List of Closed Charter/Cyber Charter Schools

|Charter or Cyber
|Institution Name
|Open Date
|Closed Date
|Authorizer
|Charter
|Creative Educ Concepts CS
|4/22/1998
|08/31/1999
|Chester-Upland SD
|Charter
|Thurgood Marshall Acad. CS
|3/9/1998
|01/15/2002
|Wilkinsburg Borough SD
|Charter
|Center for Economic & Law CHS
|5/18/1998
|06/30/2003
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Einstein Academy CS
|6/21/2001
|06/30/2003
|Morrisville Borough SD
|Charter
|Northeast CS
|5/26/1998
|08/07/2003
|Authorizer Not Available
|Charter
|Chester CS
|3/30/1998
|06/30/2004
|Chester-Upland SD
|Charter
|Pocono School of Excellence CS
|2/20/2002
|06/30/2004
|Pocono Mountain SD
|Charter
|Advanced Charter Enterprise School
|4/22/2003
|10/26/2004
|Mercer Area SD
|Charter
|Northwest PA Collegiate Academy CS
|8/8/2003
|06/30/2005
|Erie City SD
|Charter
|Pennsylvania Global Academy CS
|8/8/2003
|08/19/2005
|Millcreek Township SD
|Cyber
|Midwestern Regional Virtual CS
|6/21/2001
|06/30/2006
|Pennsylvania Department of Education
|Charter
|Ronald H Brown CS
|3/7/2000
|06/30/2006
|Harrisburg City SD
|Charter
|Renaissance Acad Pgh Alt of Hope CS
|9/4/2002
|06/30/2007
|Pittsburgh SD
|Charter
|Village CS of Chester-Upland
|3/12/1998
|06/30/2008
|Chester-Upland SD
|Charter
|Germantown Settlement CS
|5/20/1999
|06/30/2009
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Renaissance CS
|5/19/1999
|06/30/2009
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Erin Dudley Forbes CS
|6/13/2001
|6/30/2010
|Oxford Area SD
|Cyber
|Frontier Virtual Charter High School
|7/1/2011
|07/01/2012
|Pennsylvania Department of Education
|Charter
|Vitalistic Therapeutic CS of the Lehigh Valley
|5/4/2001
|01/30/2013
|Bethlehem Area SD
|Cyber
|PA Learners Online Regional Cyber CS
|6/21/2001
|06/30/2013
|Pennsylvania Department of Education
|Charter
|Graystone Academy CS
|10/26/2000
|06/30/2013
|Coatesville Area SD
|Charter
|Hope CS
|6/21/2001
|06/30/2013
|Philadelphia City SD
|Cyber
|Solomon Charter School, Inc.
|7/1/2012
|10/30/2013
|Pennsylvania Department of Education
|Charter
|Career Connections Charter Middle School
|5/3/1999
|6/30/2014
|Pittsburgh SD
|Charter
|Career Connections CHS
|5/3/1999
|6/30/2014
|Pittsburgh SD
|Charter
|New Hope Academy CS
|7/17/2007
|06/30/2014
|York City SD
|Charter
|Pocono Mountain Charter School
|4/3/2003
|06/30/2014
|Pocono Mountain SD
|Charter
|Sankofa Academy CS
|6/1/2005
|06/30/2014
|West Chester Area SD
|Charter
|Wakisha CS
|5/14/1999
|12/23/2014
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Walter D Palmer Leadership Learning Partners CS
|9/28/2000
|01/30/2015
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|ARISE Academy CHS High School
|7/1/2009
|06/30/2015
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Truebright Science Academy CS
|9/10/2007
|06/30/2015
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Beaver Area Academic CS
|8/10/2005
|09/30/2015
|Beaver Area SD
|Cyber
|Education Plus Academy Cyber CS
|7/1/2012
|12/30/2015
|Pennsylvania Department of Education
|Charter
|Imani Education Circle CS
|5/14/1999
|06/30/2016
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Medical Academy CS
|6/1/2012
|06/30/2016
|Catasauqua Area SD
|Charter
|New Media Technology CS
|11/15/2004
|06/30/2016
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Young Scholars Kenderton CS
|7/1/2013
|06/30/2016
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Delaware Valley CHS
|8/7/2000
|06/30/2017
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|World Communications CS
|8/22/1997
|06/30/2017
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Roberto Clemente Elementary CS
|8/1/2014
|07/03/2017
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Helen Thackston CS
|7/1/2016
|6/30/2018
|York City SD
|Charter
|Wonderland CS
|12/11/2000
|8/1/2018
|State College Area SD
|Charter
|Khepera CS
|10/6/2004
|7/1/2019
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Eastern University Academy CS
|7/1/2009
|10/1/2019
|Philadelphia City SD
|Cyber
|ACT Academy Cyber CS
|7/1/2012
|12/30/2019
|Pennsylvania Department of Education
|Charter
|CHS for Architecture and Design
|5/3/1999
|6/30/2020
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|I-LEAD Charter School
|7/1/2011
|6/30/2020
|Reading SD
|Charter
|KIPP West Philadelphia Preparatory CS
|7/1/2009
|6/30/2020
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|John B Stetson CS
|7/1/2013
|7/5/2022
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Olney CHS
|7/1/2011
|7/5/2022
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Widener Partnership CS
|6/30/2016
|8/8/2022
|Chester-Upland SD
|Cyber
|Susq-Cyber CS
|7/1/2015
|8/24/2022
|Pennsylvania Department of Education
|Charter
|Chester Co Family Academy CS
|7/1/2016
|1/18/2023
|West Chester Area SD
|Charter
|Bluford CS (formerly Universal Bluford CS)
|7/1/2010
|6/30/2023
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Erie Rise Leadership Academy CS
|3/30/2011
|6/30/2023
|Erie City SD
|Charter
|Daroff CS
|7/1/2015
|8/25/2023
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Math Civics and Sciences CS
|5/14/1999
|7/1/2024
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Premier Arts and Science CS
|3/26/2013
|7/31/2024
|Harrisburg City SD
|Charter
|HOPE for Hyndman CS
|7//20211
|7/1/2025
|Bedford Area SD
|Charter
|Midland Innovation & Technology CS
|7/1/2022
|7/1/2025
|Midland Borough SD
|Charter
|The CS for Entrepreneurs - Dominus High
|7/1/2025
|11/7/2025
|Woodland Hills SD
|Charter
|Memphis Street Academy CS @ JP Jones
|7/1/2012
|7/1/2026
|Philadelphia City SD
|Charter
|Universal Vare CS
|7/1/2011
|7/1/2026
|Philadelphia City SD
CS = Charter School
SD = School District
Data is from the Pennsylvania Deparment of Education's Educational Names and Addresses (EDNA) database.