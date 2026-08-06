Shapiro Administration Joins East Stroudsburg Area School District to Serve Free Summer Meals to Children and Families, Keeping Students Fed While School is Out

East Stroudsburg, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Secretary of Education (PDE) Dr. Carrie Rowe helped distribute lunch to children and families at an East Stroudsburg park – one of four sites hosted by the East Stroudsburg Area School District where children can access free, nutritious meals through the Summer Meals Program. Last summer, more than 5.6 million meals were served at 2,110 summer meal sites as part of the program.

“The Summer Meals Program at East Stroudsburg Area School District and throughout Pennsylvania communities showcases the devotion of our school communities to the health and well-being of Pennsylvania children,” said Secretary Rowe. “Families with tight budgets sometimes struggle to make ends meet over the summer, but programs like this ensure that all children have access to the nutritious meals they need to keep playing, learning, growing and thriving – no matter the season.”

Administered through the Department, Pennsylvania’s Summer Meals Program provides free breakfast, lunch, and snacks to children 18 and under when school is out. Meals are served at parks, schools, libraries, and community centers across the Commonwealth in both congregate and rural non-congregate settings. The East Stroudsburg Area School District served more than 54,000 meals to children last summer and is on track to surpass that number this year with both dine-in and grab-and-go options.

The Shapiro Administration has made it a top priority to ensure Pennsylvania students start the day with a full stomach, ready to learn — both over the summer and during the school year. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget includes funding for universal free school breakfast for a fourth consecutive year, helping to ensure Pennsylvania’s 1.7 million students continue to receive free breakfast at school, regardless of income. As a result of universal free breakfast, more students are able to start the day with a nutritious, filling breakfast in the morning to kickstart their day and get their minds ready to learn. During the 2024-25 school year, Pennsylvania schools served nearly 93 million breakfasts to students — a 13.8 percent increase over two years.

The East Stroudsburg Area School District – which will serve free meals to children through the Summer Meals Program through August 13 -- has also made it a priority to ensure all students can access free, healthy meals during the school year. In addition to serving free breakfast through Governor Shapiro’s universal free breakfast program, the district participates in the Community Eligibility Provision that makes lunch free to all students. During the 2026-27 school year, the district will expand its breakfast and lunch menus to offer more scratch-cooked meals, while continuing its partnerships with local farmers to bring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables to school cafeterias.

“Our District and Food Service Department are dedicated to ensuring continuity of nutrition for all children within the district and throughout the community, even when school is out,” said Melissa Collevechio, Director of Food Services at the East Stroudsburg Area School District. “We care deeply and remain committed to nourishing every child. Our amazing food service staff continues to go above and beyond to make that happen.”

The Shapiro Administration has made historic investments to give every Pennsylvania student the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for our schools by over $3 billion since the Governor took office, totaling $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year. The investments in this year’s budget build on this foundation, including:

$565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula for a total of $1.9 billion driven out to the schools that need them most.

to the schools that need them most. $58 million increase to Basic Education Funding, for a total of $8.32 billion.

$55 million increase to Special Education Funding, for a total of $1.58 billion to support students with disabilities and special needs .

. Maintains $125 million for school infrastructure improvements to create safe, healthy learning environments — including $25 million for the Solar for Schools program to lower energy costs and promote sustainability.

to create safe, healthy learning environments — including for the program to lower energy costs and promote sustainability. Continues $100 million in annual mental health and school safety funding for K–12 schools , ensuring every student has access to the resources and support they need to thrive, continuing the Shapiro Administration’s strong commitment to expanding access to mental health care and support across the Commonwealth.

, ensuring every student has access to the resources and support they need to thrive, continuing the Shapiro Administration’s strong commitment to expanding access to mental health care and support across the Commonwealth. Continued Funding Universal Free Breakfast and Free Menstrual Hygiene Products for Students: This budget continues funding for a key priority of Governor Shapiro – universal free breakfast for all 1.7 million students. It also includes $3 million to ensure students have access to menstrual hygiene products at no cost.

This budget continues funding for a key priority of Governor Shapiro – universal free breakfast for all 1.7 million students. It also to ensure students have access to menstrual hygiene products at no cost. Supporting Student Well-Being Through Daily Recess: This budget establishes 30 minutes of daily recess for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, ensuring students have dedicated time each school day for movement, social interaction, and stress management so they return to the classroom refreshed and ready to learn. Recess is not an extra — it is a fundamental part of children's growth, teaching skills like collaboration, conflict resolution, and self-regulation that are just as essential as math, science, and reading.

The Summer Meals Program is operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered in Pennsylvania by the Department of Education. Non-profit organizations sponsor the program and receive reimbursement for meals served to eligible children at approved meal sites.



Visit the Summer Meals Site Finder for a list of summer meal locations across the Commonwealth.

