PA Data Powershots are short videos, generally less than 10 minutes, designed to support educators in the understanding and use of data within the context of decision-making at the district, school, grade/subject, classroom, and student levels. Each PA Data Powershot is focused on a specific concept, skill, report, or use of data – and can be used for individual educator learning or within larger groups such as data team meetings or professional learning communities.
Access all PA Data Powershots (YouTube)
PA Data Powershots Videos
- Baseball and PVAAS, What's the Connection? (YouTube)
Companion Guide: Baseball and PVAAS, What's the Connection? (PDF)
This Powershot uses a simple baseball analogy to illustrate the concept of growth. While it takes liberties with both the rules of baseball, as well as the statistical modeling behind the PVAAS growth measure, the analogy is useful to:
- Explain the overall concept of growth as measured by PVAAS, and how growth, along with achievement, provides a fuller picture of student outcomes;
- Clarify misconceptions about growth, specifically the misconception that it is harder or easier to show growth with certain types of learners; and
- Ensure a solid understanding that growth is about groups of students and moving all students forward from their starting points each year.
Growth? Achievement: The Power of Growth AND Achievement! (YouTube)
Companion Guide: Growth? Achievement? The Power of Growth AND Achievement! (PDF)
Growth AND Achievement are two intersecting measures of student performance. Used together, they provide a measure that offers a more complete view of student learning. Learn what each means, and how they work together for improving student outcomes!
- Student Learning Assessments: Types and Purposes (YouTube)
Companion Guide: Student Learning Assessments: Types and Purposes (PDF)
What's more important when looking at student learning data? Summative or formative? Benchmark or diagnostic? Learn why a balanced approach to using all types of assessments is key in supporting positive student outcomes.
- Understanding PVAAS Teacher Composites (YouTube)
Companion Guide: Understanding Teacher Composites (PDF)
There are many commonly asked questions about PVAAS Teacher-Specific reporting. Watch this short video to learn more about answers to these questions and how to provide accurate information using consistent language with your staff.
The Three Levels of Data Analysis: School, Subject/Grade, and Student (YouTube)
Companion Guide: Three Levels of Data Analysis (PDF)
There are different purposes for analyzing data at the school, subject/grade, and student levels. Learn more about the differences, why all three lenses are needed, and how to establish structures to create all three levels of analysis.
- Using 4 Types of Data for Improved Outcomes: Student Learning, Process, Perceptual and Demographic Data (YouTube)
Companion Guide: Using 4 Types of Data for Improved Outcomes: Student Learning, Process, Perceptual and Demographic Data (PDF)
Data comes from many sources, and it takes more than just student learning data. Learn how a focus on a broader range of data leads to better decisions and better student outcomes..
- Orientation to the Digging Deeper Guides (YouTube)
Companion Guide: Orientation to the Digging Deeper Guides (PDF)
Your teams can "dig into" questions about curriculum, instruction, assessment, and organization as they explore the root cause(s) for areas of need in schools or classrooms. This Powershot provides an overview to the design, structure, and use of the Digging Deeper Guides for Math, ELA, and Science, as well as for Student with a History of Higher and Lower Achievement.
- Digging Deeper to Find Root Cause (YouTube)
Companion Guide: Digging Deeper to Find Root Cause (PDF)
An intentional root cause process increases the likelihood of a plan that addresses areas of need. View this brief video with your team to bring the root cause process to life with school-based scenarios!
Finding Root Cause(s): A Focus on Variables Within Our Control! (YouTube)
Companion Guide: Finding Root Cause(s): A Focus on Variables Within Our Control! (PDF)
Getting to the root causes of what we observe in our data trends requires us to shift away from students' weaknesses and instead focus on the variables in curriculum, instruction, assessment, and organization that are within our control - and there are many! View to learn more about guiding teams to address what they can control.
Professional Learning
A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.
- To schedule a virtual 1:1 sessions, click on the PVAAS Virtual Data Consultation link.
- For more information, use visit the Professional Learning webpage or contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.
Support and Assistance
For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.