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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Intermediate Unit

    Name | Phone | Email

    Intermediate Unit 1
    One Intermediate Unit Drive
    Coal Center, PA 15423

    Jordan Lozosky | 724-938-3241, ext. 405 | jordan.lozosky@iu1.org  

    Ron Gallagher | 724-938-3241, ext. 230 | ronald.gallagher@iu1.org  

    Pittsburgh-Mt. Oliver IU 2
    341 S. Bellefield Ave.
    Pittsburgh, PA 15213

    Amy Baumgart | 412-529-3082 | abaumgart1@pghschools.org  

    Amy Primm | 412-529-3037 | aprimm1@pghschools.org  

    Allegheny IU 3
    475 East Waterfront Drive
    Homestead, PA 15120

    Amy Davis McShane | 412-394-4193 | amy.mcshane@aiu3.net

    Courtney Stein | 412-394-4193 | courtney.stein@aiu3.net  

    Midwestern IU 4
    453 Maple Street
    Grove City, PA 16127

    Halee McCance | 724-458-6700 ext. 1208 | halee.mccance@miu4.org  

    Northwest Tri-County IU 5
    252 Waterford Street
    Edinboro, PA 16412

    Kevin Webber | 814-734-8488 | kevin_webber@iu5.org   

    Riverview IU 6
    270 Mayfield Road
    Clarion, PA 16214

    Deanne Sintobin | 814-297-5116 | dsintobin@riu6.org  

    Bethany Lively | 814-226-7103, ext. 5217 | blively@riu6.org  

    Westmoreland IU 7
    102 Equity Drive
    Greensburg, PA 15601

    Natalie Smith | 724-219-2321 | nsmith@wiu7.org  

    Appalachia IU 8
    4500 Sixth Avenue
    Altoona, PA 16602

    Elizabeth Caton| 814-940-0223, ext. 5320 | ecaton@iu08.org  

    Seneca Highlands IU 9
    119 Mechanic Street
    PO Box 1566
    Smethport, PA 16749

    Bonita Burgess | 814-887-5512, ext. 121 | bburgess@iu9.org  

    Central IU 10
    345 Link Road
    West Decatur, PA 16878

    Brooke Walton, M.Ed. | 814-342-0884, ext. 3062 | bwalton@ciu10.org  

    Tuscarora IU 11
    2527 US Hwy. 522 South
    McVeytown, PA 17051

    Stephanie Daniels | 814-542-2501 ext. 1115 | sdaniels@tiu11.org  

    Lincoln IU 12
    65 Billerbeck Street
    PO Box 70
    New Oxford, PA 17350

    Randi Payne | 717-880-9426 | rpayne@iu12.org 

    Ryan Kaiser | 717-353-5680 | rdkaiser@iu12.org  

    Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13
    1020 New Holland Avenue
    Lancaster, PA 17601

    Brian Booker | 717-947-1078 | brian_booker@iu13.org  

    Berks County IU 14
    111 Commons Boulevard
    PO Box 16050
    Reading, PA 19612

    Lynmarie Hilt | 610-987-8299 | lynhil@berksiu.org  

    Capital Area IU 15
    55 Miller Street
    Enola, PA 17025

    Jill Neuhard | 717-732-8400, ext. 8406 | jneuhard@caiu.org  

    Central Susquehanna IU 16
    PO Box 213
    Lewisburg, PA 17837

    Kaitlyn Hock | 570-523-1155, ext. 2206 | khock@csiu.org  

    Colleen Epler-Ruths | 570-523-1155, ext. 2206 | ceplerruths@csiu.org  

    BLaST IU 17
    2400 Reach Road
    PO Box 3609
    Williamsport, PA 17701

    Shanna Haden | 570-323-8561 | shaden@iu17.org

    Luzerne IU 18
    368 Tioga Avenue
    Kingston, PA 18704

    Mark Umphred | 570-718-4655 | mumphred@liu18.org  

    NEIU 19
    1200 Line Street
    Archbald, PA 18403

    Christopher Olson | 570-876-9223 | colson@iu19.org  

    Colonial IU 20
    6 Danforth Drive
    Easton, PA 18045

    Keri Ramsay | 610-515-6525 | kramsay@ciu20.org  

    Emily Killian | 610-515-6420 | ekillian@ciu20.org  

    Carbon-Lehigh IU 21
    4210 Independence Drive
    Schnecksville, PA 18078

    Kelli Tremba | 610-769-4111, ext. 1261 | trembak@cliu.org  

    Bucks County IU 22
    705 North Shady Retreat Road
    Doylestown, PA 18901

    Nicole Borland | 215-348-2940, ext. 1410 | nborland@bucksiu.org  

    Montgomery County IU 23
    1605 West Main Street
    Norristown, PA 19403

    Patrice Semicek | 610-755-9483 | psemicek@mciu.org  

    Lauren Benfield | 484-680-7249 | lbenfield@mciu.org  

    Chester County IU 24
    Educational Service Center
    455 Boot Road
    Downingtown, PA 19335

    Ashley Murphy | 484-237-5000 | ashleymu@cciu.org  

    Delaware County IU 25
    Education Service Center
    200 Yale Avenue
    Morton, PA 19070

    Natalie Bowen | 610-938-9000, ext 2043 | nbowen@dciu.org  

    Philadelphia IU 26
    440 North Broad Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19130

    Mary Libby | 267-979-5702 | mlibby@philasd.org  

    Jonathan Klingeman, Ed. D. | 215-400-5356 | jklingeman@philasd.org  

    Beaver Valley IU 27
    147 Poplar Drive
    Monaca, PA 15061

    Zachry Huwar | 724-774-7800, ext. 3007 | zachry.huwar@bviu.org  

    ARIN IU 28
    2895 W Pike
    Indiana, PA 15701

    Lacie Cook | 724-463-5300, ext. 1247 | lcook@iu28.org  

    Schuylkill IU 29
    PO Box 130
    17 Maple Avenue
    Mar-Lin, PA 17951

    Annie Milewski | 570-544-9131, ext. 1227 | milee@iu29.org  

    PA Dept. of Education
    Bureau of Special Education
    607 South Drive, 3rd Floor
    Harrisburg, PA  17120

    Shannon Eye | 717-829-5113 | sheye@pa.gov  

    PA Dept. of Education
    Bureau of Teaching and Learning Support
    607 South Drive
    Harrisburg, PA  17120

    Brian Campbell | 717-783-6613 | bwcampbell@pa.gov  