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    Monitoring Schedule

    The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has the responsibility to ensure that all local educational agencies (LEAs) providing services, whether directly or by contractual arrangements, administer special education services and programs that are compliant with applicable state and federal laws and regulations. To fulfill this responsibility, PDE has established administrative procedures for monitoring program implementation, including evaluating the appropriateness, effectiveness, and accountability of special education services and programs. 

    2026-2027 Cylical Monitoring Schedule

    AUN

    IU​

    LEA​

    Type​

    Monitoring Dates​

    Chairperson​

    103021252

    3

    Bethel Park School District

    SD

    Monday, March 1, 2027

    Courtney Verner

    103021603

    3

    Carlynton School District

    SD

    Monday, January 11, 2027

    Tyann Neal

    103021903

    3

    Clairton City School District

    SD

    Monday, November 16, 2026

    Courtney Verner

    103026852

    3

    North Allegheny School District

    SD

    Monday, April 05, 2027

    Tyann Neal

    103026873

    3

    Northgate School District

    SD

    Monday, February 08, 2027

    Tyann Neal

    103028833

    3

    Steel Valley School District

    SD

    Monday, March 08, 2027

    Tyann Neal

    103028853

    3

    Sto-Rox School District

    SD

    Monday, February 15, 2027

    Tyann Neal

    103024162

    3

    Propel Charter School - Pitcairn

    CS

    Monday, February 15, 2027

    Erik Leamon

    103023410

    3

    Spectrum Charter School 

    CS

    Monday, December 7, 2026

    Tyann Neal

    104103603

    4

    Karns City Area School District

    SD

    Monday, April 05, 2027

    Kerry Fitch

    104375003

    4

    Mohawk Area School District

    SD

    Monday, March 08, 2027

    Kerry Fitch

    104375203

    4

    Neshannock Township School District

    SD

    Monday, May 10, 2027

    Kerry Fitch

    104377003

    4

    Union Area School District

    SD

    Monday, January 11, 2027

    Kerry Fitch

    105201352

    5

    Crawford Central School District

    SD

    Monday, April 05, 2027

    Erik Leamon

    105256553

    5

    Iroquois School District

    SD

    Monday, January 11, 2027

    Erik Leamon

    105257602

    5

    Millcreek Township School District

    SD

    Monday, February 1, 2027

    Erik Leamon

    105259703

    5

    Wattsburg Area School District

    SD

    Monday, March 1, 2027

    Erik Leamon

    106161203

    6

    Clarion Area School District

    SD

    Monday, March 08, 2027

    William Ferko

    106616203

    6

    Oil City Area School District

    SD

    Monday, April 26, 2027

    William Ferko

    106618603

    6

    Valley Grove School District

    SD

    Monday, November 02, 2026

    William Ferko

    107654903

    7

    Ligonier Valley School District

    SD

    Monday, January 25, 2027

    Dawn Smith

    107656303

    7

    New Kensington-Arnold School District

    SD

    Monday, November 16, 2026

    Dawn Smith

    107657503

    7

    Southmoreland School District

    SD

    Monday, February 8, 2027

    Dawn Smith

    108111403

    8

    Conemaugh Valley School District

    SD

    Monday, January 18, 2027

    Kerri Hartman

    108112003

    8

    Ferndale Area School District

    SD

    Monday, February 8, 2027

    Kerri Hartman

    108112203

    8

    Forest Hills School District

    SD

    Monday, November 2, 2026

    Kerri Hartman

    108565203

    8

    Meyersdale Area School District

    SD

    Monday, May 17, 2027

    Kerri Hartman

    108116303

    8

    Portage Area School District

    SD

    Monday, March 15, 2027

    Kerri Hartman

    108568404

    8

    Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District

    SD

    Monday, April 05, 2027

    Kerri Hartman

    108078003

    8

    Tyrone Area School District

    SD

    Monday, December 7, 2026

    Kerri Hartman

    109530304

    9

    Austin Area School District

    SD

    Monday, November 30, 2026

    Nicole Cramer

    109122703

    9

    Cameron County School District

    SD

    Monday, November 2, 2026

    Nicole Cramer

    110171003

    10

    Clearfield Area School District

    SD

    Monday, January 25, 2027

    Nicole Cramer

    110148002

    10

    State College Area School District

    SD

    Monday, March 22, 2027

    Nicole Cramer

    110179003

    10

    West Branch Area School District

    SD

    Monday, April 5, 2027

    Nicole Cramer

    101833400

    10

    Sugar Valley Rural Charter School

    CS

    Monday, March 1, 2027

    Nicole Cramer

    111312503

    11

    Huntingdon Area School District

    SD

    Monday, November 16, 2026

    Todd Kehler

    112011103

    12

    Bermudian Springs School District

    SD

    Monday, April 12, 2027

    Jesse Zameroski

    112672203

    12

    Eastern York School District

    SD

    Monday, February 8, 2027

    Jesse Zameroski

    112676503

    12

    Southern York County School District

    SD

    Monday, November 30, 2026

    Jesse Zameroski

    112286003

    12

    Tuscarora School District

    SD

    Monday, March 15, 2027

    Jesse Zameroski

    112673500

    12

    Lincoln Charter School

    CS

    Monday, May 10, 2027

    Jesse Zameroski

    113361303

    13

    Cocalico School District

    SD

    Monday, March 8, 2027

    Todd Kehler

    113361503

    13

    Columbia Borough School District

    SD

    Monday, February 15, 2027

    Todd Kehler

    113361703

    13

    Conestoga Valley School District

    SD

    Monday, April 5, 2027

    Todd Kehler

    113362603

    13

    Ephrata Area School District

    SD

    Monday, January 25, 2027

    Todd Kehler

    113363603

    13

    Lampeter-Strasburg School District

    SD

    Monday, January 11, 2027

    Todd Kehler

    113364403

    13

    Manheim Central School District

    SD

    Monday, December 7, 2026

    Todd Kehler

    114061103

    14

    Conrad Weiser Area School District

    SD

    Monday, November 30, 2026

    Hayley Strong

    114062003

    14

    Exeter Township School District

    SD

    Monday, March 1, 2027

    Hayley Strong

    114064003

    14

    Kutztown Area School District

    SD

    Monday, February 1, 2027

    Alicia Erwine

    114065503

    14

    Muhlenberg School District

    SD

    Monday, November 9, 2026

    Hayley Strong

    114069103

    14

    Wilson School District

    SD

    Monday, February 1, 2027

    Hayley Strong

    115210503

    15

    Big Spring School District

    SD

    Monday, December 7, 2026

    Katelyn Prosser

    115221753

    15

    Derry Township School District

    SD

    Monday, November 16, 2026

    Katelyn Prosser

    115503004

    15

    Greenwood School District

    SD

    Monday, March 15, 2027

    Katelyn Prosser

    115674603

    15

    Northern York County School District

    SD

    Monday, February 15, 2027

    Katelyn Prosser

    115508003

    15

    West Perry School District

    SD

    Monday, January 25, 2027

    Katelyn Prosser

    116191503

    16

    Central Columbia School District

    SD

    Monday, December 14, 2026

    Mark Ishman

    116604003

    16

    Lewisburg Area School District

    SD

    Monday, November 16, 2026

    Mark Ishman

    116605003

    16

    Mifflinburg Area School District

    SD

    Monday, March 8, 2027

    Mark Ishman

    116557103

    16

    Selinsgrove Area School District

    SD

    Monday, November 2, 2026

    Mark Ishman

    116496503

    16

    Shamokin Area School District

    SD

    Monday, April 12, 2027

    Mark Ishman

    117414203

    17

    Loyalsock Township School District

    SD

    Monday, November 30, 2026

    Mark Ishman

    117596003

    17

    Northern Tioga School District

    SD

    Monday, January 25, 2027

    Mark Ishman

    117086503

    17

    Towanda Area School District

    SD

    Monday, February 8, 2027

    Mark Ishman

    119581003

    19

    Blue Ridge School District

    SD

    Monday, February 8, 2027

    Gina Giovannini

    119351303

    19

    Carbondale Area School District

    SD

    Monday, March 1, 2027

    Gina Giovannini

    119582503

    19

    Elk Lake School District

    SD

    Monday, November 30, 2026

    Gina Giovannini

    119584503

    19

    Montrose Area School District

    SD

    Monday, January 11, 2027

    Gina Giovannini

    119357402

    19

    Scranton City School District

    SD

    Monday, April 12, 2027

    Gina Giovannini

    119648303

    19

    Wallenpaupack Area School District

    SD

    Monday, November 2, 2026

    Gina Giovannini

    119355028

    19

    Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence CS

    CS

    Monday, November 16, 2026

    Gina Giovannini

    120483302

    20

    Easton Area School District

    SD

    Monday, April 12, 2027

    Jill Condo

    120485603

    20

    Pen Argyl Area School District

    SD

    Monday, December 14, 2026

    Jill Condo

    120455403

    20

    Pocono Mountain School District

    SD

    Monday, March 15, 2027

    Jill Condo

    121135003

    21

    Jim Thorpe Area School District

    SD

    Monday, November 9, 2026

    Byron Wiley

    121394017

    21

    Circle of Seasons Charter School

    CS

    Monday, February 2, 2027

    Byron Wiley

    121393330

    21

    Roberto Clemente Charter School

    CS

    Monday, March 1, 2027

    Byron Wiley

    122091352

    22

    Bristol Township School District

    SD

    Monday, November 16, 2026

    Jill Condo

    122097502

    22

    Neshaminy School District

    SD

    Monday, February 8, 2027

    Jill Condo

    122093460

    22

    Bucks County Montessori Charter School

    CS

    Monday, January 11, 2027

    Jill Condo

    123463603

    23

    Hatboro-Horsham School District

    SD

    Monday, February 22, 2027

    Carey Zeigler

    123463803

    23

    Jenkintown School District

    SD

    Monday, March 1, 2027

    Carey Zeigler

    123464502

    23

    Lower Merion School District

    SD

    Monday, November 16, 2026

    Carey Zeigler

    123465602

    23

    Norristown Area School District

    SD

    Monday, May 3, 2027

    Carey Zeigler

    123463370

    23

    Souderton Charter School Collaborative

    CS

    Monday, January 11, 2027

    Stacey Mears

    124152003

    24

    Downingtown Area School District

    SD

    Monday, January 25, 2027

    Byron Wiley

    124156503

    24

    Octorara Area School District

    SD

    Monday, April 12, 2027

    Byron Wiley

    124153350

    24

    Renaissance Academy Charter School

    CS

    Monday, December 14, 2026

    Stacey Mears

    125231232

    25

    Chester-Upland School District

    SD

    Monday, April, 5, 2027

    Carey Zeigler

    125237603

    25

    Radnor Township School District

    SD

    Monday, January 11, 2027

    Carey Zeigler

    125239452

    25

    Upper Darby School District

    SD

    Monday, February 8, 2027

    Carey Zeigler

    125239652

    25

    William Penn School District

    SD

    Monday, March 15, 2027

    Carey Zeigler

    125236827

    25

    Chester Charter Scholars Academy (aka CCSA)

    CS

    Monday, November 2, 2026

    Robin Wolfington-Halaycio / Shana Bailor

    126515001B

    26

    Philadelphia Learning Network 3

    Network

    Monday, January 18, 2027

    Karen Newsome

    126515001D

    26

    Philadelphia Learning Network 7

    Network

    Monday, January 11, 2027

    John Murphy

    126515001H

    26

    Philadelphia Learning Network 14

    Network

    Monday, January 25, 2027

    Dawn Keifer

    185515523

    26

    Boys Latin of Philadelphia Charter School

    CS

    Monday, March 8, 2027

    Robin Wolfington-Halaycio

    126513440

    26

    Esperanza Academy Charter School

    CS

    Monday, April 5, 2027

    Shana Bailor

    126511563

    26

    Esperanza Cyber CS

    CS

    Monday, April 19, 2027

    Shana Bailor

    126513450

    26

    Franklin Towne CHS

    CS

    Monday, February 8, 2027

    Stacey Mears

    126513380

    26

    Global Leadership Academy Charter School

    CS

    Monday, November 2, 2026

    Stacey Mears

    182514568

    26

    Keystone Academy Charter School

    CS

    Monday, May 17, 2027

    Stacey Mears

    126514059

    26

    KIPP North Philadelphia Charter School

    CS

    Monday, April 5, 2027

    Stacey Mears

    126513480

    26

    Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School

    CS

    Monday, January 25, 2027

    Robin Wolfington-Halaycio

    126519644

    26

    Mastery Charter School - Cleveland Elementary

    CS

    Monday, February 1, 2027

    Shana Bailor

    151514721

    26

    Mastery Charter School - Pickett Campus

    CS

    Monday, February 15, 2027

    Shana Bailor

    126510022

    26

    Mastery Charter School - Shoemaker Campus

    CS

    Monday, March 15, 2027

    Shana Bailor

    126510023

    26

    Mastery Charter School - Thomas Campus

    CS

    Monday, March 1, 2027

    Shana Bailor

    126513420

    26

    New Foundations Charter School

    CS

    Monday, February 8, 2027

    Robin Wolfington-Halaycio

    126510004

    26

    People for People Charter School

    CS

    Monday, December 7, 2026

    Shana Bailor

    126513400

    26

    Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School

    CS

    Monday, April 12, 2027

    Robin Wolfington-Halaycio

    108515107

    26

    Southwest Leadership Academy Charter School

    CS

    Monday, November 16, 2026

    Dawn Keifer/ Shana Bailor

    126515691

    26

    The Philadelphia Charter School for Arts and Sciences at HR Edmunds

    CS

    Monday, January 11, 2027

    Robin Wolfington-Halaycio

    126517442

    26

    Universal Creighton Charter School

    CS

    Monday, March 1, 2027

    Stacey Mears

    127040703

    27

    Ambridge Area School District

    SD

    Monday, December 7, 2026

    Kerry Fitch

    127041503

    27

    Big Beaver Falls Area School District

    SD

    Monday, April 5, 2027

    Dawn Smith

    127046517

    27

    Baden Academy Charter School

    CS

    Monday, November 16, 2026

    Kerry Fitch

    127043430

    27

    Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School

    CS

    Monday, December 7, 2026

    Dawn Smith

    128033053

    28

    Freeport Area School District

    SD

    Monday, December 14, 2026

    William Ferko

    128034503

    28

    Leechburg Area School District

    SD

    Monday, January 11, 2027

    William Ferko

    128321103

    28

    River Valley School District

    SD

    Monday, March 22, 2027

    William Ferko

    129544503

    29

    Mahanoy Area School District

    SD

    Monday, April 5, 2027

    Haley Strong

    129545003

    29

    North Schuylkill School District

    SD

    Monday, April 19, 2027

    Haley Strong

    129547603

    29

    Tamaqua Area School District

    SD

    Monday, March 15, 2027

    Haley Strong