Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    The Charter School Appeal Board (CAB) has the exclusive review of a decision by a local school board to deny a charter application and of a decision by a local school board to not renew or revoke a charter. CAB also has the exclusive review of a decision by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) to deny a cyber charter application and of a decision by PDE to not renew or revoke a cyber charter.

    In addition, CAB has the exclusive review of a direct appeal filed by a charter applicant when the local school board fails to hold a public hearing or timely act on a charter application and of a direct appeal filed by a cyber charter applicant when PDE fails to hold a public hearing or timely act on a cyber charter application.

    Meeting Information

    ​Charter School Appeal Board me​​etings begin at 1:00 p.m. Meeting location and agenda information is available below. If you have a question regarding a meeting, please call 717-787-5500 or email RA-EDCHARTERBOARD@pa.gov.

    MEETING OF THE STATE CHARTER SCHOOL APPEAL BOARD

    AGENDA

    1:00 P.M., Tuesday, May 12, 2026
    https://pattan-net.zoom.us/j/93527782609?pwd=lRRSdkIWwgEzYLxSakZAA0FAA3Ls7n.1
    Conference Call: +1 301 715 8592
    Meeting ID: 935 2778 2609
    Passcode: 434879

    CALL TO ORDER AND REMARKS  Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe, Chairperson

    APPROVAL OF MINUTES OF LAST MEETING

    PRESENTATION OF MEETING DATES FOR FY 2026-2027

    ANNOUNCEMENTS

    ADJOURNMENT

    Appeal Process

     

    1. A local school board denies an original application or a resubmitted application and provides written notice to the applicant
    2. Applicants gather signatures to appeal the denial within 60 days of the date of the denial notice. Signatures must be from adults 18 years of age or older and must represent at least 2 percent of the total number (all ages) of local school district's residents or 1,000 residents, whichever is less.
    3. Present the petition to the Court of Common Pleas. There is no time requirement for this step
    4. The court decree and petition are forwarded to the Appeals Board. There is no time requirement for this step.
    5. If permitted by the court decree, the applicant files a petition to appeal with the Charter School Appeal Board (CAB) stating the reasons for disagreeing with the school board's denial of the application.

    CAB receives the appeal, provides written notice of receiving the appeal, assigns a docket number, assigns a hearing officer if appropriate and requests that the school district provide the certified record to the board within 10 days. 

    CAB Filing Procedures

    Two copies of the certified record should be mailed to the CAB Docket Clerk (PDE, 607 South Drive, 3rd Floor, Harrisburg, PA  17120-0600​​​​) on a flash drive or disc so that one can be provided to the Hearing Officer when appointed. After a Hearing Officer has been appointed, filings emailed to ra-EDCharterBoard@pa.gov should also be emailed to the Hearing Officer and to opposing counsel.

    The record includes:

    • The charter application;
    • The transcript of testimony taken by the local board of school directors;
    • Exhibits offered in conjunction with testimony before the local board;
    • Any documents referred to or relied upon by the local board of school directors in reaching its decision; and
    • The written decision of the local board of school directors.
      The hearing officer holds a prehearing conference with counsel for the district and the charter applicant. During the conference, the hearing officer will determine whether a hearing is needed on any evidentiary issues, will determine whether supplemental documents are to be offered for CAB's consideration, will set a schedule for the filing of briefs and will set the date for presentation of the case to CAB. Regarding supplemental documentary information, CAB may permit the record to be supplemented if the information was previously unavailable and/or if the local school board of school directors excluded materials from the record.

    If additional evidence is to be taken for inclusion in the record:

    The hearing officer will conduct a hearing, issue necessary orders regarding pre-hearing submissions and after the hearing is concluded will provide the entire appeal file to CAB.

    If no additional evidence is to be provided:

    The hearing officer will prepare to certify the record to CAB.

    1. CAB meets to accept the certified record and hears argument from the parties. CAB must comply with the Sunshine Act and Right To Know Law.

    2. CAB subsequently meets to review the record, discuss the appeal and vote on the appeal.

    3. After CAB's vote, CAB must issue a written decision affirming or denying the appeal within 60 days and provide a copy of the decision to both parties.

    If CAB grants the appeal, the local board of school directors has 10 days after the date of the actual vote by CAB to grant the application and sign the charter. If the local board fails to do so, the charter will be deemed approved and signed by CAB's chairman.

    Appeals from decisions to nonrenew or revoke a charter

    In the case of a board of school director's decision to deny an application to renew a charter upon the expiration of its term or to revoke a charter, paragraphs 2 through 4, regarding the signature petition process, do not apply.

    Cyber charter schools may appeal to the State Charter School Appeal Board (CAB) from the written decision of the Department of Education denying a cyber charter application, revoking a charter or denying renewal of a charter.  In addition, cyber charters may file a direct appeal if the Department fails to hold a public hearing or timely act on an application.

    To file an appeal, the cyber charter school must send a letter or petition of appeal to CAB at the following address:

    State Charter School Appeal Board
    c/o Sara Hockenberry, Counsel
    607 South Drive, 3rd Floor
    ​Harrisburg, PA  17120-0600​​​​

    The letter or petition should attach the Department’s decision and should briefly explain the reason why the cyber charter school disagrees with that decision. A copy of the appeal should also be sent to the Department.

    After the appeal is received, Counsel for CAB will acknowledge receipt and request the Department to certify the record and to file an answer to the appeal.  If necessary, Counsel or an assigned hearing officer will hold a prehearing conference.  Counsel or the assigned hearing officer will determine whether a hearing is needed on evidentiary issues, will determine whether supplemental documents are to be offered for CAB’s consideration, will set a schedule for the filing of briefs and will set the date for presentation of the case to CAB.

    The parties will be invited to appear before CAB to argue the appeal.  Each side will have 15 minutes to present its case and CAB will ask questions.  At this time CAB will also review the record.

    At the next board meeting, CAB will discuss and vote on the appeal.  Subsequent to the vote and consistent with the vote and discussion, a written decision will be prepared and issued to the parties.

    Either party may appeal CAB’s decision to Commonwealth Court.  If the Department appeals and seeks a stay, such must first be requested from CAB.

    In reviewing an appeal, CAB shall apply the same standards as applied to the underlying decision of the Department.

    The Secretary shall recuse himself and shall not participate in the appeal or decision in any way.

    Name
    Description
    2024-02 Valley Forge Classical Academy Charter School v. West Chester Area School District (PDF)Valley Forge Classical Academy Charter School v. West Chester Area School District, CAB Dkt. 2024-02, 3/20/2025
    2024-01 Norristown Academy CS v. Norristown Area SD Opinion and Order (PDF)Norristown Academy Charter School v. Norristown Area School District, CAB Dkt. 2024-01, 3/17/2025
    2023-01 Norristown Academy CS v. Norristown Area SD MTQ Opinion (PDF)Norristown Academy Charter School v. Norristown Area School District, CAB Dkt. No. 2023-01, 10/11/2023
    2022-05 Philadelphia Collegiate CS for Boys v. School District of Philadelphia (PDF)Philadelphia Collegiate Charter School for Boys v. School District of Philadelphia, CAB Dkt. No. 2022-05, 11/20/2023
    2022-04 Fell Charter School v. Carbondale Area School District Opinion (PDF)Fell Charter School v. Carbondale Area School District Opinion, CAB 2022-04, 12/21/22
    2022-03 Dogwood Charter Sch. v. Bethel Park SD Opinion Final (PDF)Dogwood Charter School v Bethel Park School District, CAB Dkt No. 2022-03, 8/24/2023
    2022-02 JMBA CS v SD Phila Opinion and Order (PDF)Joan Myers Brown Academy:  A String Theory Charter School v. School District of Philadelphia, CAB Dkt. No. 2022-02, 6/16/23
    2022-01 Dogwood CS v Chartiers Valley SD (PDF)Dogwood Charter School v. Chartiers Valley School District, CAB Dkt. No. 2022-01, 11/13/2023
    2021-09 Summit Charter School v. Pocono Mountain School District (PDF)Summit Charter School v. Pocono Mountain School District, CAB Docket No. 2021-09, 4/22/23
    2021-08 Universal Daroff v. SDP Opinion and Order (PDF)2021-08 Universal Daroff Charter School v. School District of Philadelphia Opinion
    2021-07 Vision Academy Charter School of Innovation v. Upper Darby SD Opinion and Order (PDF)Vision Academy Charter School of Innovation v. Upper Darby SD Opinion and Order, CAB 2021-07, 12/21/22
    2021-06 Executive Education Cyber Charter School v. Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDF)Executive Education Cyber Charter School v. PA Dept of Education, CAB Dkt. No. 2021-06, 7/15/24
    2021-05 Young Scholars v. Norristown ASD (PDF)Young Scholars Southeastern Pennsylvania Charter School v Norristown Area School District, CAB Docket No. 2021-05, 4/24/23
    2020-03 Virtual Prep v PDE Opinion Final (PDF)2020-03 Virtual Preparatory Academy of Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School v. Pennsylvania Department of Education Opinion
    2020-02 Vision Academy Charter School v. Southeast Delco School District (PDF)Vision Academy Charter School of Excellence v. Southeast Delco School District, CAB Docket No. 2020-02, 4/22/23
    2020-02 Vision Academy Charter Sch of Excl v Southeast Delco SD Opinion (PDF)Vision Academy Charter School of Excellence v. Southeast Delco School District, DAB Docket No. 2020-02
    2020-01 Career Technical Charter HS v SD of Pittsburgh Opinion (PDF)Career Technical Charter HS v. SD of Pittsburgh, CAB 2021-01 – Opinion
    2019-06 John B. Stetson v. School District of Philadelphia Opinion (PDF)John B. Stetson Charter School v. School District of Philadelphia, CAB 2019-06 Opinion
    2019-06 John B. Stetson Charter Sch. Application for Stay Opinion (PDF)John B. Stetson Charter School v. School District of Philadelphia, CAB 2019-06 Application for Stay Opinion
    2019-06 John B Stetson Charter School - Motion Quash Petition to Intervene (PDF)John B Stetson Charter School vs. The School District of Philadelphia, Motion to Quash Petition to Intervene, CAB No. 2019-06, 3/13/20
    2019-06 John B Stetson Charter School - Motion Quash Petition to Appeal (PDF)John B Stetson Charter School vs. The School District of Philadelphia, Motion to Quash Petition to Appeal, CAB No. 2019-06, 3/13/20
    2019-06 John B Stetson Charter School - Motion for Expedited Relief (PDF)John B Stetson Charter School vs. The School District of Philadelphia, Motion for Expedited Relief, CAB No. 2019-06, 3/13/20
    2019-05 Olney Charter High School v. School District of Philadelphia Opinion (PDF)Olney Charter High School v. School District of Philadelphia, CAB 2019-05 Opinion
    2019-05 Olney Charter High School Application for Stay Opinion (PDF)Olney Charter High School v. School District of Philadelphia, CAB 2019-05 Application for Stay Opinion
    2019-05 Olney Charter High School - Motion to Quash Petition to Intervene (PDF)Olney Charter High School vs. The School District of Philadelphia, Motion to Quash Petition to Intervene, CAB No. 2019-05, 3/13/20
    2019-05 Olney Charter High School - Motion to Quash Petition to Appeal (PDF)Olney Charter High School vs. The School District of Philadelphia, Motion to Quash Petition to Appeal, CAB No. 2019-05, 3/13/20
    2019-05 Olney Charter High School - Motion for Expedited Relief (PDF)Olney Charter High School vs. The School District of Philadelphia, Motion for Expedited Relief, CAB No. 2019-05, 3/13/20
    2019-03 Freire Charter Schools PA MCSO Order Granting Withdrawal of Appeal (PDF)Freire Charter Schools PA MCSO v. Pennsylvania Department of Education, Order Granting Withdrawal of Appeal,CAB 2019-03, 11/9/22
    2019-02 Freire Charter School PA MCSO Order Granting Withdrawl of Appeal (PDF)Freire Charter School PA MCSO v. School District of Philadelphia Order Granting Withdrawl of Appeal, CAB 2019-02, 11/9/22
    2019-01 Berks CHS for Performing and Vis Arts v Reading SD (PDF)Order Granting Berks' Unopposed Application to Withdraw Its Appeal
    2018-06 Propel Charter Schools v PDE (PDF)Order Denying Propel’s Appeal of Hearing Officer’s 3/19/19 Memorandum Order and Denying Propel’s Appeal of PDE’s Decision to Deny Its Application to Operate MCSO
    2018-05 Propel Charter Schools v Pittsburgh Public Schools (PDF)Order Denying Propel’s Appeal of Hearing Officer’s 3/19/19 Memorandum Order and Denying Propel’s Appeal of Pittsburgh’s Decision to Deny Its Application to Operate MCSO
    2018-04 Eastern University Academy Charter School (PDF)Eastern University Academy Charter School vs. School District of Philadelphia, CAB No. 2018-04, 8/14/19
    2018-03 Catalyst Academy Charter School Appeal of Denial (PDF)Catalyst Academy Charter School vs. School District of Pittsburgh, CAB No. 2018-03, 7/15/19, Appeal of Denial
    2018-03 Catalyst Academy Charter School Admin Relief (PDF)Catalyst Academy Charter school vs. School District of Pittsburgh, CAB No. 2018-03, 7/15/19, Petition for Administrative Relief
    2018-01 Khepera Opinion and Order (PDF)2018-01  Khepera Charter School v. School District of Philadelphia
    2017-02 Fell Charter School (PDF)Fell Charter School, CAB 2017-02, Carbondale Area School District, 11/22/17
    2016-11 Gillingham Charter School (PDF)Gillingham Charter School v. Pottsville Area School District, 10/25/17
    2016-06 Delaware Valley Charter High School (PDF)Delaware Valley Charter High School, CAB 2016-06, School District of Philadelphia and School Reform Commission, 6/8/17
    2016-05 I-LEAD Charter School (PDF)I-LEAD Charter School, CAB 2016-05, Reading School District, 12/20/17
    2016-05 I-LEAD Charter School v Reading SD (PDF)Order Granting Joint Application to Withdraw Remanded Appeal
    2016-02 Spartansburg Community Charter School (PDF)Spartansburg Community Charter School, CAB 2016-02, Corry Area School District, 1/5/17
    2016-14 Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School (PDF)Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, CAB 2016-014, Bethlehem Area School District, Saucon Valley School District, 3/22/17
    2016-01 Environmental CS at Frick Park (PDF)Environmental Charter School at Frick Park, CAB 2016-01, School District of Pittsburgh, 3/28/17
    2015-03 Vision Academy Charter School (PDF)Vision Academy Charter School, CAB 2015-03, William Penn School District, 6/17/15
    2015-02 Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship (PDF)Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship, CAB 2015-02, Penn Hills School District, 9/25/15
    2015-01 Insight PA Cyber Charter School (PDF)Insight PA Cyber Charter School, CAB 2015-01, Appeal from Denial of Charter, 8/31/15
    2015-01 Insight PA Cyber Charter School 6/9/15 (PDF)Insight PA Cyber Charter School, CAB 2015-01, Appeal from Denial of Charter, 6/9/15
    2014-08 Imani Education Circle Charter School (PDF)Imani Education Circle Charter School, CAB 2014-08, School District of Philadelphia, 5/11/16
    2014-07 Choices of William Penn Charter School (PDF)Choices of William Penn Charter School, CAB 2014-07, William Penn School District, 3/17/15
    2014-07 Choices of William Penn Charter School - Decision on Motion to Amend (PDF)Choices of William Penn Charter School, CAB 2014-07, William Penn School District,  6/17/15
    2014-06 Provident Charter School for Children with Dyslexia (PDF)Provident Charter School for Children with Dyslexia, CAB 2014-06, Pittsburgh Public School District, 3/17/15
    2014-05 Collaborative North Penn Charter School (PDF)Collaborative North Penn Charter School, CAB 2014-05, North Penn School District,  6/30/15
    2014-04 New Castle Arts Academy Charter School (PDF)New Castle Arts Academy Charter School, CAB 2014-04, New Castle Area School District, 10/05/15
    2014-03 Arts Academy Elementary Charter School (PDF)Arts Academy Elementary Charter School, CAB 2014-03, Allentown School District, 8/27/14
    2014-02 MAST Neshaminy Charter School (PDF)MAST Neshaminy Charter School, Neshaminy School District, CAB 2014-02, 04/7/15
    2014-02 MaST Neshaminy CS Opinion (PDF)Opinion and Order, MAST Neshaminy Charter School, Neshaminy School District, CAB 2014-02, 01/06/16
    2014-01 Allentown Engineering Academy Charter School (PDF)Allentown Engineering Academy Charter School, CAB 2014-01, Allentown School District, 10/30/14
    2013-14 Young Scholars of McKeesport Charter School (PDF)Young Scholars of McKeesport Charter School, CAB 2013-14, McKeesport Area School District, 3/6/15
    2013-12 Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School (PDF)Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School, CAB 2013-12, School District of Philadelphia and School Reform Commission, 6/1/15
    2013-12 Community Academy of Philadelphia CS (PDF)Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School, CAB 2013-12, School District of Philadelphia and School Reform Commission, 9/8/14
    2013-11 Truebright Science Academy Charter School (PDF)Truebright Science Academy Charter School, CAB 2013-11, School District of Philadelphia, 1/8/15
    2013-10, Education for New Generations Charter School (PDF)Education for New Generations Charter School, CAB 2013-10, North Penn School District, 3/6/15
    2013-10, Education for New Generations Charter School 10/6/14 (PDF)Education for New Generations Charter School, CAB 2013-10, North Penn School District, 10/6/14
    2013-10 Education for New Generations Charter School - recon (PDF)Education for New Generations Charter School, CAB 2013-10, Reconsideration, North Penn School District, 7/1/16
    2013-09 Sto Rox Public School District - Application for Stay (PDF)Sto Rox Public School District, Propel Charter School - West, CAB 2013-09, Application for Stay, 10/7/14
    2013-09 Propel Charter School - West (PDF)Propel Charter School - West, CAB 2013-09, Sto-Rox Public School District, 9/5/14
    2013-07 Lehigh Valley Dual Language Charter School 2/6/15 (PDF)Lehigh Valley Dual Language Charter School, CAB 2013-07, Bethlehem Area School District, 2/6/15
    2013-07 Lehigh Valley Dual Language Charter School 10/23/13 (PDF)Lehigh Valley Dual Language Charter School, CAB 2013-07, Bethlehem Area School District, 10/23/13
    2013-06 Discovery Charter School (PDF)Discovery Charter School, CAB 2013-06, School Reform and Commission and School District of Philadelphia, Motion to Quash, 4/16/14
    2013-05 Vision Academy Charter School (PDF)Vision Academy Charter School, CAB 2013-05, William Penn School District, 11/13/14
    2013-02 Propel Charter School Hazlewood (PDF)Propel Charter School Hazlewood, CAB 2013-02, School District of Pittsburgh, 10/18/13
    2013-01 Duquesne Charter School (PDF)Duquesne Charter School, CAB 2013-01, Duquesne City School District, 12/19/13
    2012-14 Bensalem Keystone Academy CS (PDF)Bensalem Keystone Academy Charter School, CAB 2012-14, Motion to Dismiss, Bensalem Township School District, 5/8/14
    2012-14 Bensalem Keystone Academy Charter School (PDF)Bensalem Keystone Academy Charter School. CAB 2012-14, Bensalem Township School District, 8/28/14
    2012-13 New Hope Academy Charter School (PDF)New Hope Academy Charter School, CAB 2012-13, City of York School District, 3/21/13
    2012-13 New Hope Academy Charter School - Application for Stay (PDF)New Hope Academy Charter School, CAB 2012-13, Application for Stay, School District of the City of York, 11/21/13
    2012-12 Career Connections Charter High School (PDF)Career Connections Charter High School, CAB 2012-12, School District of Pittsburgh, 10/7/13
    2012-12 Career Connections Charter High School - Application for Stay (PDF)Career Connections Charter High School, CAB 2012-12, School District of Pittsburgh, 10/18/13
    2012-11 Steam Charter School (PDF)Steam Charter School, CAB 2012-11, Harrisburg School District, Decision on Motion to Dismiss, 12/19/13
    2012-10 Roberto Clemente Elem CS Opinion and Order (PDF)Roberto Clemente Elementary Charter School, CAB 2012-10, Opinion and Order, Allentown School District, 8/2/13
    2012-05 Washington Classical Charter School (PDF)Washington Classical Charter School, CAB 2012-05, Trinity Area School District, Appeal from Denial of Charter, 4/16/14
    2012-03 Roberto Clemente Charter School (PDF)Roberto Clemente Charter School, CAB 2012-03, Allentown School District, 7/20/12
    2012-02 Chester Charter School for the Arts v Chester Upland SD (PDF)Chester Charter School for the Arts, CAB 2012-02, Chester Upland School District, 7/25/12
    2012-01 Graystone Opinion and Order (PDF)Graystone Academy Charter School, CAB 2012-01, Opinion and Order, Coatesville Area School District, 8/2/13
    2012-01 Graystone Decision on Motion to Quash 6/18/12 (PDF)Graystone Academy Charter School, CAB 2012-01, Decision on Motion to Quash, Coatesville Area School District, 6/18/12
    2012-01 Graystone Academy Charter School (PDF)Graystone Academy Charter School, CAB 2012-01, Coatesville Area School District, 3/2/12
    2011-06 Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School (PDF)Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, CAB 2011-06, Bethlehem Area School District, 8/5/11
    2011-05 Community Academy of Phila Charter School (PDF)Community Academy of Phila Charter School, CAB 2011-05, Philadelphia School District, 7/12/12
    2011-04 Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence Charter School (PDF)Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence Charter School, CAB 2011-04, Scranton School District, Abington Heights School District, 1/31/12
    2011-03 Baden Academy Charter School (PDF)Baden Academy Charter School, CAB 2011-03, Ambridge Area School District, 3/15/12
    2011-02 Pocono Mountain Charter School (PDF)Pocono Mountain Charter School, CAB 2011-02, Pocono Mountain School District, 7/25/11
    2011-01 Leadership Academy for Mathematics and Science Charter School (PDF)Leadership Academy for Mathematics and Science Charter School, CAB 2011-01, Pittsburgh School District, Penn Hills School District, Woodland Hills School District, Wilkinsburg School District, 8/30/11
    2010-07 Gillingham Charter School (PDF)Gillingham Charter School, CAB 2010-7, Pottsville Area School District, 6/15/11
    2010-06-A Pocono Mountain Charter School (PDF)Pocono Mountain Charter School, CAB 2010-06-A, Pocono Mountain School District, 6/5/14
    2010-06 Pocono Mountain Charter School Opinion and Order (PDF)Pocono Mountain Charter School, CAB 2010-06, Opinion and Order, Pocono Mountain School District, 8/2/13
    2010-05 Valley Academy Charter School (PDF)Valley Academy Charter School, CAB 2010-05, Hazleton School District, 4/11/11
    2010-04 Vitalistic Therapeutic Charter School (PDF)Vitalistic Therapeutic Charter School, CAB 2010-04, Bethlehem Area School District, 10/1/10
    2010-03 Young Scholars of Western PA Charter School (PDF)Young Scholars of Western PA Charter School, CAB 2010-03, Baldwin-Whitehall School District, 10/1/10
    2010-02 Community Service Leadership Development Charter School (PDF)Community Service Leadership Development Charter School, CAB 2010-02, Pittsburgh School District, 10/5/10
    2010-02 Community Service Leadership Development Charter School 3/11/13 (PDF)Community Service Leadership Development Charter School, CAB 2010-02, Pittsburgh School District, 3/11/13
    2010-01 Northside Urban Pathways Charter School (PDF)Northside Urban Pathways Charter School, CAB 2010-01, Pittsburgh Public School District, 6/8/10
    2009-07 Sugar Valley Rural Charter School (PDF)Sugar Valley Rural Charter School, CAB 2009-07, Keystone Central School District, 6/8/10
    2009-06 Aspira Bilingual Cyber Charter School (PDF)Aspira Bilingual Cyber Charter School, CAB 2009-06, 2/1/2010
    2009-05 Montessori Regional Charter School (PDF)Montessori Regional Charter School, CAB 2009-05, City of Erie School District, Millcreek Township School District, 11/24/09
    2009-05 Montessori Regional Charter School 1/22/10 (PDF)Montessori Regional Charter School, CAB 2009-05-A, Millcreek Township School District, 1/22/10
    2009-04 Thomas Paine Charter School (PDF)Thomas Paine Charter School, CAB 2009-04, Catasauqua Area School District, Northampton Area School District, 2/17/10
    2009-03 Propel Charter School Sunrise (PDF)Propel Charter School - Sunrise, CAB 2009-03, Woodland Hills School District, 12/1/09
    2009-02 Vida Charter School (PDF)Vida Charter School, CAB 2009-02, Gettysburg Area School District, Hanover Public School District, 9/3/09
    2009-01 Mt. Jewett Area Charter School (PDF)Mt. Jewett Area Charter School, CAB 2009-01, Kane Area School District, 8/21/09
    2008-07 Renaissance Charter School (PDF)Renaissance Charter School, CAB 2008-07, School District of Philadelphia, 4/14/09
    2008-06 Germantown Settlement Charter School (PDF)Germantown Settlement Charter School, CAB 2008-06, School District of Philadelphia, 3/31/09
    2008-05 Penn Johns Charter School (PDF)Penn Johns Charter School, CAB 2008-05, Conestoga Valley School District, 3/17/09
    2008-04 Lighthouse Cyber Charter School (PDF)Lighthouse Cyber Charter School, CAB 2008-04, Appeal from denial of application by PDE, 3/17/09
    2008-03 IDEA Cyber Charter School (PDF)IDEA Cyber Charter School, CAB 2008-03, from the denial of the Charter School Application by PDE, 1/16/09
    2008-01 Lincoln Charter Middle School (PDF)Lincoln Charter Middle School, CAB 2008-01, School District of the City of York, 10/17/08
    2007-06 Family Choice Charter School (PDF)Family Choice Charter School, CAB 2007-06, Towanda Area School District, Northeast Bradford School District, 6/10/08
    2007-05 Environmental Charter School at Frick Park (PDF)Environmental Charter School at Frick Park... an Imagination School, CAB 2007-05, Pittsburgh School District, 1/28/08
    2007-04 Fell Charter School (PDF)Fell Charter School, CAB 2007-04, Carbondale Area School District, 9/19/07
    2007-03 Renaissance Academy of Pittsburgh Alternative of Hope CS (PDF)Renaissance Academy of Pittsburgh Alternative of Hope (RAPAH) Charter School, CAB 2007-03, School District of Pittsburgh, 6/29/07
    2007-02 Capital Academy Charter School (PDF)Capital Academy Charter School, CAB 2007-02, Harrisburg School District, 4/19/09
    2007-01 Education InnovationsLAB Charter School (PDF)Education InnovationsLAB Charter School, CAB 2007-01, School District of Pittsburgh, 12/07
    2006-06 Propel Charter School Duquesne (PDF)Propel Charter School - Duquesne, CAB 2006-06, Duquesne City School District, 6/5/07
    2006-05 Family Choice Charter School (PDF)Family Choice Charter School, CAB 2006-05, Towanda Area School District, Wyalusing Area School District, Northeast Bradford School District, 3/5/07
    2006-04 Propel Charter School Montour (PDF)Propel Charter School - Duquesne, CAB 2006-06, Duquesne City School District, 6/5/07
    2006-03 Career Connections Charter Middle School (PDF)Career Connections Charter Middle School, CAB 2006-03, Pittsburgh School District, 9/6/06
    2006-01 City College Prep Charter School (PDF)City College Prep Charter School, CAB 2006-01, Pittsburgh Public School District, 8/29/06
    2005-09 Voyager Charter School of Pennsylvania (PDF)Voyager Charter School of Pennsylvania, Inc., t/a Voyager Charter School, CAB 2005-09, Garnet Valley School District, 6/8/06
    2005-08 Ronald H Brown Charter School (PDF)Ronald H. Brown Charter School, CAB 2005-08, Harrisburg City School District, 7/19/06
    2005-07 Vitalistic Therapeutic Charter School (PDF)Vitalistic Therapeutic Charter School, CAB 2005-07, Bethlehem Area School District, 9/13/05
    2005-05 Arts and 3 R's Inc dba Helen Murray Charter School (PDF)Arts and 3 R's Inc. d/b/a Helen Murray Charter School for the Arts, CAB 2005-05, Wyoming Valley School District, 9/30/05
    2005-04 and 2005-06 Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School (PDF)Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, CAB 2005-04, CAB 2005-06, Bethlehem Area School District, Saucon Valley School District, 10/21/05
    2005-03 Lincoln Charter School (PDF)Lincoln Charter School, CAB 2005-3, School District of the City of York, 8/19/05
    2005-01 and 2005-02 Propel Charter School East (PDF)Propel Charter School - East, CAB 2005-01, CAB 2005-02, Woodland Hills School District, Penn Hills School District, 7/7/05
    2004-05 Pocono Mountain Math Sci Tech Charter School (PDF)Pocono Mountain Mathematics Science Technology Charter School, CAB 2004-05, Pocono Mountain School District, 7/7/05
    2004-04 Sugar Valley Rural Charter School (PDF)Sugar Valley Rural Charter School, CAB 2004-04, Keystone Central School District, 5/11/05
    2004-03 Propel Charter School Montour (PDF)Propel Charter School - Montour, CAB 2004-3, Montour School District, 2/28/05
    2004-02 Bear Creek Community Charter School (PDF)Bear Creek Community Charter School, CAB 2004-02, Wilkes-Barre Area School District, 2nd Appl, 9/4/04
    2004-01 Propel Charter School McKeesport (PDF)Propel Charter School - McKeesport, CAB 2004-1, McKeesport Area School District, 10/14/04
    2003-04 Bucks County Montessori Charter School (PDF)Bucks County Montessori Charter School, CAB 2003-4, Pennsbury School District, 1/16/04
    2003-03 Bear Creek Community Charter School (PDF)Bear Creek Community Charter School, CAB 2003-03, Wilkes-Barre Area School District, 1st appl, 10/8/03
    2003-01 Propel Charter School Steel (PDF)Propel Charter School - Steel, CAB 2003-1, Steel Valley School District, 7/30/03
    2002-07 Wonderland Charter School (PDF)Wonderland Charter School, CAB 2002-7, State College Area School District, 6/16/03
    2002-06 Einstein Academy Charter School (PDF)Einstein Academy Charter School, CAB 2002-6, Morrisville Borough School District, 6/5/03
    2002-05 Montessori Regional Charter School (PDF)Montessori Regional Charter School, CAB 2002-5, City of Erie School District, Millcreek Township School District, 1/16/04
    2002-04 Infinity Charter School (PDF)Infinity Charter School, CAB 2002-4, Central Dauphin School District, 12/16/02
    2002-03 Lincoln Edision Charter School (PDF)Lincoln Edision Charter School, CAB 2002-3, School District of the City of York, 5/4/04
    2002-01 Graystone Academy Charter School (PDF)Graystone Academy Charter School, CAB 2002-1, Coatesville Area School District, 7/25/02
    2001-09 Fell Charter School (PDF)Fell Charter School, CAB 2001-9, Carbondale Area School District, 5/2/02
    2001-08 David P Richardson Academy Charter School (PDF)David P. Richardson Academy Charter School, CAB 2001-8, School District of Philadelphia, 4/29/02
    2001-07 Penn Hills Charter School (PDF)Penn Hills Charter School, CAB 2001-7, Penn Hills School District, 3/22/02
    2001-06 Phoenix Charter School (PDF)Phoenix Charter School, CAB 2001-06, School District of Philadelphia, 3/22/02
    2001-05 Thurgood Marshall Academy Charter School (PDF)Thurgood Marshall Academy Charter School, CAB 2001-5, Wilkinsburg School District, 1/15/02
    2001-04 Ricci J Hausley Charter School of Business (PDF)Ricci J. Hausley Charter School of Business, CAB 2001-4, School District of Philadelphia, 10/29/01
    2001-03 Elan Charter School (PDF)Elan Charter School, CAB 2001-3, Pennsbury School District, 10/29/01
    2001-02 Renaissance Academy Charter School (PDF)Renaissance Academy of Pittsburgh, Alternative of Hope Edison Charter School, CAB 2001-2, School District of Pittsburgh, 10/16/01
    2001-01 Learning Connection Charter School (PDF)Learning Connection Charter School, CAB 2001-1, Chester Upland School District, 7/16/01
    2000-16 Dr. Lorraine K. Monroe Academy Charter School (PDF)Dr. Lorraine K. Monroe Academy Charter School, CAB 2000-16, Millcreek Township School District, 3/21/01
    2000-15 Vitalistic Therapeutic Center Charter School Bethlehem (PDF)Vitalistic Therapeutic Center Charter School - Bethlehem, CAB 2000-15, Bethlehem Area School District,
    2000-14 Legacy Charter School (PDF)Legacy Charter School, CAB 2000-14, Council Rock School District, 11/21/00
    2000-12 and 2000-13 Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School (PDF)Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, CAB 2000-12, CAB 2000-13, Bethlehem Area School District, Saucon Valley School District, 11/21/00
    2000-11 Lincoln Edison Charter School (PDF)Lincoln Edision Charter School, CAB 2000-11-A, School District of the City of York, 7/5/01
    2000-11 A Lincoln Edision Charter School (PDF)Lincoln Edision Charter School, CAB 2000-11-A, School District of the City of York, 7/5/01
    2000-10 W.E.B. DuBois Charter School (PDF)W.E.B. DuBois Charter School, CAB 2000-10, School District of Philadelphia,
    2000-09 Genesis Charter School (PDF)Genesis Charter School, CAB 2000-9, School District of Philadelphia, 8/28/00
    2000-08 Leadership Learning Partners Charter School (PDF)Leadership Learning Partners Charter School, CAB 2000-8, School District of Philadelphia, 7/3/00
    2000-07 Dimensions of Learning Academic Charter School (PDF)Dimensions of Learning Academic Charter School, CAB 2000-7, School District of Philadelphia, 9/11/00
    2000-06 Kemetic Institute Charter School (PDF)Kemetic Institute Charter School, CAB 2000-6, School District of Philadelphia, 7/28/00
    2000-04 Rising Sun Academy Charter School (PDF)Rising Sun Academy Charter School, CAB 2000-4, School District of Philadelphia,
    2000-02 Independence Charter School Initiative (PDF)Independence Charter School Initiative, CAB 2000-2, School District of Philadelphia, 5/31/00
    2000-01 William Bradford Academy Charter School (PDF)William Bradford Academy Charter School, CAB 2000-1, Keystone Oaks School District,
    1999-15 Creative Educational Concepts Charter School (PDF)Creative Educational Concepts Charter School, CAB 1999-15, Chester Upland School District, 3/15/00
    1999-14 Environmental Charter School (PDF)Environmental Charter School, CAB 1999-14, Palisades School District, 5/26/00
    1999-13 Eloise and Edith Academy (PDF)Eloise and Edith Academy, CAB 1999-13, Steel Valley School District & School District of Pittsburgh, 5/31/00
    1999-12 Hills Academy charter School (PDF)Hills Academy Charter School, CAB 1999-12, Penn Hills School District, 8/27/99
    1999-11 Shenango Valley Regional Charter School (PDF)Shenango Valley Regional Charter School, CAB 1999-11, Hermitage School District, Sharon City School District, 9/15/99
    1999-10 Phoenix Academy Charter School (PDF)School Phoenix Academy Charter School, CAB 1999-10, Phoenixville Area School District, 8/27/99
    1999-09 Collegium Charter School (PDF)Collegium Charter School, CAB 1999-9, West Chester Area School District, 9/27/99
    1999-08 William Bradford Academy Charter School (PDF)William Bradford Academy Charter School, CAB 1999-8, Keystone Oaks School District, 11/16/99
    1999-07 Bucks County Montessori Charter School (PDF)Bucks County Montessori Charter School, CAB 1999-7, Pennsbury School District, 3/29/00
    1999-06 Vitalistic Therapeutic Center Charter School Bethlehem (PDF)Vitalistic Therapeutic Center Charter School - Bethlehem, CAB 1999-6, Bethlehem Area School District, 8/18/99
    1999-05 Vitalistic Therapeutic Center Charter School Allentown (PDF)Vitalistic Therapeutic Center Charter School - Allentown, CAB 1999-5, School District of the City of Allentown, 11/2/99
    1999-04 Sugar Valley Rural Charter School (PDF)Sugar Valley Rural Charter School, CAB 1999-4, Keystone Central School District, 11/22/99
    1999-03 Wonderland Charter School (PDF)Wonderland Charter School, CAB 1999-3, State College Area School District, 8/27/99
    1999-02 Souderton Charter School Collaborative (PDF)Souderton Charter School Collaborative, CAB 1999-2, Souderton Area School District, 12/23/99
    1999-01 Ronald H. Brown Charter School (PDF)Ronald H. Brown Charter School, CAB 1999-1, Harrisburg City School District, 12/2/99
    Follow
     
    javascript: SP.SOD.executeFunc('followingcommon.js', 'FollowDoc', function() { FollowDoc('{ListId}', {ItemId}); });
    0x0
    0x0
    ContentType
    0x01
    1100
     
    View in Web Browser
     
    /K-12/Charter Schools/Appeals/_layouts/15/VisioWebAccess/VisioWebAccess.aspx?listguid={ListId}&itemid={ItemId}&DefaultItemOpen=1
    0x0
    0x1
    FileType
    vdw
    255
     
    View in Web Browser
     
    /K-12/Charter Schools/Appeals/_layouts/15/VisioWebAccess/VisioWebAccess.aspx?listguid={ListId}&itemid={ItemId}&DefaultItemOpen=1
    0x0
    0x1
    FileType
    vsdx
    255
     
    View in Web Browser
     
    /K-12/Charter Schools/Appeals/_layouts/15/VisioWebAccess/VisioWebAccess.aspx?listguid={ListId}&itemid={ItemId}&DefaultItemOpen=1
    0x0
    0x1
    FileType
    vsdm
    255
     
    Compliance Details
     
    javascript:if (typeof CalloutManager !== 'undefined' && Boolean(CalloutManager) && Boolean(CalloutManager.closeAll)) CalloutManager.closeAll(); commonShowModalDialog('{SiteUrl}'+ '/_layouts/15/itemexpiration.aspx' +'?ID={ItemId}&List={ListId}', 'center:1;dialogHeight:500px;dialogWidth:500px;resizable:yes;status:no;location:no;menubar:no;help:no', function GotoPageAfterClose(pageid){if(pageid == 'hold') {STSNavigate(unescape(decodeURI('{SiteUrl}'))+ '/_layouts/15/hold.aspx' +'?ID={ItemId}&List={ListId}'); return false;} if(pageid == 'audit') {STSNavigate(unescape(decodeURI('{SiteUrl}'))+ '/_layouts/15/Reporting.aspx' +'?Category=Auditing&backtype=item&ID={ItemId}&List={ListId}'); return false;} if(pageid == 'config') {STSNavigate(unescape(decodeURI('{SiteUrl}'))+ '/_layouts/15/expirationconfig.aspx' +'?ID={ItemId}&List={ListId}'); return false;}}, null);
    0x0
    0x1
    ContentType
    0x01
    898
     
    Edit in Browser
    /_layouts/15/images/icxddoc.gif?rev=40
    /K-12/Charter Schools/Appeals/_layouts/15/formserver.aspx?XsnLocation={ItemUrl}&OpenIn=Browser&Source={Source}
    0x0
    0x1
    FileType
    xsn
    255
     
    Edit in Browser
    /_layouts/15/images/icxddoc.gif?rev=40
    /K-12/Charter Schools/Appeals/_layouts/15/formserver.aspx?XmlLocation={ItemUrl}&OpenIn=Browser&Source={Source}
    0x0
    0x1
    ProgId
    InfoPath.Document
    255
     
    Edit in Browser
    /_layouts/15/images/icxddoc.gif?rev=40
    /K-12/Charter Schools/Appeals/_layouts/15/formserver.aspx?XmlLocation={ItemUrl}&OpenIn=Browser&Source={Source}
    0x0
    0x1
    ProgId
    InfoPath.Document.2
    255
     
    Edit in Browser
    /_layouts/15/images/icxddoc.gif?rev=40
    /K-12/Charter Schools/Appeals/_layouts/15/formserver.aspx?XmlLocation={ItemUrl}&OpenIn=Browser&Source={Source}
    0x0
    0x1
    ProgId
    InfoPath.Document.3
    255
     
    Edit in Browser
    /_layouts/15/images/icxddoc.gif?rev=40
    /K-12/Charter Schools/Appeals/_layouts/15/formserver.aspx?XmlLocation={ItemUrl}&OpenIn=Browser&Source={Source}
    0x0
    0x1
    ProgId
    InfoPath.Document.4
    255
     
    View in Browser
     
    javascript:(function(){var a=document.createElement('a');a.href=SPClientTemplates.Utility.ReplaceUrlTokens('~site/_layouts/15/xlviewer.aspx?id={ItemUrl}&DefaultItemOpen=1');GoToLinkOrDialogNewWindow(a)})()
    0x0
    0x1
    FileType
    xlsx
    255
     
    View in Browser
     
    javascript:(function(){var a=document.createElement('a');a.href=SPClientTemplates.Utility.ReplaceUrlTokens('~site/_layouts/15/xlviewer.aspx?id={ItemUrl}&DefaultItemOpen=1');GoToLinkOrDialogNewWindow(a)})()
    0x0
    0x1
    FileType
    xlsm
    255
     
    View in Browser
     
    javascript:(function(){var a=document.createElement('a');a.href=SPClientTemplates.Utility.ReplaceUrlTokens('~site/_layouts/15/xlviewer.aspx?id={ItemUrl}&DefaultItemOpen=1');GoToLinkOrDialogNewWindow(a)})()
    0x0
    0x1
    FileType
    xlsb
    255
     
    View in Browser
     
    javascript:(function(){var a=document.createElement('a');a.href=SPClientTemplates.Utility.ReplaceUrlTokens('~site/_layouts/15/xlviewer.aspx?id={ItemUrl}&DefaultItemOpen=1');GoToLinkOrDialogNewWindow(a)})()
    0x0
    0x1
    FileType
    ods
    255
     
    Document Set Version History
    /_layouts/15/images/versions.gif?rev=40
    javascript:SP.UI.ModalDialog.ShowPopupDialog('{SiteUrl}'+ '/_layouts/15/DocSetVersions.aspx' + '?List={ListId}&ID={ItemId}')
    0x0
    0x0
    ContentType
    0x0120D520
    330
     
    Send To other location
    /_layouts/15/images/sendOtherLoc.gif?rev=40
    javascript:GoToPage('{SiteUrl}' + '/_layouts/15/docsetsend.aspx' + '?List={ListId}&ID={ItemId}')
    0x0
    0x0
    ContentType
    0x0120D520
    350
     
     

    Charter Appeal Board Members

    The CAB consists of the Secretary of Education and six members who are appointed by the Governor with the consent of a majority of all the Senate members. The members include a parent of a school-aged child, a school board member, a certified teacher actively employed in a public school, a faculty member or administrative employee of a higher education institution, a member of the business community, and a member of the State Board of Education.

    PDE provides assistance and staffing, and the Governor's General Counsel provides legal advice and assistance to CAB.

    ​Name​Appointed​Expires
    Carrie Rowe, Ed.D., Secretary of Education, Chair  
    ​Helena Gaspar-Liddle, Vice-Chairperson
    		12/13/23 
    		6/14/26​
    ​Jennifer C. Faustman
    		​6/25/21​6/14/25
    ​Thomas H. Killion12/13/23
    		​6/14/27
    ​Carol Aichele 
    		12/13/23​​6/14/25
    ​Donald Alexander 
    		12/13/23​​6/14/26
    ​Lisa Kennedy 
    		12/13/23​​​6/14/27
    ​Sara Hockenberry, Counsel
    		  
    ​Mark G. Zaccarelli, Counsel 
    ​Sean Fields, Counsel 
    ​Zachary Stritzinger, Counsel
    Terriann Preston-Simpson, Docket Clerk


    ​Cindy E. Jay, Docket Clerk

    Pursuant to section 1721-A of the Charter School Law, the term of office of members of the appeal board, other than the Secretary, shall be for a period of four years or until a successor is appointed and qualified. 24 P.S. § 17-1721-A.

    Please direct all media inquiries to the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Press and Communications Office: ra-pde@pa.gov or 717- 783-9802.