Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $25 Million Across 14 Community Colleges for Capital Projects and Renovations

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced more than $25.4 million in grants to 14 community colleges across Pennsylvania to support facility improvements and upgrades to improve campus life for learners, building on the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to helping all Pennsylvanians chart their own course to success.

“Community colleges open doors for Pennsylvanians at every stage of life, whether they are earning a first credential, preparing for a career, or continuing their education. When we invest in safe, modern facilities, we invest in the students who learn there, the educators who teach there, and the communities and employers that depend on them,” said Dr. Carrie Rowe, Secretary of Education. “The Governor’s investment is a recognition that strong community colleges are essential to a stronger Pennsylvania.”

Today’s funding will support community colleges across the Commonwealth invest in new facilities to serve emerging or current growth populations and/or to meet high-priority workforce facility needs; major repairs and critical deferred maintenance; renovations to and replacement of existing aging facilities, which no longer meet programmatic demands; and ADA compliance projects based on a formal action plan, code compliance and life safety repairs.

The awardees are as follows:

Community College of Allegheny County: $2,206,500 for access control/secure lockdown; $3,900,000 for Public Safety Training Institute renovations

Community College of Beaver County: $50,000 for Radiology Room Building renovations; $75,000 for Washington County instructional site lease support

Butler County Community College: $375,000 for document management system equipment; $125,000 for campus camera security equipment

Delaware County Community College: $4,250,000 for HVAC replacement at the Marple Campus; $1,100,000 million for replacement of server/network equipment

Erie County Community College: $600,000 for summit classrooms and facility upgrades; $300,000 for West Campus classroom and facility improvements

Harrisburg Area Community College: $625,000 for two cooling tower replacements at the Rose Lehrman Arts Center; $475,000 for cooling tower and heat pumps replacement at the Public Safety Training Center

Lehigh Carbon Community College: $950,000 for road resurfacing at Main Campus; $200,000 for Morgan Center roof replacement

Luzerne County Community College: $330,268 for Main Campus lighting controls; $780,105 for HVAC equipment replacement at Main Campus

Montgomery County Community College: $625,000 for Phase II and $406,189 for Phase III of a master signage plan

Northampton Community College: $2,448,000 for parking garage lease; $350,000 for AV equipment replacement

PA Highlands Community College: $1,900,000 for lease and new facility buildout; $200,000 for Culinary Center lease

Community College of Philadelphia: $1,600,000 for Nursing Skills & Surgical Technology Lab renovation; $625,000 for parking lot project

Reading Area Community College: $475,000 for Schmidt Training and Technology Center (STTC) compaction grouting; $150,000 for Berks Hall fire pump

Westmoreland County Community College: $294,500 for HVAC project

Community colleges are responsive to the educational needs of their local communities, providing a wide range of two-year associate degree and certificate programs in occupational and technical areas and enabling students in the arts, sciences, and other professions to easily transfer to four-year institutions. Community colleges are at the forefront of developmental education, offering dual enrollment opportunities for high school students, workforce development, and public safety training. Within their regional service areas, these institutions have expanded educational opportunities for individuals from all walks of life and contribute significantly to the economic, social, and cultural development of their region.

Governor Shapiro has championed strategic investments that uplift all Pennsylvanians and break down barriers to opportunity – helping Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds to chart their own course and succeed. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year.

The 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.

Since Governor Shapiro took office, graduation rates across the Commonwealth have risen for three years in a row, more new teachers are being certified, and Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top states for quality public education in the country.