

    The annual fee paid to the Department is based on tuition revenue earned from distance education from the most recently completed calendar year. The institution is responsible for defining who they consider to be a distance education student. 

    FeeReference MaterialLink to Payment
    $0—9999: $1,000
    $10K—5M: $2,000
    $5M—20M: $3,000
    $20M—40M: $5,000
    > $40M: $7,000    		State Authorization Reciprocity Agreement (SARA)SARA PA Supplement Fee

    Any institution offering programs for academic credit or a degree must be authorized by the Secretary of Education prior to operating in Pennsylvania. Please note that Pennsylvania does not have a religious exemption. 

    FeeReference MaterialLink to Payment
    $5,000College and Universities
    22 Pa. Code Chapter 31. General Provisions    		New Degree-Granting Institution Fee

    Interested private licensed schools that can meet all requirements of a degree-granting institution can apply for a change in their authorization.

    FeeReference MaterialLink to Payment
    $5,000College and Universities
    22 Pa. Code Chapter 31. General Provisions   § 6507.1    		Change PLS to College Fee

    For those who are newly applying for degree-granting authority and are seeking more than 1 program as well as those who are not covered under Act 69, must apply and secure approval for a new program before offering the curriculum. 

    FeeReference MaterialLink to Payment
    $1,400College and Universities
    22 Pa. Code Chapter 42. Program Approval    		New Degree-Granting Program Fee

    A private nonprofit institution, as defined under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (Public Law 99-514, 26 U.S.C. § 501(c)(3)), holding a certificate of authority that authorizes the conferral, at a minimum, of bachelor's degrees or graduate degrees and using the designation of "college" may apply to use the designation of "university".

    FeeReference MaterialLink to Payment
    $1,000§ 6503.1Status Change from College/Seminary to University Fee

    Any institution that does not fall under the requirements of Act 69 of 2012 must have approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to make changes to already approved degree-granting programs. There is no fee for a program change that does not result in a change to the approved program objectives. 

    FeeReference MaterialLink to Payment
    $1,400Act 69 of 2012Program Change Application Fee

    This link should be used for out-of-state entities whether you are applying to offer credit, direct market, offer an Educator Prep Program, or dual credit in the state of PA. 

    FeeReference MaterialLink to Payment
    $10,000College and Universities
    22 Pa. Code Chapter 36. Foreign Corporation Standards    		Education Enterprise Application Fee

    An additional program application is required for each program over the 1 included with the certificate of authority to offer credit as an out-of-state entity with physical presence in PA.

    FeeReference MaterialLink to Payment
    $1,400College and UniversitiesNew Education Enterprise Program Application Fee

    Every five (5) years entities must renew their Education Enterprise authorization. 

    FeeReference MaterialLink to Payment
    $2,000College and UniversitiesEducation Enterprise Application Renewal Fee

    Non-SARA institutions that wish to register as out-of-state providers of distance education to Pennsylvania residents must pay an annual fee of $5,000 per institution and complete the registration form.

    FeeReference MaterialLink to Payment
    $5,000State Authority of Distance EducationOut-of-State Distance Education Provider Registration Fee

    The words "college," "university," and "seminary" are restricted words in Pennsylvania. (See 24 Pa. C.S.A. § 6503.) Filing of corporate names and fictitious corporate names using these words requires approval. 

    FeeReference MaterialLink to Payment
    $100Section 6503.0 - Title 24 - EducationProtected Word (college/university/seminary) Approval Request Fee

    Important Notes: 

    • There is a 2% transactional dee charged for credit carts. There is no fee charged for ACH transactions.
    • Program Area – please be sure to complete all required information fields. The individual’s full name and email address will be that of the individual making and receiving the payment receipt.