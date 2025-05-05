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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Charter Schools

    List of Closed Charter/Cyber Charter Schools

    Charter or Cyber Institution NameOpen DateClosed DateAuthorizer
    CharterCreative Educ Concepts CS4/22/199808/31/1999Chester-Upland SD
    CharterThurgood Marshall Acad. CS3/9/199801/15/2002Wilkinsburg Borough SD
    CharterCenter for Economic & Law CHS5/18/199806/30/2003Philadelphia City SD
    CharterEinstein Academy CS6/21/200106/30/2003Morrisville Borough SD
    CharterNortheast CS5/26/199808/07/2003Authorizer Not Available
    CharterChester CS3/30/199806/30/2004Chester-Upland SD
    CharterPocono School of Excellence CS2/20/200206/30/2004Pocono Mountain SD
    CharterAdvanced Charter Enterprise School4/22/200310/26/2004Mercer Area SD
    CharterNorthwest PA Collegiate Academy CS8/8/200306/30/2005Erie City SD
    CharterPennsylvania Global Academy CS8/8/200308/19/2005Millcreek Township SD
    CyberMidwestern Regional Virtual CS6/21/200106/30/2006Pennsylvania Department of Education
    CharterRonald H Brown CS3/7/200006/30/2006Harrisburg City SD
    CharterRenaissance Acad Pgh Alt of Hope CS9/4/200206/30/2007Pittsburgh SD
    CharterVillage CS of Chester-Upland3/12/199806/30/2008Chester-Upland SD
    CharterGermantown Settlement CS5/20/199906/30/2009Philadelphia City SD
    CharterRenaissance CS5/19/199906/30/2009Philadelphia City SD
    CharterErin Dudley Forbes CS6/13/20016/30/2010Oxford Area SD
    CyberFrontier Virtual Charter High School7/1/201107/01/2012Pennsylvania Department of Education
    CharterVitalistic Therapeutic CS of the Lehigh Valley5/4/200101/30/2013Bethlehem Area SD
    CyberPA Learners Online Regional Cyber CS6/21/200106/30/2013Pennsylvania Department of Education
    CharterGraystone Academy CS10/26/200006/30/2013Coatesville Area SD
    CharterHope CS6/21/200106/30/2013Philadelphia City SD
    CyberSolomon Charter School, Inc.7/1/201210/30/2013Pennsylvania Department of Education
    CharterCareer Connections Charter Middle School5/3/19996/30/2014Pittsburgh SD
    CharterCareer Connections CHS5/3/19996/30/2014Pittsburgh SD
    CharterNew Hope Academy CS7/17/200706/30/2014York City SD
    CharterPocono Mountain Charter School4/3/200306/30/2014Pocono Mountain SD
    CharterSankofa Academy CS6/1/200506/30/2014West Chester Area SD
    CharterWakisha CS5/14/199912/23/2014Philadelphia City SD
    CharterWalter D Palmer Leadership Learning Partners CS9/28/200001/30/2015Philadelphia City SD
    CharterARISE Academy CHS High School7/1/200906/30/2015Philadelphia City SD
    CharterTruebright Science Academy CS9/10/200706/30/2015Philadelphia City SD
    CharterBeaver Area Academic CS8/10/200509/30/2015Beaver Area SD
    CyberEducation Plus Academy Cyber CS7/1/201212/30/2015Pennsylvania Department of Education
    CharterImani Education Circle CS5/14/199906/30/2016Philadelphia City SD
    CharterMedical Academy CS6/1/201206/30/2016Catasauqua Area SD
    CharterNew Media Technology CS11/15/200406/30/2016Philadelphia City SD
    CharterYoung Scholars Kenderton CS7/1/201306/30/2016Philadelphia City SD
    CharterDelaware Valley CHS8/7/200006/30/2017Philadelphia City SD
    CharterWorld Communications CS8/22/199706/30/2017Philadelphia City SD
    CharterRoberto Clemente Elementary CS8/1/201407/03/2017Philadelphia City SD
    CharterHelen Thackston CS7/1/20166/30/2018York City SD
    CharterWonderland CS12/11/20008/1/2018State College Area SD
    CharterKhepera CS10/6/20047/1/2019Philadelphia City SD
    CharterEastern University Academy CS7/1/200910/1/2019Philadelphia City SD
    CyberACT Academy Cyber CS7/1/201212/30/2019Pennsylvania Department of Education
    CharterCHS for Architecture and Design5/3/19996/30/2020Philadelphia City SD
    CharterI-LEAD Charter School7/1/20116/30/2020Reading SD
    CharterKIPP West Philadelphia Preparatory CS7/1/20096/30/2020Philadelphia City SD
    CharterJohn B Stetson CS7/1/20137/5/2022Philadelphia City SD
    CharterOlney CHS7/1/20117/5/2022Philadelphia City SD
    CharterWidener Partnership CS6/30/20168/8/2022Chester-Upland SD
    CyberSusq-Cyber CS7/1/20158/24/2022Pennsylvania Department of Education
    CharterChester Co Family Academy CS7/1/20161/18/2023West Chester Area SD
    CharterBluford CS (formerly Universal Bluford CS)7/1/20106/30/2023Philadelphia City SD
    CharterErie Rise Leadership Academy CS3/30/20116/30/2023Erie City SD
    CharterDaroff CS7/1/20158/25/2023Philadelphia City SD
    CharterMath Civics and Sciences CS5/14/19997/1/2024Philadelphia City SD
    CharterPremier Arts and Science CS3/26/20137/31/2024Harrisburg City SD
    CharterHOPE for Hyndman CS7//202117/1/2025Bedford Area SD 
    CharterMidland Innovation & Technology CS7/1/20227/1/2025Midland Borough SD 
    CharterThe CS for Entrepreneurs - Dominus High7/1/202511/7/2025Woodland Hills SD 
    CharterMemphis Street Academy CS @ JP Jones7/1/20127/1/2026Philadelphia City SD 
    CharterUniversal Vare CS7/1/20117/1/2026Philadelphia City SD 

    CS = Charter School

    SD = School District

    Data is from the Pennsylvania Deparment of Education's Educational Names and Addresses (EDNA) database. 