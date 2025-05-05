Administrative Staff
|Title
|Name
|Email
|Interim Division Chief/Director
|Michael Hanik, Jr.
|mhanik@pa.gov
|Curriculum Development Coordinator
|Thomas E. Winters, Jr.
|thowinters@pa.gov
|Training Programs Coordinator
|Craig Hevalow
|chevalow@pa.gov
|Training Programs Coordinator
|Vacant
|ra-ilee@pa.gov
|Breath Test Coordinator
|Matthew Maxey
|mmaxey@pa.gov
|Administrative Officer
|Melissa Minnich
|meminnich@pa.gov
|Clerical Assistant
|Lisa Geatz
|lgeatz@pa.gov
|Clerical Assistant
|Beatrice Gallager
|beagallagh@pa.gov
Specialized Law Enforcement Instructors
|Name
|Email
|Matthew Fusco
|ra-ilee@pa.gov
|Gary Gardner
|ra-ilee@pa.gov
|Michael Hanik, Jr.
|ra-ilee@pa.gov
|Ashley Heiberger
|ra-ilee@pa.gov
|Joseph Loughran
|ra-ilee@pa.gov
|Christopher Missimer
|ra-ilee@pa.gov
|Dan Mulligan
|ra-ilee@pa.gov
|Cory Reader
|ra-ilee@pa.gov
|Ashley Rensel
|ra-ilee@pa.gov