|2024-02 Valley Forge Classical Academy Charter School v. West Chester Area School District (PDF)
|Valley Forge Classical Academy Charter School v. West Chester Area School District, CAB Dkt. 2024-02, 3/20/2025
|2024-01 Norristown Academy CS v. Norristown Area SD Opinion and Order (PDF)
|Norristown Academy Charter School v. Norristown Area School District, CAB Dkt. 2024-01, 3/17/2025
|2023-01 Norristown Academy CS v. Norristown Area SD MTQ Opinion (PDF)
|Norristown Academy Charter School v. Norristown Area School District, CAB Dkt. No. 2023-01, 10/11/2023
|2022-05 Philadelphia Collegiate CS for Boys v. School District of Philadelphia (PDF)
|Philadelphia Collegiate Charter School for Boys v. School District of Philadelphia, CAB Dkt. No. 2022-05, 11/20/2023
|2022-04 Fell Charter School v. Carbondale Area School District Opinion (PDF)
|Fell Charter School v. Carbondale Area School District Opinion, CAB 2022-04, 12/21/22
|2022-03 Dogwood Charter Sch. v. Bethel Park SD Opinion Final (PDF)
|Dogwood Charter School v Bethel Park School District, CAB Dkt No. 2022-03, 8/24/2023
|2022-02 JMBA CS v SD Phila Opinion and Order (PDF)
|Joan Myers Brown Academy: A String Theory Charter School v. School District of Philadelphia, CAB Dkt. No. 2022-02, 6/16/23
|2022-01 Dogwood CS v Chartiers Valley SD (PDF)
|Dogwood Charter School v. Chartiers Valley School District, CAB Dkt. No. 2022-01, 11/13/2023
|2021-09 Summit Charter School v. Pocono Mountain School District (PDF)
|Summit Charter School v. Pocono Mountain School District, CAB Docket No. 2021-09, 4/22/23
|2021-08 Universal Daroff v. SDP Opinion and Order (PDF)
|2021-08 Universal Daroff Charter School v. School District of Philadelphia Opinion
|2021-07 Vision Academy Charter School of Innovation v. Upper Darby SD Opinion and Order (PDF)
|Vision Academy Charter School of Innovation v. Upper Darby SD Opinion and Order, CAB 2021-07, 12/21/22
|2021-06 Executive Education Cyber Charter School v. Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDF)
|Executive Education Cyber Charter School v. PA Dept of Education, CAB Dkt. No. 2021-06, 7/15/24
|2021-05 Young Scholars v. Norristown ASD (PDF)
|Young Scholars Southeastern Pennsylvania Charter School v Norristown Area School District, CAB Docket No. 2021-05, 4/24/23
|2020-03 Virtual Prep v PDE Opinion Final (PDF)
|2020-03 Virtual Preparatory Academy of Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School v. Pennsylvania Department of Education Opinion
|2020-02 Vision Academy Charter School v. Southeast Delco School District (PDF)
|Vision Academy Charter School of Excellence v. Southeast Delco School District, CAB Docket No. 2020-02, 4/22/23
|2020-02 Vision Academy Charter Sch of Excl v Southeast Delco SD Opinion (PDF)
|Vision Academy Charter School of Excellence v. Southeast Delco School District, DAB Docket No. 2020-02
|2020-01 Career Technical Charter HS v SD of Pittsburgh Opinion (PDF)
|Career Technical Charter HS v. SD of Pittsburgh, CAB 2021-01 – Opinion
|2019-06 John B. Stetson v. School District of Philadelphia Opinion (PDF)
|John B. Stetson Charter School v. School District of Philadelphia, CAB 2019-06 Opinion
|2019-06 John B. Stetson Charter Sch. Application for Stay Opinion (PDF)
|John B. Stetson Charter School v. School District of Philadelphia, CAB 2019-06 Application for Stay Opinion
|2019-06 John B Stetson Charter School - Motion Quash Petition to Intervene (PDF)
|John B Stetson Charter School vs. The School District of Philadelphia, Motion to Quash Petition to Intervene, CAB No. 2019-06, 3/13/20
|2019-06 John B Stetson Charter School - Motion Quash Petition to Appeal (PDF)
|John B Stetson Charter School vs. The School District of Philadelphia, Motion to Quash Petition to Appeal, CAB No. 2019-06, 3/13/20
|2019-06 John B Stetson Charter School - Motion for Expedited Relief (PDF)
|John B Stetson Charter School vs. The School District of Philadelphia, Motion for Expedited Relief, CAB No. 2019-06, 3/13/20
|2019-05 Olney Charter High School v. School District of Philadelphia Opinion (PDF)
|Olney Charter High School v. School District of Philadelphia, CAB 2019-05 Opinion
|2019-05 Olney Charter High School Application for Stay Opinion (PDF)
|Olney Charter High School v. School District of Philadelphia, CAB 2019-05 Application for Stay Opinion
|2019-05 Olney Charter High School - Motion to Quash Petition to Intervene (PDF)
|Olney Charter High School vs. The School District of Philadelphia, Motion to Quash Petition to Intervene, CAB No. 2019-05, 3/13/20
|2019-05 Olney Charter High School - Motion to Quash Petition to Appeal (PDF)
|Olney Charter High School vs. The School District of Philadelphia, Motion to Quash Petition to Appeal, CAB No. 2019-05, 3/13/20
|2019-05 Olney Charter High School - Motion for Expedited Relief (PDF)
|Olney Charter High School vs. The School District of Philadelphia, Motion for Expedited Relief, CAB No. 2019-05, 3/13/20
|2019-03 Freire Charter Schools PA MCSO Order Granting Withdrawal of Appeal (PDF)
|Freire Charter Schools PA MCSO v. Pennsylvania Department of Education, Order Granting Withdrawal of Appeal,CAB 2019-03, 11/9/22
|2019-02 Freire Charter School PA MCSO Order Granting Withdrawl of Appeal (PDF)
|Freire Charter School PA MCSO v. School District of Philadelphia Order Granting Withdrawl of Appeal, CAB 2019-02, 11/9/22
|2019-01 Berks CHS for Performing and Vis Arts v Reading SD (PDF)
|Order Granting Berks' Unopposed Application to Withdraw Its Appeal
|2018-06 Propel Charter Schools v PDE (PDF)
|Order Denying Propel’s Appeal of Hearing Officer’s 3/19/19 Memorandum Order and Denying Propel’s Appeal of PDE’s Decision to Deny Its Application to Operate MCSO
|2018-05 Propel Charter Schools v Pittsburgh Public Schools (PDF)
|Order Denying Propel’s Appeal of Hearing Officer’s 3/19/19 Memorandum Order and Denying Propel’s Appeal of Pittsburgh’s Decision to Deny Its Application to Operate MCSO
|2018-04 Eastern University Academy Charter School (PDF)
|Eastern University Academy Charter School vs. School District of Philadelphia, CAB No. 2018-04, 8/14/19
|2018-03 Catalyst Academy Charter School Appeal of Denial (PDF)
|Catalyst Academy Charter School vs. School District of Pittsburgh, CAB No. 2018-03, 7/15/19, Appeal of Denial
|2018-03 Catalyst Academy Charter School Admin Relief (PDF)
|Catalyst Academy Charter school vs. School District of Pittsburgh, CAB No. 2018-03, 7/15/19, Petition for Administrative Relief
|2018-01 Khepera Opinion and Order (PDF)
|2018-01 Khepera Charter School v. School District of Philadelphia
|2017-02 Fell Charter School (PDF)
|Fell Charter School, CAB 2017-02, Carbondale Area School District, 11/22/17
|2016-11 Gillingham Charter School (PDF)
|Gillingham Charter School v. Pottsville Area School District, 10/25/17
|2016-06 Delaware Valley Charter High School (PDF)
|Delaware Valley Charter High School, CAB 2016-06, School District of Philadelphia and School Reform Commission, 6/8/17
|2016-05 I-LEAD Charter School (PDF)
|I-LEAD Charter School, CAB 2016-05, Reading School District, 12/20/17
|2016-05 I-LEAD Charter School v Reading SD (PDF)
|Order Granting Joint Application to Withdraw Remanded Appeal
|2016-02 Spartansburg Community Charter School (PDF)
|Spartansburg Community Charter School, CAB 2016-02, Corry Area School District, 1/5/17
|2016-14 Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School (PDF)
|Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, CAB 2016-014, Bethlehem Area School District, Saucon Valley School District, 3/22/17
|2016-01 Environmental CS at Frick Park (PDF)
|Environmental Charter School at Frick Park, CAB 2016-01, School District of Pittsburgh, 3/28/17
|2015-03 Vision Academy Charter School (PDF)
|Vision Academy Charter School, CAB 2015-03, William Penn School District, 6/17/15
|2015-02 Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship (PDF)
|Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship, CAB 2015-02, Penn Hills School District, 9/25/15
|2015-01 Insight PA Cyber Charter School (PDF)
|Insight PA Cyber Charter School, CAB 2015-01, Appeal from Denial of Charter, 8/31/15
|2015-01 Insight PA Cyber Charter School 6/9/15 (PDF)
|Insight PA Cyber Charter School, CAB 2015-01, Appeal from Denial of Charter, 6/9/15
|2014-08 Imani Education Circle Charter School (PDF)
|Imani Education Circle Charter School, CAB 2014-08, School District of Philadelphia, 5/11/16
|2014-07 Choices of William Penn Charter School (PDF)
|Choices of William Penn Charter School, CAB 2014-07, William Penn School District, 3/17/15
|2014-07 Choices of William Penn Charter School - Decision on Motion to Amend (PDF)
|Choices of William Penn Charter School, CAB 2014-07, William Penn School District, 6/17/15
|2014-06 Provident Charter School for Children with Dyslexia (PDF)
|Provident Charter School for Children with Dyslexia, CAB 2014-06, Pittsburgh Public School District, 3/17/15
|2014-05 Collaborative North Penn Charter School (PDF)
|Collaborative North Penn Charter School, CAB 2014-05, North Penn School District, 6/30/15
|2014-04 New Castle Arts Academy Charter School (PDF)
|New Castle Arts Academy Charter School, CAB 2014-04, New Castle Area School District, 10/05/15
|2014-03 Arts Academy Elementary Charter School (PDF)
|Arts Academy Elementary Charter School, CAB 2014-03, Allentown School District, 8/27/14
|2014-02 MAST Neshaminy Charter School (PDF)
|MAST Neshaminy Charter School, Neshaminy School District, CAB 2014-02, 04/7/15
|2014-02 MaST Neshaminy CS Opinion (PDF)
|Opinion and Order, MAST Neshaminy Charter School, Neshaminy School District, CAB 2014-02, 01/06/16
|2014-01 Allentown Engineering Academy Charter School (PDF)
|Allentown Engineering Academy Charter School, CAB 2014-01, Allentown School District, 10/30/14
|2013-14 Young Scholars of McKeesport Charter School (PDF)
|Young Scholars of McKeesport Charter School, CAB 2013-14, McKeesport Area School District, 3/6/15
|2013-12 Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School (PDF)
|Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School, CAB 2013-12, School District of Philadelphia and School Reform Commission, 6/1/15
|2013-12 Community Academy of Philadelphia CS (PDF)
|Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School, CAB 2013-12, School District of Philadelphia and School Reform Commission, 9/8/14
|2013-11 Truebright Science Academy Charter School (PDF)
|Truebright Science Academy Charter School, CAB 2013-11, School District of Philadelphia, 1/8/15
|2013-10, Education for New Generations Charter School (PDF)
|Education for New Generations Charter School, CAB 2013-10, North Penn School District, 3/6/15
|2013-10, Education for New Generations Charter School 10/6/14 (PDF)
|Education for New Generations Charter School, CAB 2013-10, North Penn School District, 10/6/14
|2013-10 Education for New Generations Charter School - recon (PDF)
|Education for New Generations Charter School, CAB 2013-10, Reconsideration, North Penn School District, 7/1/16
|2013-09 Sto Rox Public School District - Application for Stay (PDF)
|Sto Rox Public School District, Propel Charter School - West, CAB 2013-09, Application for Stay, 10/7/14
|2013-09 Propel Charter School - West (PDF)
|Propel Charter School - West, CAB 2013-09, Sto-Rox Public School District, 9/5/14
|2013-07 Lehigh Valley Dual Language Charter School 2/6/15 (PDF)
|Lehigh Valley Dual Language Charter School, CAB 2013-07, Bethlehem Area School District, 2/6/15
|2013-07 Lehigh Valley Dual Language Charter School 10/23/13 (PDF)
|Lehigh Valley Dual Language Charter School, CAB 2013-07, Bethlehem Area School District, 10/23/13
|2013-06 Discovery Charter School (PDF)
|Discovery Charter School, CAB 2013-06, School Reform and Commission and School District of Philadelphia, Motion to Quash, 4/16/14
|2013-05 Vision Academy Charter School (PDF)
|Vision Academy Charter School, CAB 2013-05, William Penn School District, 11/13/14
|2013-02 Propel Charter School Hazlewood (PDF)
|Propel Charter School Hazlewood, CAB 2013-02, School District of Pittsburgh, 10/18/13
|2013-01 Duquesne Charter School (PDF)
|Duquesne Charter School, CAB 2013-01, Duquesne City School District, 12/19/13
|2012-14 Bensalem Keystone Academy CS (PDF)
|Bensalem Keystone Academy Charter School, CAB 2012-14, Motion to Dismiss, Bensalem Township School District, 5/8/14
|2012-14 Bensalem Keystone Academy Charter School (PDF)
|Bensalem Keystone Academy Charter School. CAB 2012-14, Bensalem Township School District, 8/28/14
|2012-13 New Hope Academy Charter School (PDF)
|New Hope Academy Charter School, CAB 2012-13, City of York School District, 3/21/13
|2012-13 New Hope Academy Charter School - Application for Stay (PDF)
|New Hope Academy Charter School, CAB 2012-13, Application for Stay, School District of the City of York, 11/21/13
|2012-12 Career Connections Charter High School (PDF)
|Career Connections Charter High School, CAB 2012-12, School District of Pittsburgh, 10/7/13
|2012-12 Career Connections Charter High School - Application for Stay (PDF)
|Career Connections Charter High School, CAB 2012-12, School District of Pittsburgh, 10/18/13
|2012-11 Steam Charter School (PDF)
|Steam Charter School, CAB 2012-11, Harrisburg School District, Decision on Motion to Dismiss, 12/19/13
|2012-10 Roberto Clemente Elem CS Opinion and Order (PDF)
|Roberto Clemente Elementary Charter School, CAB 2012-10, Opinion and Order, Allentown School District, 8/2/13
|2012-05 Washington Classical Charter School (PDF)
|Washington Classical Charter School, CAB 2012-05, Trinity Area School District, Appeal from Denial of Charter, 4/16/14
|2012-03 Roberto Clemente Charter School (PDF)
|Roberto Clemente Charter School, CAB 2012-03, Allentown School District, 7/20/12
|2012-02 Chester Charter School for the Arts v Chester Upland SD (PDF)
|Chester Charter School for the Arts, CAB 2012-02, Chester Upland School District, 7/25/12
|2012-01 Graystone Opinion and Order (PDF)
|Graystone Academy Charter School, CAB 2012-01, Opinion and Order, Coatesville Area School District, 8/2/13
|2012-01 Graystone Decision on Motion to Quash 6/18/12 (PDF)
|Graystone Academy Charter School, CAB 2012-01, Decision on Motion to Quash, Coatesville Area School District, 6/18/12
|2012-01 Graystone Academy Charter School (PDF)
|Graystone Academy Charter School, CAB 2012-01, Coatesville Area School District, 3/2/12
|2011-06 Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School (PDF)
|Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, CAB 2011-06, Bethlehem Area School District, 8/5/11
|2011-05 Community Academy of Phila Charter School (PDF)
|Community Academy of Phila Charter School, CAB 2011-05, Philadelphia School District, 7/12/12
|2011-04 Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence Charter School (PDF)
|Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence Charter School, CAB 2011-04, Scranton School District, Abington Heights School District, 1/31/12
|2011-03 Baden Academy Charter School (PDF)
|Baden Academy Charter School, CAB 2011-03, Ambridge Area School District, 3/15/12
|2011-02 Pocono Mountain Charter School (PDF)
|Pocono Mountain Charter School, CAB 2011-02, Pocono Mountain School District, 7/25/11
|2011-01 Leadership Academy for Mathematics and Science Charter School (PDF)
|Leadership Academy for Mathematics and Science Charter School, CAB 2011-01, Pittsburgh School District, Penn Hills School District, Woodland Hills School District, Wilkinsburg School District, 8/30/11
|2010-07 Gillingham Charter School (PDF)
|Gillingham Charter School, CAB 2010-7, Pottsville Area School District, 6/15/11
|2010-06-A Pocono Mountain Charter School (PDF)
|Pocono Mountain Charter School, CAB 2010-06-A, Pocono Mountain School District, 6/5/14
|2010-06 Pocono Mountain Charter School Opinion and Order (PDF)
|Pocono Mountain Charter School, CAB 2010-06, Opinion and Order, Pocono Mountain School District, 8/2/13
|2010-05 Valley Academy Charter School (PDF)
|Valley Academy Charter School, CAB 2010-05, Hazleton School District, 4/11/11
|2010-04 Vitalistic Therapeutic Charter School (PDF)
|Vitalistic Therapeutic Charter School, CAB 2010-04, Bethlehem Area School District, 10/1/10
|2010-03 Young Scholars of Western PA Charter School (PDF)
|Young Scholars of Western PA Charter School, CAB 2010-03, Baldwin-Whitehall School District, 10/1/10
|2010-02 Community Service Leadership Development Charter School (PDF)
|Community Service Leadership Development Charter School, CAB 2010-02, Pittsburgh School District, 10/5/10
|2010-02 Community Service Leadership Development Charter School 3/11/13 (PDF)
|Community Service Leadership Development Charter School, CAB 2010-02, Pittsburgh School District, 3/11/13
|2010-01 Northside Urban Pathways Charter School (PDF)
|Northside Urban Pathways Charter School, CAB 2010-01, Pittsburgh Public School District, 6/8/10
|2009-07 Sugar Valley Rural Charter School (PDF)
|Sugar Valley Rural Charter School, CAB 2009-07, Keystone Central School District, 6/8/10
|2009-06 Aspira Bilingual Cyber Charter School (PDF)
|Aspira Bilingual Cyber Charter School, CAB 2009-06, 2/1/2010
|2009-05 Montessori Regional Charter School (PDF)
|Montessori Regional Charter School, CAB 2009-05, City of Erie School District, Millcreek Township School District, 11/24/09
|2009-05 Montessori Regional Charter School 1/22/10 (PDF)
|Montessori Regional Charter School, CAB 2009-05-A, Millcreek Township School District, 1/22/10
|2009-04 Thomas Paine Charter School (PDF)
|Thomas Paine Charter School, CAB 2009-04, Catasauqua Area School District, Northampton Area School District, 2/17/10
|2009-03 Propel Charter School Sunrise (PDF)
|Propel Charter School - Sunrise, CAB 2009-03, Woodland Hills School District, 12/1/09
|2009-02 Vida Charter School (PDF)
|Vida Charter School, CAB 2009-02, Gettysburg Area School District, Hanover Public School District, 9/3/09
|2009-01 Mt. Jewett Area Charter School (PDF)
|Mt. Jewett Area Charter School, CAB 2009-01, Kane Area School District, 8/21/09
|2008-07 Renaissance Charter School (PDF)
|Renaissance Charter School, CAB 2008-07, School District of Philadelphia, 4/14/09
|2008-06 Germantown Settlement Charter School (PDF)
|Germantown Settlement Charter School, CAB 2008-06, School District of Philadelphia, 3/31/09
|2008-05 Penn Johns Charter School (PDF)
|Penn Johns Charter School, CAB 2008-05, Conestoga Valley School District, 3/17/09
|2008-04 Lighthouse Cyber Charter School (PDF)
|Lighthouse Cyber Charter School, CAB 2008-04, Appeal from denial of application by PDE, 3/17/09
|2008-03 IDEA Cyber Charter School (PDF)
|IDEA Cyber Charter School, CAB 2008-03, from the denial of the Charter School Application by PDE, 1/16/09
|2008-01 Lincoln Charter Middle School (PDF)
|Lincoln Charter Middle School, CAB 2008-01, School District of the City of York, 10/17/08
|2007-06 Family Choice Charter School (PDF)
|Family Choice Charter School, CAB 2007-06, Towanda Area School District, Northeast Bradford School District, 6/10/08
|2007-05 Environmental Charter School at Frick Park (PDF)
|Environmental Charter School at Frick Park... an Imagination School, CAB 2007-05, Pittsburgh School District, 1/28/08
|2007-04 Fell Charter School (PDF)
|Fell Charter School, CAB 2007-04, Carbondale Area School District, 9/19/07
|2007-03 Renaissance Academy of Pittsburgh Alternative of Hope CS (PDF)
|Renaissance Academy of Pittsburgh Alternative of Hope (RAPAH) Charter School, CAB 2007-03, School District of Pittsburgh, 6/29/07
|2007-02 Capital Academy Charter School (PDF)
|Capital Academy Charter School, CAB 2007-02, Harrisburg School District, 4/19/09
|2007-01 Education InnovationsLAB Charter School (PDF)
|Education InnovationsLAB Charter School, CAB 2007-01, School District of Pittsburgh, 12/07
|2006-06 Propel Charter School Duquesne (PDF)
|Propel Charter School - Duquesne, CAB 2006-06, Duquesne City School District, 6/5/07
|2006-05 Family Choice Charter School (PDF)
|Family Choice Charter School, CAB 2006-05, Towanda Area School District, Wyalusing Area School District, Northeast Bradford School District, 3/5/07
|2006-04 Propel Charter School Montour (PDF)
|Propel Charter School - Duquesne, CAB 2006-06, Duquesne City School District, 6/5/07
|2006-03 Career Connections Charter Middle School (PDF)
|Career Connections Charter Middle School, CAB 2006-03, Pittsburgh School District, 9/6/06
|2006-01 City College Prep Charter School (PDF)
|City College Prep Charter School, CAB 2006-01, Pittsburgh Public School District, 8/29/06
|2005-09 Voyager Charter School of Pennsylvania (PDF)
|Voyager Charter School of Pennsylvania, Inc., t/a Voyager Charter School, CAB 2005-09, Garnet Valley School District, 6/8/06
|2005-08 Ronald H Brown Charter School (PDF)
|Ronald H. Brown Charter School, CAB 2005-08, Harrisburg City School District, 7/19/06
|2005-07 Vitalistic Therapeutic Charter School (PDF)
|Vitalistic Therapeutic Charter School, CAB 2005-07, Bethlehem Area School District, 9/13/05
|2005-05 Arts and 3 R's Inc dba Helen Murray Charter School (PDF)
|Arts and 3 R's Inc. d/b/a Helen Murray Charter School for the Arts, CAB 2005-05, Wyoming Valley School District, 9/30/05
|2005-04 and 2005-06 Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School (PDF)
|Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, CAB 2005-04, CAB 2005-06, Bethlehem Area School District, Saucon Valley School District, 10/21/05
|2005-03 Lincoln Charter School (PDF)
|Lincoln Charter School, CAB 2005-3, School District of the City of York, 8/19/05
|2005-01 and 2005-02 Propel Charter School East (PDF)
|Propel Charter School - East, CAB 2005-01, CAB 2005-02, Woodland Hills School District, Penn Hills School District, 7/7/05
|2004-05 Pocono Mountain Math Sci Tech Charter School (PDF)
|Pocono Mountain Mathematics Science Technology Charter School, CAB 2004-05, Pocono Mountain School District, 7/7/05
|2004-04 Sugar Valley Rural Charter School (PDF)
|Sugar Valley Rural Charter School, CAB 2004-04, Keystone Central School District, 5/11/05
|2004-03 Propel Charter School Montour (PDF)
|Propel Charter School - Montour, CAB 2004-3, Montour School District, 2/28/05
|2004-02 Bear Creek Community Charter School (PDF)
|Bear Creek Community Charter School, CAB 2004-02, Wilkes-Barre Area School District, 2nd Appl, 9/4/04
|2004-01 Propel Charter School McKeesport (PDF)
|Propel Charter School - McKeesport, CAB 2004-1, McKeesport Area School District, 10/14/04
|2003-04 Bucks County Montessori Charter School (PDF)
|Bucks County Montessori Charter School, CAB 2003-4, Pennsbury School District, 1/16/04
|2003-03 Bear Creek Community Charter School (PDF)
|Bear Creek Community Charter School, CAB 2003-03, Wilkes-Barre Area School District, 1st appl, 10/8/03
|2003-01 Propel Charter School Steel (PDF)
|Propel Charter School - Steel, CAB 2003-1, Steel Valley School District, 7/30/03
|2002-07 Wonderland Charter School (PDF)
|Wonderland Charter School, CAB 2002-7, State College Area School District, 6/16/03
|2002-06 Einstein Academy Charter School (PDF)
|Einstein Academy Charter School, CAB 2002-6, Morrisville Borough School District, 6/5/03
|2002-05 Montessori Regional Charter School (PDF)
|Montessori Regional Charter School, CAB 2002-5, City of Erie School District, Millcreek Township School District, 1/16/04
|2002-04 Infinity Charter School (PDF)
|Infinity Charter School, CAB 2002-4, Central Dauphin School District, 12/16/02
|2002-03 Lincoln Edision Charter School (PDF)
|Lincoln Edision Charter School, CAB 2002-3, School District of the City of York, 5/4/04
|2002-01 Graystone Academy Charter School (PDF)
|Graystone Academy Charter School, CAB 2002-1, Coatesville Area School District, 7/25/02
|2001-09 Fell Charter School (PDF)
|Fell Charter School, CAB 2001-9, Carbondale Area School District, 5/2/02
|2001-08 David P Richardson Academy Charter School (PDF)
|David P. Richardson Academy Charter School, CAB 2001-8, School District of Philadelphia, 4/29/02
|2001-07 Penn Hills Charter School (PDF)
|Penn Hills Charter School, CAB 2001-7, Penn Hills School District, 3/22/02
|2001-06 Phoenix Charter School (PDF)
|Phoenix Charter School, CAB 2001-06, School District of Philadelphia, 3/22/02
|2001-05 Thurgood Marshall Academy Charter School (PDF)
|Thurgood Marshall Academy Charter School, CAB 2001-5, Wilkinsburg School District, 1/15/02
|2001-04 Ricci J Hausley Charter School of Business (PDF)
|Ricci J. Hausley Charter School of Business, CAB 2001-4, School District of Philadelphia, 10/29/01
|2001-03 Elan Charter School (PDF)
|Elan Charter School, CAB 2001-3, Pennsbury School District, 10/29/01
|2001-02 Renaissance Academy Charter School (PDF)
|Renaissance Academy of Pittsburgh, Alternative of Hope Edison Charter School, CAB 2001-2, School District of Pittsburgh, 10/16/01
|2001-01 Learning Connection Charter School (PDF)
|Learning Connection Charter School, CAB 2001-1, Chester Upland School District, 7/16/01
|2000-16 Dr. Lorraine K. Monroe Academy Charter School (PDF)
|Dr. Lorraine K. Monroe Academy Charter School, CAB 2000-16, Millcreek Township School District, 3/21/01
|2000-15 Vitalistic Therapeutic Center Charter School Bethlehem (PDF)
|Vitalistic Therapeutic Center Charter School - Bethlehem, CAB 2000-15, Bethlehem Area School District,
|2000-14 Legacy Charter School (PDF)
|Legacy Charter School, CAB 2000-14, Council Rock School District, 11/21/00
|2000-12 and 2000-13 Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School (PDF)
|Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, CAB 2000-12, CAB 2000-13, Bethlehem Area School District, Saucon Valley School District, 11/21/00
|2000-11 Lincoln Edison Charter School (PDF)
|Lincoln Edision Charter School, CAB 2000-11-A, School District of the City of York, 7/5/01
|2000-11 A Lincoln Edision Charter School (PDF)
|Lincoln Edision Charter School, CAB 2000-11-A, School District of the City of York, 7/5/01
|2000-10 W.E.B. DuBois Charter School (PDF)
|W.E.B. DuBois Charter School, CAB 2000-10, School District of Philadelphia,
|2000-09 Genesis Charter School (PDF)
|Genesis Charter School, CAB 2000-9, School District of Philadelphia, 8/28/00
|2000-08 Leadership Learning Partners Charter School (PDF)
|Leadership Learning Partners Charter School, CAB 2000-8, School District of Philadelphia, 7/3/00
|2000-07 Dimensions of Learning Academic Charter School (PDF)
|Dimensions of Learning Academic Charter School, CAB 2000-7, School District of Philadelphia, 9/11/00
|2000-06 Kemetic Institute Charter School (PDF)
|Kemetic Institute Charter School, CAB 2000-6, School District of Philadelphia, 7/28/00
|2000-04 Rising Sun Academy Charter School (PDF)
|Rising Sun Academy Charter School, CAB 2000-4, School District of Philadelphia,
|2000-02 Independence Charter School Initiative (PDF)
|Independence Charter School Initiative, CAB 2000-2, School District of Philadelphia, 5/31/00
|2000-01 William Bradford Academy Charter School (PDF)
|William Bradford Academy Charter School, CAB 2000-1, Keystone Oaks School District,
|1999-15 Creative Educational Concepts Charter School (PDF)
|Creative Educational Concepts Charter School, CAB 1999-15, Chester Upland School District, 3/15/00
|1999-14 Environmental Charter School (PDF)
|Environmental Charter School, CAB 1999-14, Palisades School District, 5/26/00
|1999-13 Eloise and Edith Academy (PDF)
|Eloise and Edith Academy, CAB 1999-13, Steel Valley School District & School District of Pittsburgh, 5/31/00
|1999-12 Hills Academy charter School (PDF)
|Hills Academy Charter School, CAB 1999-12, Penn Hills School District, 8/27/99
|1999-11 Shenango Valley Regional Charter School (PDF)
|Shenango Valley Regional Charter School, CAB 1999-11, Hermitage School District, Sharon City School District, 9/15/99
|1999-10 Phoenix Academy Charter School (PDF)
|School Phoenix Academy Charter School, CAB 1999-10, Phoenixville Area School District, 8/27/99
|1999-09 Collegium Charter School (PDF)
|Collegium Charter School, CAB 1999-9, West Chester Area School District, 9/27/99
|1999-08 William Bradford Academy Charter School (PDF)
|William Bradford Academy Charter School, CAB 1999-8, Keystone Oaks School District, 11/16/99
|1999-07 Bucks County Montessori Charter School (PDF)
|Bucks County Montessori Charter School, CAB 1999-7, Pennsbury School District, 3/29/00
|1999-06 Vitalistic Therapeutic Center Charter School Bethlehem (PDF)
|Vitalistic Therapeutic Center Charter School - Bethlehem, CAB 1999-6, Bethlehem Area School District, 8/18/99
|1999-05 Vitalistic Therapeutic Center Charter School Allentown (PDF)
|Vitalistic Therapeutic Center Charter School - Allentown, CAB 1999-5, School District of the City of Allentown, 11/2/99
|1999-04 Sugar Valley Rural Charter School (PDF)
|Sugar Valley Rural Charter School, CAB 1999-4, Keystone Central School District, 11/22/99
|1999-03 Wonderland Charter School (PDF)
|Wonderland Charter School, CAB 1999-3, State College Area School District, 8/27/99
|1999-02 Souderton Charter School Collaborative (PDF)
|Souderton Charter School Collaborative, CAB 1999-2, Souderton Area School District, 12/23/99
|1999-01 Ronald H. Brown Charter School (PDF)
|Ronald H. Brown Charter School, CAB 1999-1, Harrisburg City School District, 12/2/99