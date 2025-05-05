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    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 14 - Act 97 Waiver of Certification

    Modified: February 15, 2024

    General Policies

    The Act 97 Waiver of Certification (Type 02 Emergency Permit) may be requested by a public local education agency (LEA) for an individual facing furlough or who has already been furloughed or demoted by the LEA.

    • The permit qualifies the individual to serve in areas in which they are not certified for one calendar year from the date of issuance.
    • Posting is not required.

    Submission Process

    1. The educator uses the “Initiate Permit Request" feature to apply in TIMS.
    2. When the LEA completes, reviews, and submits the application to PDE, they affirm (by submission) that their request complies with all of the following requirements:
      • The employee agreed to accept the position;
      • The LEA verified that the employee completed a minimum of 12 semester credit hours in the area for which the waiver is requested;
      • The employee agrees to complete an approved educator preparation program to meet the requirements for certification in the new certification area(s), and
      • The time needed for the employee to complete the approved educator preparation program, pass required tests, and become certified is agreeable to the LEA.​

    Special Considerations

    1. ​The Bureau can issue a Type 01 Emergency Permit at the school entity's request if the employee:
      • Is needed for subsequent years, and has
      • Met the educational obligation inherent to the waiver agreement.
    2. Failure to pursue certification shall result in the revocation of the waiver.
    3. A waiver will not be granted if an educator would be used as a replacement for another furloughed employee.

    Reference

    24 P.S. §12-1214

    Related CSPGs

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject.  Previous CSPG printing dates on this subject: 1/87, 7/04, 7/10​

    Summary of Changes

    ​Date of Revisions​Major Changes to CSPG #14
    ​2/2024
    • ​​Added information on employee suspension/furlough.
    ​4/2023

    • ​Updated formatting and terminology
    • Clarified that Act 97 waivers apply to all certified professional school employees at public LEAs

     