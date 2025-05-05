Act 107 of 1996 (24 P.S. §12-1204.1) requires that a standard employment application be used by public school districts in Pennsylvania.
This page contains the Standard Application for teaching positions in Pennsylvania public schools in three formats:
- Teacher Application (Word)
- Teacher Application (PDF)
Please download your preferred format, complete, and submit to the district to which you are applying.
Frequently Asked Questions
You can obtain an application from any Pennsylvania school district. Students attending any approved Pennsylvania college or university of teacher education can obtain a copy from their school. The Department of Education does not have copies of the application available; however, you can obtain a copy by downloading it directly from the links above.
Act 107 of 1996 requires that all school districts use the application for teaching positions. school districts, however, are permitted to supplement the application with other application requirements.
A school district may ask applicants to complete a supplemental sheet(s) containing additional questions that were not asked on the standard application.
Yes, the main reason for having a standard application is to make it easier for applicants to apply to a number of school districts. However, if you complete the application and make copies please remember to do the following:
-
Page 5. You must place the name of the school district that you are applying to after the words "officials of" in the Certification and Release Authorization.
-
You must complete the date and sign the application. Your signature must be an original signed in ink.
The essay can be handwritten, typed or prepared on a computer using word processing software.
Most school districts want copies of both documents: Letters of reference and the final student teaching evaluation, if available.
No. This section is to be completed by applicants who have not been previously employed in a teaching position.
No.
Intermediate units and vocational-technical schools are not required by Act 107 of 1996 to use the standard application. It is optional for them to use it. Please contact these organizations to determine if they are using the standard application.
No, Act 107 of 1996 only requires that the application be used by individuals eligible for or in possession of instructional, vocational instructional, intern or vocational intern teaching certificates. In other words, the application is only required for teaching positions. It is optional for school districts to use the application for non-teaching positions.
Applicants who are U.S. military veterans should include that information on page 4 under the section, "Other Qualifications."
The School Services Unit in the Department of Education can send you a packet of information about the Criminal History Record Information. They can be contacted at (717) 783-3750.
The effective date for using the standard application was January 1, 1997. An updated form (PDE-353A) was initiated March 1, 1999. The most recent update is dated July 26, 2001.
Yes, the application is to be used for all teaching positions in school districts.
The Department of Education has advised school districts that the revised application is to be given to new applicants, effective March 1, 1999, and it is not necessary or recommended to have current applicants complete the revised application. However, you may want to check with these school districts to determine how long your current application will be maintained in their active recruitment files.