Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 67 - Military Science Programs 7-12

    Modified: February 1, 2023
    Military Science Area Code 2083

    The Military Science certificate qualifies the holder to direct and teach all subjects within a high school Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program approved by the U. S. Department of Defense and operated in a public school entity of the commonwealth.

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Military Science is qualified to teach in Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps programs operated in the public schools of the commonwealth. These programs may be offered in grades seven through twelve.  A person holding this certificate is also qualified to teach this content in the sixth (6th) grade. (Access ​CSPG 104 - Expansion of Secondary (7-12) Certification to Sixth Grade).

    Certification Assignment 

    A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate with the occupational competency endorsement for Military Science is qualified to teach Military Science.

    Special Considerations

    All certificated JROTC program staff are viewed as professional employees of the public school entity and are subject to personnel policies and procedures.  Certificate holders are subject to Act 48 professional development requirements. Military Science certificates are issued as a permanent certificate valid for 99 years.     

    Certification Clarifications 

    To obtain a Military Science certificate the candidate must:

    1. Submit an online application to the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality via the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS); and 
    2. Submit a letter of qualification issued by the appropriate military training and development authority for the specific military branch operating the JROTC program.

    Restrictions 

    The individual holding only the Military Science certificate may not add instructional or career and technical areas via testing.

    References 

    State Guidelines for Certification.

    22 Pa. Code:  Chapter 49   §49.11, §49.18, §49.141, §49.142, §49.143

    Pa. Public School Code:    §1202, § 1207.2 §1212, §1604

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject.  Previous CSPG printing dates on this subject:  3/1975; 6/1978; 2/1982; 1/1987; 7/1994; 7/2004.

    Summary of Changes

    ​Date of Revisions
    		​Major Changes to CSPG #67
    ​2/1/2023
    • Clarified that this certificate is issued as a permanent certificate valid for 99 years, as per Section 1207.2 of the Pennsylvania Public School Code.
    ​4/1/2014
    • Basic skills tests and additional education requirements were discontinued by Act 10 of 2014.
    • A candidate is considered qualified for the Military Science certificate when he/she holds: a letter of qualification issued by the military authority operating the specific ROTC/JROTC program in the Pa. public school.
    • Military Science is no longer a Vocational Instructional certificate.
    • Certificate title, effective 4/2014:
      • Military Science I (28)
      • Military Science II (29).
    • Certificate title and legend codes, effective 9/2012:
      • Vocational Military Science I (28)
      • Vocational Military Science II (29).
    • Vocational General Knowledge (7/1986) was replaced by PPST Mathematics (9/2008) as a requirement for the issuance of a Vocational II certificate.
    ​7/1/2004

    ​CSPG #067 – Military Science Programs

    • A Vocational I certificate issuance required passing test scores on the CBT (Computer-Based Testing) in the areas of Reading and Writing (6/1997).
    • The CBT’s were replaced by the PPST’s (1/1/2002).
    • A Vocational II certificate issuance required passing test scores on Vocational General Knowledge (7/1986) and Principles of Learning and Teaching (6/1997).
    • According to 1999 regulations a Vocational I certificate (issued after 10/1999) is valid for six (6) service years.
    ​7/1/1994

    ​CSPG # 087 – Staffing High School ROTC/JROTC Programs

    • Vocational I certificate is valid for seven (7) service years.
    • Vocational II certificate issuance required passing test scores on Vocational General Knowledge (7/1986) and Professional Knowledge (7/1986).
    • Support Staff are viewed as paraprofessional unless:
      • Educator holds a Military Science certificate.
    ​1/1/1987

    ​CSPG #087 – Staffing High School ROTC/JROTC Programs A candidate is considered qualified for the Military Science certificate when he/she holds 1) a letter of qualification issued by military authority operating the specific ROTC/JROTC program in the PA school entity for which certification is requested, and (2) a bachelor’s degree from a recognized four-year degree granting college or university.

    ​6/1/1978

    ​CSPG #077 – Staffing ROTC

    • Employees previously assigned to ROTC/JROTC under CSPG #077 of 3/1975 are grandfathered.
    • All newly certificated ROTC/JROTC instructors shall receive a vocational teacher certificate endorsed for “vocation instruction” with “military science” as the occupational area.
    • The ROTC/JROTC program shall not be considered a part of the school district’s vocational education program.
    • This certificate shall not qualify the teacher for other professional assignments in the employing school district.
    ​3/1/1975

    ​CSPG #077 – Staffing Civil Air Patrol, NROTC and ROTC Programs Any Level I or II certification in a secondary field may teach military (and aviation) subjects and courses within a reserve officer training corps, a naval reserve officer training corps (or a civil air patrol program) sponsored by a secondary school when the teacher has met the qualifications as established by the external sponsoring agency.