GPA Allowance/Sliding Scale Policy

The Testing Certification Staffing Policy Guideline (CSPG 21) outlines the testing requirements for all candidates for certification in Pennsylvania. The Grade Point Average (GPA) Allowance, or Sliding Scale Policy, developed by PDE enables an applicant to use their preparation program GPA to meet a qualifying score for their content, and, if applicable, general knowledge assessments. The scores and corresponding GPA spans are outlined on the Certification Testing Chart (Excel). The GPA Allowance does not change the passing score(s) or pass/fail result(s) but allows the acceptance of GPA qualifying score(s) for certificate issuance.

As of November 3, 2025, the GPA Allowance/Qualifying Scores included in the Certification Testing Chart may be used for intern certificate and add-on applicants. Intern certificate and/or add-on applicants may use their highest degree GPA or most recent GPA to meet the qualifying score for their content, and, if applicable, general knowledge assessment, in the certification testing chart when being recommended for certification by an Educator Preparation Program (EPP). This information should be provided by the recommender (EPP) in the case of an intern certificate and can be found in TIMS for those requesting add-on certificates. PDE reserves the right to request additional information from the applicant for approval if needed.