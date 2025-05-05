General Policies
The Act 97 Waiver of Certification (Type 02 Emergency Permit) may be requested by a public local education agency (LEA) for an individual facing furlough or who has already been furloughed or demoted by the LEA.
- The permit qualifies the individual to serve in areas in which they are not certified for one calendar year from the date of issuance.
- Posting is not required.
Submission Process
- The educator uses the “Initiate Permit Request" feature to apply in TIMS.
- When the LEA completes, reviews, and submits the application to PDE, they affirm (by submission) that their request complies with all of the following requirements:
- The employee agreed to accept the position;
- The LEA verified that the employee completed a minimum of 12 semester credit hours in the area for which the waiver is requested;
- The employee agrees to complete an approved educator preparation program to meet the requirements for certification in the new certification area(s), and
- The time needed for the employee to complete the approved educator preparation program, pass required tests, and become certified is agreeable to the LEA.
Special Considerations
- The Bureau can issue a Type 01 Emergency Permit at the school entity's request if the employee:
- Is needed for subsequent years, and has
- Met the educational obligation inherent to the waiver agreement.
- Failure to pursue certification shall result in the revocation of the waiver.
- A waiver will not be granted if an educator would be used as a replacement for another furloughed employee.
Reference
24 P.S. §12-1214
Related CSPGs
- CSPG 2 - Effective Dates for Certificate Issuance
- CSPG 3 - Validity of PA Certificate
- CSPG 13 - Emergency Permits
This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous CSPG printing dates on this subject: 1/87, 7/04, 7/10
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #14
|2/2024
|4/2023