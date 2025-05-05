Monitoring Schedule
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has the responsibility to ensure that all local educational agencies (LEAs) providing services, whether directly or by contractual arrangements, administer special education services and programs that are compliant with applicable state and federal laws and regulations. To fulfill this responsibility, PDE has established administrative procedures for monitoring program implementation, including evaluating the appropriateness, effectiveness, and accountability of special education services and programs.
2026-2027 Cylical Monitoring Schedule
AUN
IU
LEA
Type
Monitoring Dates
Chairperson
103021252
3
Bethel Park School District
SD
Monday, March 1, 2027
Courtney Verner
103021603
3
Carlynton School District
SD
Monday, January 11, 2027
Tyann Neal
103021903
3
Clairton City School District
SD
Monday, November 16, 2026
Courtney Verner
103026852
3
North Allegheny School District
SD
Monday, April 05, 2027
Tyann Neal
103026873
3
Northgate School District
SD
Monday, February 08, 2027
Tyann Neal
103028833
3
Steel Valley School District
SD
Monday, March 08, 2027
Tyann Neal
103028853
3
Sto-Rox School District
SD
Monday, February 15, 2027
Tyann Neal
103024162
3
Propel Charter School - Pitcairn
CS
Monday, February 15, 2027
Erik Leamon
103023410
3
Spectrum Charter School
CS
Monday, December 7, 2026
Tyann Neal
104103603
4
Karns City Area School District
SD
Monday, April 05, 2027
Kerry Fitch
104375003
4
Mohawk Area School District
SD
Monday, March 08, 2027
Kerry Fitch
104375203
4
Neshannock Township School District
SD
Monday, May 10, 2027
Kerry Fitch
104377003
4
Union Area School District
SD
Monday, January 11, 2027
Kerry Fitch
105201352
5
Crawford Central School District
SD
Monday, April 05, 2027
Erik Leamon
105256553
5
Iroquois School District
SD
Monday, January 11, 2027
Erik Leamon
105257602
5
Millcreek Township School District
SD
Monday, February 1, 2027
Erik Leamon
105259703
5
Wattsburg Area School District
SD
Monday, March 1, 2027
Erik Leamon
106161203
6
Clarion Area School District
SD
Monday, March 08, 2027
William Ferko
106616203
6
Oil City Area School District
SD
Monday, April 26, 2027
William Ferko
106618603
6
Valley Grove School District
SD
Monday, November 02, 2026
William Ferko
107654903
7
Ligonier Valley School District
SD
Monday, January 25, 2027
Dawn Smith
107656303
7
New Kensington-Arnold School District
SD
Monday, November 16, 2026
Dawn Smith
107657503
7
Southmoreland School District
SD
Monday, February 8, 2027
Dawn Smith
108111403
8
Conemaugh Valley School District
SD
Monday, January 18, 2027
Kerri Hartman
108112003
8
Ferndale Area School District
SD
Monday, February 8, 2027
Kerri Hartman
108112203
8
Forest Hills School District
SD
Monday, November 2, 2026
Kerri Hartman
108565203
8
Meyersdale Area School District
SD
Monday, May 17, 2027
Kerri Hartman
108116303
8
Portage Area School District
SD
Monday, March 15, 2027
Kerri Hartman
108568404
8
Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District
SD
Monday, April 05, 2027
Kerri Hartman
108078003
8
Tyrone Area School District
SD
Monday, December 7, 2026
Kerri Hartman
109530304
9
Austin Area School District
SD
Monday, November 30, 2026
Nicole Cramer
109122703
9
Cameron County School District
SD
Monday, November 2, 2026
Nicole Cramer
110171003
10
Clearfield Area School District
SD
Monday, January 25, 2027
Nicole Cramer
110148002
10
State College Area School District
SD
Monday, March 22, 2027
Nicole Cramer
110179003
10
West Branch Area School District
SD
Monday, April 5, 2027
Nicole Cramer
101833400
10
Sugar Valley Rural Charter School
CS
Monday, March 1, 2027
Nicole Cramer
111312503
11
Huntingdon Area School District
SD
Monday, November 16, 2026
Todd Kehler
112011103
12
Bermudian Springs School District
SD
Monday, April 12, 2027
Jesse Zameroski
112672203
12
Eastern York School District
SD
Monday, February 8, 2027
Jesse Zameroski
112676503
12
Southern York County School District
SD
Monday, November 30, 2026
Jesse Zameroski
112286003
12
Tuscarora School District
SD
Monday, March 15, 2027
Jesse Zameroski
112673500
12
Lincoln Charter School
CS
Monday, May 10, 2027
Jesse Zameroski
113361303
13
Cocalico School District
SD
Monday, March 8, 2027
Todd Kehler
113361503
13
Columbia Borough School District
SD
Monday, February 15, 2027
Todd Kehler
113361703
13
Conestoga Valley School District
SD
Monday, April 5, 2027
Todd Kehler
113362603
13
Ephrata Area School District
SD
Monday, January 25, 2027
Todd Kehler
113363603
13
Lampeter-Strasburg School District
SD
Monday, January 11, 2027
Todd Kehler
113364403
13
Manheim Central School District
SD
Monday, December 7, 2026
Todd Kehler
114061103
14
Conrad Weiser Area School District
SD
Monday, November 30, 2026
Hayley Strong
114062003
14
Exeter Township School District
SD
Monday, March 1, 2027
Hayley Strong
114064003
14
Kutztown Area School District
SD
Monday, February 1, 2027
Alicia Erwine
114065503
14
Muhlenberg School District
SD
Monday, November 9, 2026
Hayley Strong
114069103
14
Wilson School District
SD
Monday, February 1, 2027
Hayley Strong
115210503
15
Big Spring School District
SD
Monday, December 7, 2026
Katelyn Prosser
115221753
15
Derry Township School District
SD
Monday, November 16, 2026
Katelyn Prosser
115503004
15
Greenwood School District
SD
Monday, March 15, 2027
Katelyn Prosser
115674603
15
Northern York County School District
SD
Monday, February 15, 2027
Katelyn Prosser
115508003
15
West Perry School District
SD
Monday, January 25, 2027
Katelyn Prosser
116191503
16
Central Columbia School District
SD
Monday, December 14, 2026
Mark Ishman
116604003
16
Lewisburg Area School District
SD
Monday, November 16, 2026
Mark Ishman
116605003
16
Mifflinburg Area School District
SD
Monday, March 8, 2027
Mark Ishman
116557103
16
Selinsgrove Area School District
SD
Monday, November 2, 2026
Mark Ishman
116496503
16
Shamokin Area School District
SD
Monday, April 12, 2027
Mark Ishman
117414203
17
Loyalsock Township School District
SD
Monday, November 30, 2026
Mark Ishman
117596003
17
Northern Tioga School District
SD
Monday, January 25, 2027
Mark Ishman
117086503
17
Towanda Area School District
SD
Monday, February 8, 2027
Mark Ishman
119581003
19
Blue Ridge School District
SD
Monday, February 8, 2027
Gina Giovannini
119351303
19
Carbondale Area School District
SD
Monday, March 1, 2027
Gina Giovannini
119582503
19
Elk Lake School District
SD
Monday, November 30, 2026
Gina Giovannini
119584503
19
Montrose Area School District
SD
Monday, January 11, 2027
Gina Giovannini
119357402
19
Scranton City School District
SD
Monday, April 12, 2027
Gina Giovannini
119648303
19
Wallenpaupack Area School District
SD
Monday, November 2, 2026
Gina Giovannini
119355028
19
Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence CS
CS
Monday, November 16, 2026
Gina Giovannini
120483302
20
Easton Area School District
SD
Monday, April 12, 2027
Jill Condo
120485603
20
Pen Argyl Area School District
SD
Monday, December 14, 2026
Jill Condo
120455403
20
Pocono Mountain School District
SD
Monday, March 15, 2027
Jill Condo
121135003
21
Jim Thorpe Area School District
SD
Monday, November 9, 2026
Byron Wiley
121394017
21
Circle of Seasons Charter School
CS
Monday, February 2, 2027
Byron Wiley
121393330
21
Roberto Clemente Charter School
CS
Monday, March 1, 2027
Byron Wiley
122091352
22
Bristol Township School District
SD
Monday, November 16, 2026
Jill Condo
122097502
22
Neshaminy School District
SD
Monday, February 8, 2027
Jill Condo
122093460
22
Bucks County Montessori Charter School
CS
Monday, January 11, 2027
Jill Condo
123463603
23
Hatboro-Horsham School District
SD
Monday, February 22, 2027
Carey Zeigler
123463803
23
Jenkintown School District
SD
Monday, March 1, 2027
Carey Zeigler
123464502
23
Lower Merion School District
SD
Monday, November 16, 2026
Carey Zeigler
123465602
23
Norristown Area School District
SD
Monday, May 3, 2027
Carey Zeigler
123463370
23
Souderton Charter School Collaborative
CS
Monday, January 11, 2027
Stacey Mears
124152003
24
Downingtown Area School District
SD
Monday, January 25, 2027
Byron Wiley
124156503
24
Octorara Area School District
SD
Monday, April 12, 2027
Byron Wiley
124153350
24
Renaissance Academy Charter School
CS
Monday, December 14, 2026
Stacey Mears
125231232
25
Chester-Upland School District
SD
Monday, April, 5, 2027
Carey Zeigler
125237603
25
Radnor Township School District
SD
Monday, January 11, 2027
Carey Zeigler
125239452
25
Upper Darby School District
SD
Monday, February 8, 2027
Carey Zeigler
125239652
25
William Penn School District
SD
Monday, March 15, 2027
Carey Zeigler
125236827
25
Chester Charter Scholars Academy (aka CCSA)
CS
Monday, November 2, 2026
Robin Wolfington-Halaycio / Shana Bailor
126515001B
26
Philadelphia Learning Network 3
Network
Monday, January 18, 2027
Karen Newsome
126515001D
26
Philadelphia Learning Network 7
Network
Monday, January 11, 2027
John Murphy
126515001H
26
Philadelphia Learning Network 14
Network
Monday, January 25, 2027
Dawn Keifer
185515523
26
Boys Latin of Philadelphia Charter School
CS
Monday, March 8, 2027
Robin Wolfington-Halaycio
126513440
26
Esperanza Academy Charter School
CS
Monday, April 5, 2027
Shana Bailor
126511563
26
Esperanza Cyber CS
CS
Monday, April 19, 2027
Shana Bailor
126513450
26
Franklin Towne CHS
CS
Monday, February 8, 2027
Stacey Mears
126513380
26
Global Leadership Academy Charter School
CS
Monday, November 2, 2026
Stacey Mears
182514568
26
Keystone Academy Charter School
CS
Monday, May 17, 2027
Stacey Mears
126514059
26
KIPP North Philadelphia Charter School
CS
Monday, April 5, 2027
Stacey Mears
126513480
26
Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School
CS
Monday, January 25, 2027
Robin Wolfington-Halaycio
126519644
26
Mastery Charter School - Cleveland Elementary
CS
Monday, February 1, 2027
Shana Bailor
151514721
26
Mastery Charter School - Pickett Campus
CS
Monday, February 15, 2027
Shana Bailor
126510022
26
Mastery Charter School - Shoemaker Campus
CS
Monday, March 15, 2027
Shana Bailor
126510023
26
Mastery Charter School - Thomas Campus
CS
Monday, March 1, 2027
Shana Bailor
126513420
26
New Foundations Charter School
CS
Monday, February 8, 2027
Robin Wolfington-Halaycio
126510004
26
People for People Charter School
CS
Monday, December 7, 2026
Shana Bailor
126513400
26
Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School
CS
Monday, April 12, 2027
Robin Wolfington-Halaycio
108515107
26
Southwest Leadership Academy Charter School
CS
Monday, November 16, 2026
Dawn Keifer/ Shana Bailor
126515691
26
The Philadelphia Charter School for Arts and Sciences at HR Edmunds
CS
Monday, January 11, 2027
Robin Wolfington-Halaycio
126517442
26
Universal Creighton Charter School
CS
Monday, March 1, 2027
Stacey Mears
127040703
27
Ambridge Area School District
SD
Monday, December 7, 2026
Kerry Fitch
127041503
27
Big Beaver Falls Area School District
SD
Monday, April 5, 2027
Dawn Smith
127046517
27
Baden Academy Charter School
CS
Monday, November 16, 2026
Kerry Fitch
127043430
27
Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School
CS
Monday, December 7, 2026
Dawn Smith
128033053
28
Freeport Area School District
SD
Monday, December 14, 2026
William Ferko
128034503
28
Leechburg Area School District
SD
Monday, January 11, 2027
William Ferko
128321103
28
River Valley School District
SD
Monday, March 22, 2027
William Ferko
129544503
29
Mahanoy Area School District
SD
Monday, April 5, 2027
Haley Strong
129545003
29
North Schuylkill School District
SD
Monday, April 19, 2027
Haley Strong
129547603
29
Tamaqua Area School District
SD
Monday, March 15, 2027
Haley Strong