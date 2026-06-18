Shapiro Administration Awards More Than $1 Million to Train Adult Education Tutors, Helping Expand Adult Education Opportunities

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) awarded more than $1 million to train volunteer adult education instructors, or tutors, and help them teach learners participating in adult education and literacy activities.

“Education creates opportunities at every stage of life, and this grant recognizes the vital role volunteer tutors play in helping adult learners build confidence, expand their opportunities, and strengthen their communities,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “By expanding access to adult education programs, more Pennsylvanians can take the next step toward earning their Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma, improving their English language skills, or preparing for new career opportunities.”

The Tutoring Program for Adults Grant funds the recruitment, training, and management of volunteer tutors and provides more than $1 million annually to support adult education, family literacy, and English language acquisition programs across the state. Eligible applicants include school districts, intermediate units, community colleges, literacy councils, local libraries, and registered community-based organizations.

This year, PDE is awarding $250,000 to Literacy Council of Lancaster-Lebanon and $865,850 to Literacy Pittsburgh, which serves Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Through the grants, Literacy Council of Lancaster-Lebanon will train 84 tutors and serve 147 adult learners, and Literacy Pittsburgh will train 289 tutors and serve 509 adult learners.

The Shapiro Administration is committed to ensuring learners of all ages and from all backgrounds can access educational opportunities and have the chance to succeed. Since taking office in 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro has secured $43.7 million in funding for adult learners across the Commonwealth. His 2026-27 budget requests a $3 million increase for adult educational programming.

The Shapiro Administration and PDE work to ensure Pennsylvanians can develop basic skills necessary to participate fully in the education of their children, find and keep family-sustaining employment, or obtain a high school equivalency credential. PDE’s Division of Adult Education also oversees high school equivalency testing in Pennsylvania and provides professional development for adult education and family literacy program staff.

Last year, PDE announced that $2 million is available to enable Pennsylvania residents to take a high school equivalency exam free of charge when they test at non-restricted public testing sites or take the exam via online proctoring. In Pennsylvania, approximately 650,000 adults—or about 9.4% of Pennsylvania residents aged 25 to 65—do not have a high school diploma. Obtaining a Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD) has many benefits, including increased access to postsecondary education, more employment opportunities, and a higher salary.