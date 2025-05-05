Skip to agency navigation
    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 63 - Special Education - Speech and Language Impaired PK-12

    ​Instructional Area Code 9265
    Modified: September 1, 2019

    Speech and Language instruction is the art and science of providing intervention to persons with communication impairments that adversely impact educational performance. A speech-language pathologist is responsible for the diagnosis, prognosis, prescription, remediation and the intervention of speech, language, and swallowing disorders. A speech-language pathologist evaluates and treats children who have difficulty speaking, listening, reading, writing, or swallowing. The overall objective of speech-language pathology services is to optimize an individual’s ability to communicate and swallow, thereby improving quality of life and educational achievement.

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Special Education – Speech and Language Impaired is qualified to teach and provide services for students in grades PK-12, both inside and outside the classroom utilizing a variety of service delivery options. This person can serve as the teacher of record for a Speech and Language Impaired classroom.

    Certification Assignment

    An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania Special Education – Speech and Language Impaired certificate is qualified to teach individuals with speech and language disabilities in the following areas: language, articulation, fluency, voice, oral motor, phonological, alphabetic principle-phonics and social language disorders, and other appropriate areas.

    The educator with this certification is qualified to develop, implement and assess individualized education programs, and participate in school wide implementation of a standards aligned system. They understand and apply applicable laws and policies to assess speech and language disorders, develop and implement specific treatment regimens, and treat diagnosed disabilities.

    This person has demonstrated knowledge of communication and swallowing disorders and differences, including the appropriate etiologies, characteristics, anatomical/physiological, acoustic, psychological, developmental and linguistic and cultural correlates in the following areas:

    Articulation; fluency; voice and resonance, including respiration and phonation; receptive and expressive language (phonology, morphology, syntax, semantics, pragmatics, pre-linguistic communication and paralinguistic communication) in speaking, listening, reading, writing; hearing, including the impact on speech and language; swallowing (oral, pharyngeal, esophageal, and related functions, including oral function for feeding, orofacial myology); cognitive aspects of communication (attention, memory, sequencing, problem-solving, executive functioning); social aspects of communication (including challenging behavior, ineffective social skills, and lack of communication opportunities); and augmentative and alternative communication modalities.

    This person is qualified to assess the effects of speech and language disorders on educational performance and to plan and manage assessment and intervention of student instruction.

    Special Considerations

    An educator certified in this field may:

    • Provide professional development;
    • Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
    • Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

    References

    Program Specific Guidelines for Certification.

    22 Pa. Code: Chapter 4: §4.21, §4.22, §4.23

    Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81

    Chapter 14

    Pa. Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 1973, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87, 4/92, 7/04, 8/14.

    Summary of Changes

    ​Date of Revisions
    		​Major Changes to CSPG #63
    ​9/2019​Updated grade scope for consistency and clarification.
    ​8/1/2014
    • ​Clarifications to Special Considerations.
    • Simplification of the language throughout the CSPG.
    • A separate CSPG was created for Speech Pathologist.
    ​7/1/2004

    ​CSPG #063 – Special Education – Speech and Language Disabilities:

    Nursery-12.

    • CSPG #050 (4/1992) was divided into four separate CSPGs, one of which was CSPG #063 – Special Education – Speech and Language Disabilities: Nursery-12.
    • An educator holding a valid Pa. Special Education – Speech and Language Impaired certificate is qualified to teach individuals with speech and language disabilities in the following areas: language, articulation, fluency, voice, oral motor, phonological, alphabetic principle-phonics, social language disorders, and other appropriate areas.
    ​4/1/1992

    ​CSPG #050 – Special Education Certification and Assignment Scope

    • All special education areas of certification were listed under CSPG #050.
    • CSPG #050, page 3 of 5: A person holding a certificate endorsed for Speech and Language Impaired, Speech Correctionist, Speech and Hearing Disorders, or Speech Correction is qualified to render diagnostic, prescriptive and therapeutic services in instructional programs designed to serve students having speech and language disorders. A person so certified is qualified to assist subject area or special field teachers in rendering instructional accommodations and adaptive instructional strategies to students having speech and/or language disorders in conjunction with the subject area, or special field teacher’s delivery of planned courses.
    ​3/1/1975

    ​CSPG #050 – Certification in Special Education

    Prior to July 1, 1969, college certificates were endorsed for Speech Correctionist, and Speech and Hearing Disorders. Effective July 1, 1969, these certificates were no longer issued and newly qualified persons received the Instructional certificate endorsed for Speech Correction. Any valid certificate cited above qualifies the holder to render diagnostic, prescriptive and therapeutic services in instructional programs for exceptional children having speech handicaps.