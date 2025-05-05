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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    LEA​​
    		Week of​
    Canton Area School District
    		October 19, 2026
    Cambria Heights School DistrictOctober 26, 2026                                                 
    Avonworth School District November 2, 2026
    Central Fulton School DistrictNovember 9, 2026
    Midd-West School DistrictNovember 16, 2026
    Brownsville Area School DistrictApril 5, 2027
    Northern Lebanon School District          April 5, 2027
    Punxsutawney Area School DistrictApril 12, 2027
    Upper Adams Area School DistrictApril 19, 2027
    Riverside School District   May 3, 2027