Pennsylvania Announces The Great Cookie Kerfuffle as the 2026 PA One Book Selection

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office of Commonwealth Libraries (OCL) today announced The Great Cookie Kerfuffle, written by Jessica Shaw and illustrated by Pauline Gregory, as the 2026 selection for Pennsylvania One Book -- a statewide initiative encouraging families, libraries, early learning programs, and community partners to come together around a shared reading experience.

Through PA One Book each year, OCL selects a single high-quality children’s book to support early literacy development, family engagement, and joyful shared reading experiences for young children across the Commonwealth.

“Early learning is the keystone of a bright future, and the Shapiro Administration is committed to ensuring that every child in Pennsylvania has the opportunity to develop a lifelong love of reading,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “We encourage caregivers, educators, and families across Pennsylvania to share this story that demonstrates solving problems together when perspectives and ideas differ. Through initiatives like the PA One Book project, we continue to make early literacy a priority.”

Governor Josh Shapiro has made historic investments to give every Pennsylvania learner the freedom to chart their own course — ensuring schools and libraries have the resources they need to help students succeed and families have access to affordable early learning opportunities. Signed into law by Governor Shapiro in November, updates to the Public School Code expand early literacy in schools across the Commonwealth by requiring all public schools to adopt evidence-based reading curriculum and identify and provide targeted assistance to students with reading deficiencies.

His 2025-26 budget also boosted funding for Pennsylvania’s public libraries by $5 million and $433,000 for library services for the visually impaired -- also known as Library of Accessible Media for Pennsylvanians.

In Pennsylvania, 444 public libraries operate 637 service outlets, including main libraries, branches, and bookmobiles, providing trusted, welcoming spaces for residents. Last year, OCL released “The Future Role of Public Libraries in Pennsylvania” report, which found Pennsylvanians overwhelmingly support public investment to ensure the Commonwealth’s libraries remain financially strong. Nearly all Pennsylvanians value their libraries, with 93% identifying them as trusted sources of information and 95% reporting that they feel welcome in their local library.

“OCL is proud to lead the PA One Book Program with our colleagues from the Office of Child Development and Early Learning and our partners in early learning across the Commonwealth,” said Deputy Secretary for the Office of Commonwealth Libraries and State Librarian Susan Banks. “We celebrate 20 years of this program connecting young children, caregivers, and their families with a shared reading experience. Early literacy is the foundation of the success of our Commonwealth and we’re excited to share another story in the long list of One Book titles.”

The Great Cookie Kerfuffle is a lively and engaging picture book filled with humor and expressive illustrations that explore what happens when different ideas collide. Through a playful story about competing interests and finding common ground, the book highlights the value of cooperation, problem-solving, and community, offering families a fun and meaningful story to enjoy and talk about together.

The 2026 selection was made by the PA One Book Committee, a cross-sector group of partners committed to supporting young children and families. Committee members represent the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL), Pennsylvania Center for the Book, The Pennsylvania Key, Tuscarora Intermediate Unit 11, Center for Schools & Communities, Early Intervention Technical Assistance, Parent to Parent of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Treasury, Pennsylvania Kiwanis Foundation, North Central Library District, the Free Library of Philadelphia, as well as a parent leader.

As part of the program, libraries and certified early learning programs across Pennsylvania will receive copies of The Great Cookie Kerfuffle, and downloadable activity sheets will be available on the PA One Book website, along with additional activities aligned to the Pennsylvania Early Learning Standards.

This year, PA One Book collaborated with Keystone Scholars to strengthen the connection between early literacy, family engagement, and long-term educational opportunity by helping families access information about free college savings accounts for children born or adopted in Pennsylvania. Together, PA One Book and Keystone Scholars will support families as they build both strong early learning foundations and hopeful futures. In addition, PA One Book launched a new partnership with the Pennsylvania Kiwanis Foundation, which is generously purchasing additional copies of the 2026 selection to distribute to children across the Commonwealth, further extending access to high‑quality early literacy experiences for Pennsylvania families.

To celebrate the 2026 selection, PA One Book will host a virtual author event on April 15. Additional details, including registration information, will be shared soon on the PA One Book website.

PDE has made it a top priority to help kids learn how to read through structured literacy – a systematic approach to reading instruction that provides a strong core of foundational skills in English. In January, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) hosted four webinars for school leaders focused on structured literacy resources and guidance. More than 1,000 participants attended these sessions, demonstrating the field’s deep commitment to structured literacy. PDE’s Structured Literacy landing page has also become a central hub for the field. Since its launch, it has received more than 36,000 views and over 10,000 unique visitors.

Additionally, the Department worked with the Reading Council to create a list of resources designed to help educators translate research into effective classroom practice – no matter where they are in their literacy journey. Educators can find a wealth of structured literacy resources on the PDE Standards Aligned System (SAS) website, including free and on-demand professional development, and Act 48 and Act 45-approved courses, which keep Pennsylvania teacher and administrative certificates active.

Funding for this project is provided in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, as administered by OCL, and additional funding is provided by OCDEL, Pennsylvania Kiwanis Foundation, and Pennsylvania Treasury.