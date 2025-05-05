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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Administrative Staff

    ​Title​Name
    		​Email​
    Interim ​Division Chief/DirectorMichael Hanik, Jr.mhanik@pa.gov
    Curriculum Developme​nt CoordinatorThomas E. Winters, Jr.thowinters@pa.gov
    Training Programs CoordinatorCraig Hevalowchevalow@pa.gov
    Training Programs CoordinatorVacantra-ilee@pa.gov
    Breath Test CoordinatorMatthew Maxey​mmaxey@pa.gov
    Administrative OfficerMelissa Minnichmeminnich@pa.gov
    Clerical AssistantLisa Geatzlgeatz@pa.gov
    ​Clerical Assistant​Beatrice Gallagerbeagallagh@pa.gov

    Specialized Law Enforcement Instructors

    ​​Name​​Email
    Matthew Fuscora-ilee@pa.gov
    ​Gary Gardner​​ra-ilee@pa.gov
    Michael Hanik, Jr.​​ra-ilee@pa.gov
    Ashley Heiberger
    		ra-ilee@pa.gov
    ​Joseph Loughranra-ilee@pa.gov
    Christopher Missimerra-ilee@pa.gov
    ​Dan Mulligan
    		ra-ilee@pa.gov
    ​​Cory Reader
    		ra-ilee@pa.gov
    Ashley Renselra-ilee@pa.gov​​