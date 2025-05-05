Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    PVAAS

    PA Data Powershots

    PA Data Powershots are short videos designed to support educators in the understanding and use of data for decision-making at the LEA/district, school, grade/subject, classroom, and student levels.

    PA Data Powershots are short videos, generally less than 10 minutes, designed to support educators in the understanding and use of data within the context of decision-making at the district, school, grade/subject, classroom, and student levels. Each PA Data Powershot is focused on a specific concept, skill, report, or use of data – and can be used for individual educator learning or within larger groups such as data team meetings or professional learning communities.

    Access all PA Data Powershots (YouTube)

    PA Data Powershots Videos

    • Orientation to the Digging Deeper Guides (YouTube)
      Companion Guide: Orientation to the Digging Deeper Guides (PDF)
      Your teams can "dig into" questions about curriculum, instruction, assessment, and organization as they explore the root cause(s) for areas of need in schools or classrooms. This Powershot provides an overview to the design, structure, and use of the Digging Deeper Guides for Math, ELA, and Science, as well as for Student with a History of Higher and Lower Achievement.

    Professional Learning

    A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.

    ​​Support and Assistance

    For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.