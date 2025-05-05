School District Special Education Plans

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is responsible for ensuring that all special education programs in public schools are appropriate, compliant, and effective. To do this, school districts must submit a Special Education Plan every three years to PDE as required under 22 Pa. Code § 14.104. The school district's Special Education Plan outlines planning generated from district special education data, compliance monitoring, professional development activities, and training necessary to provide appropriate programs to students with disabilities.

The school district's special education plan describes the special education programs and services that are provided within a school district and those special education programs and services which are accessed by the school district from outside the school district's geographical boundaries. The special education plan reflects ongoing programs and services and incorporates anticipated changes in programming as a result of corrective action generated by the cyclical monitoring and improvement planning and other factors. The special education plan is developed in the Future Ready Comprehensive Planning Portal (FRCPP) in My PDE Suite.

For guidance on completing and submitting school district Special Education Plans, please refer to the linked training course: School District Special Education Plan Training. Additionally, for guidance on completing Special Education Plan Revision Notices (SEPRNs), please refer to the linked training course: SEPRN Training.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Bureau of Special Education at RA-EDSpecEdPlanFRCPP@pa.gov.​

Intermediate Unit Special Education Plans



Pennsylvania regulations in § 14.104(d) require all Intermediate Units to prepare annually and submit to the Secretary a special education plan specifying the special education services and programs to be operated by the intermediate unit, including equitable services provided consistent with 34 CFR 300.130—300.144 and subsection (b)(2)—(4), (6) and (7). Portions of the plans that do not meet the criteria for approval will be disapproved. Prior to disapproval, Department personnel will discuss disapproved portions of the plan and suggest modifications with appropriate intermediate unit personnel. Portions of the plan that are not specifically disapproved will be deemed approved.