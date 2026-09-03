Shapiro Administration Helps Students at Bloomsburg Area School District Start Their Day Right with Healthy, Free Breakfast

Bloomsburg, PA – Today, Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding helped Bloomsburg Area School District students start their day on the right foot with a healthy, free breakfast at Memorial Elementary School. During the 2024-25 school year, Pennsylvania schools served nearly 93 million breakfasts to students — a 13.8 percent increase over two years.

“The benefits of eating a nutritious breakfast are well documented—improving focus and attention span, reducing irritability, and increasing energy—all the things that students need to grow and thrive,” said Secretary Rowe. “Over the past three years, the Shapiro Administration has been committed to ensuring all learners have access to breakfast, at no cost, so they can start their day well-equipped to learn.”

The Bloomsburg Area School District has served more than 330,000 free breakfasts since the 2022-23 school year. Last year, the district served more than 80,000 free breakfasts to students, and nearly 25,000 of those meals were served at Memorial Elementary School.

“Pennsylvania’s youth are the fertile ground that will grow our nation’s prosperity in the future,” Secretary Redding said. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to investing in opportunities every young person needs to succeed in tomorrow’s workplaces, and making sure they have access to the healthy food they need to be ready to learn today.”

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget includes funding for universal free school breakfast for a fourth consecutive year, helping to ensure Pennsylvania’s 1.7 million students continue to receive free breakfast at school, regardless of income. As a result of universal free breakfast, more students are able to start the day with a nutritious, filling breakfast in the morning to kickstart their day and get their minds ready to learn.

“We are proud to be part of a statewide effort that ensures every student has access to a healthy breakfast. This has made a meaningful difference for our students and families, removing barriers and allowing our students to begin each school day ready to learn,” said Bloomsburg Area School District Superintendent Jonathan Cleaver. “We are also honored to welcome Secretary Rowe and Secretary Redding to Bloomsburg and to showcase the positive impact these investments are having in our schools and our entire educational community.”

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for our schools by over $3 billion since the Governor took office, totaling $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year. The investments in this year’s budget build on this foundation, including: