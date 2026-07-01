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    New Eligibility Guidelines for Free and Reduced School Meals Announced for the 2026-27 School Year

    July 01, 2026

    Harrisburg, Pa. – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently released federal income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price school meals and free milk for July 2026 through June 2027.

    Schools, and other institutions and facilities, use the guidelines to determine eligibility for the National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program, the Special Milk Program for Children, the Child and Adult Care Food Program, and the Summer Food Service Program.

    “Providing children access to nutritious food during the school day is a critical component of health and well-being, and no families should face barriers to obtaining affordable meals,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “Offering free and reduced-price meals in schools helps students focus on learning instead of hunger, and we encourage all eligible families to apply for assistance.”

    To apply, households receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) need only include the SNAP or TANF case number on their application. Households enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) or Medicaid may qualify for free or reduced-price school meals based on income and should complete a Household Meal Benefit Application. Other households can find more information on the Commonwealth’s COMPASS website.

    In accordance with federal civil rights law and USDA civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

    Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

    To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD‑3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

    1. mail:
      U.S. Department of Agriculture
      Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
      1400 Independence Avenue, SW
      Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or
    2. fax:
      (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; o
    3. email:
      Program.Intake@usda.gov

    This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

    The following annual income eligibility guidelines are effective July 1, 2026, until further notice: 

     

      Free Meals - 130%

    Household Size:Annual:        Once/Month:      Twice/Month:
    (24 pay
    periods/yr)             		Every Two Weeks:
    (26 pay
    periods/yr)                    		Weekly:         

    One

    20,748

    1,729

    865

    798

    399

    Two

    28,132

    2,345

    1,173

    1,082

    541

    Three

    35,516

    2,960

    1,480

    1,366

    683

    Four

    42,900

    3,575

    1,788

    1,650

    825

    Five

    50,284

    4,191

    2,096

    1,934

    967

    Six

    57,668

    4,806

    2,403

    2,218

    1,109

    Seven

    65,052

    5,421

    2,711

    2,502

    1,251

    Eight

    72,436

    6,037

    3,019

    2,786

    1,393

     

     

     

     

     

     

    For each additional family
    member, add:                           


    +$7,384
    +$616
    +$308
     
    +$284
    +$142

     

     

       Reduced Price Meals - 185%

    Household Size:Annual:        Once/Month:      Twice/Month:
    (24 pay
    periods/yr)             		Every Two Weeks:
    (26 pay
    periods/yr)                    		Weekly:         

    One

    29,526

    2,461

    1,231

    1,136

    568

    Two

    40,034

    3,337

    1,669

    1,540

    770

    Three

    50,542

    4,212

    2,106

    1,944

    972

    Four

    61,050

    5,088

    2,544

    2,349

    1,175

    Five

    71,558

    5,964

    2,982

    2,753

    1,377

    Six

    82,066

    6,839

    3,420

    3,157

    1,579

    Seven

    92,574

    7,715

    3,858

    3,561

    1,781

    Eight

    103,082

    8,591

    4,296

    3,962

    1,983

     

     

     

     

     

     

    For each additional family
    member, add:                           


    +$10,508
    +$876
    +$438
    +$405
    +$203

    Media Contacts

    PDE Press Office

    717-783-6788
    Department of Education Media

    Erin James

    Press Secretary 717-783-6788
    Department of Education Media