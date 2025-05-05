Intermediate Unit
Name | Phone | Email
Intermediate Unit 1
Jordan Lozosky | 724-938-3241, ext. 405 | jordan.lozosky@iu1.org
Ron Gallagher | 724-938-3241, ext. 230 | ronald.gallagher@iu1.org
Pittsburgh-Mt. Oliver IU 2
Amy Baumgart | 412-529-3082 | abaumgart1@pghschools.org
Amy Primm | 412-529-3037 | aprimm1@pghschools.org
Allegheny IU 3
Amy Davis McShane | 412-394-4193 | amy.mcshane@aiu3.net
Courtney Stein | 412-394-4193 | courtney.stein@aiu3.net
Midwestern IU 4
Halee McCance | 724-458-6700 ext. 1208 | halee.mccance@miu4.org
Northwest Tri-County IU 5
Kevin Webber | 814-734-8488 | kevin_webber@iu5.org
Riverview IU 6
Deanne Sintobin | 814-297-5116 | dsintobin@riu6.org
Bethany Lively | 814-226-7103, ext. 5217 | blively@riu6.org
Westmoreland IU 7
Natalie Smith | 724-219-2321 | nsmith@wiu7.org
Appalachia IU 8
Elizabeth Caton| 814-940-0223, ext. 5320 | ecaton@iu08.org
Seneca Highlands IU 9
Bonita Burgess | 814-887-5512, ext. 121 | bburgess@iu9.org
Central IU 10
Brooke Walton, M.Ed. | 814-342-0884, ext. 3062 | bwalton@ciu10.org
Tuscarora IU 11
Stephanie Daniels | 814-542-2501 ext. 1115 | sdaniels@tiu11.org
Lincoln IU 12
Randi Payne | 717-880-9426 | rpayne@iu12.org
Ryan Kaiser | 717-353-5680 | rdkaiser@iu12.org
Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13
Brian Booker | 717-947-1078 | brian_booker@iu13.org
Berks County IU 14
Lynmarie Hilt | 610-987-8299 | lynhil@berksiu.org
Capital Area IU 15
Jill Neuhard | 717-732-8400, ext. 8406 | jneuhard@caiu.org
Central Susquehanna IU 16
Kaitlyn Hock | 570-523-1155, ext. 2206 | khock@csiu.org
Colleen Epler-Ruths | 570-523-1155, ext. 2206 | ceplerruths@csiu.org
BLaST IU 17
Shanna Haden | 570-323-8561 | shaden@iu17.org
Luzerne IU 18
Mark Umphred | 570-718-4655 | mumphred@liu18.org
NEIU 19
Christopher Olson | 570-876-9223 | colson@iu19.org
Colonial IU 20
Keri Ramsay | 610-515-6525 | kramsay@ciu20.org
Emily Killian | 610-515-6420 | ekillian@ciu20.org
Carbon-Lehigh IU 21
Kelli Tremba | 610-769-4111, ext. 1261 | trembak@cliu.org
Bucks County IU 22
Nicole Borland | 215-348-2940, ext. 1410 | nborland@bucksiu.org
Montgomery County IU 23
Patrice Semicek | 610-755-9483 | psemicek@mciu.org
Lauren Benfield | 484-680-7249 | lbenfield@mciu.org
Chester County IU 24
Ashley Murphy | 484-237-5000 | ashleymu@cciu.org
Delaware County IU 25
Natalie Bowen | 610-938-9000, ext 2043 | nbowen@dciu.org
Philadelphia IU 26
Mary Libby | 267-979-5702 | mlibby@philasd.org
Jonathan Klingeman, Ed. D. | 215-400-5356 | jklingeman@philasd.org
Beaver Valley IU 27
Zachry Huwar | 724-774-7800, ext. 3007 | zachry.huwar@bviu.org
ARIN IU 28
Lacie Cook | 724-463-5300, ext. 1247 | lcook@iu28.org
Schuylkill IU 29
Annie Milewski | 570-544-9131, ext. 1227 | milee@iu29.org
PA Dept. of Education
Shannon Eye | 717-829-5113 | sheye@pa.gov
PA Dept. of Education
Brian Campbell | 717-783-6613 | bwcampbell@pa.gov
Gifted Education