The Military Science certificate qualifies the holder to direct and teach all subjects within a high school Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program approved by the U. S. Department of Defense and operated in a public school entity of the commonwealth.
Grade Level Scope of Certificate
A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Military Science is qualified to teach in Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps programs operated in the public schools of the commonwealth. These programs may be offered in grades seven through twelve. A person holding this certificate is also qualified to teach this content in the sixth (6th) grade. (Access CSPG 104 - Expansion of Secondary (7-12) Certification to Sixth Grade).
Certification Assignment
A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate with the occupational competency endorsement for Military Science is qualified to teach Military Science.
Special Considerations
All certificated JROTC program staff are viewed as professional employees of the public school entity and are subject to personnel policies and procedures. Certificate holders are subject to Act 48 professional development requirements. Military Science certificates are issued as a permanent certificate valid for 99 years.
Certification Clarifications
To obtain a Military Science certificate the candidate must:
- Submit an online application to the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality via the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS); and
- Submit a letter of qualification issued by the appropriate military training and development authority for the specific military branch operating the JROTC program.
Restrictions
The individual holding only the Military Science certificate may not add instructional or career and technical areas via testing.
