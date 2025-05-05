|LEA
|Week of
|Canton Area School District
|October 19, 2026
|Cambria Heights School District
|October 26, 2026
|Avonworth School District
|November 2, 2026
|Central Fulton School District
|November 9, 2026
|Midd-West School District
|November 16, 2026
|Brownsville Area School District
|April 5, 2027
|Northern Lebanon School District
|April 5, 2027
|Punxsutawney Area School District
|April 12, 2027
|Upper Adams Area School District
|April 19, 2027
|Riverside School District
|May 3, 2027
Gifted Education