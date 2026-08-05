Governor Shapiro’s Historic Investments in Public Education Support Altoona Area School District’s Full-Day Kindergarten Program and Readiness Camp for Children and Families

Altoona, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Deputy Secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary School Education Amy Lena joined more than 250 soon-to-be Altoona Area School District (AASD) kindergarten students and their families getting a sneak peek this week at classrooms, cafeterias and school buses during a one-week summer ABC Camp. The camp is supported through Governor Josh Shapiro’s historic investments in public education and the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula that has driven out $1.9 billion to the schools that need them most.
AASD’s ABC Camp at Pleasant Valley Elementary School is geared to help new students and their families get ready for kindergarten. In addition to supplementing the ABC Camp, adequacy funding directed to Pennsylvania’s most underfunded school districts has supported AASD’s full-day kindergarten program by covering the cost of more than 20 teaching positions.
“When school districts have the resources they need to provide every child with a high-quality education, you see programs like Altoona’s ABC camp and full-day kindergarten program flourish. These 250 students are beginning their educational journey with strong learning experiences, and thanks to Governor Shapiro’s historic investments in public education, these young learners will continue that success in small kindergarten classes with highly qualified teachers,” Lena said.
Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year. For the Altoona Area School District, state funding has increased by 37 percent since 2023 – including $12,449,855 in adequacy funding over three years through the bipartisan formula driving dollars to historically underfunded school districts.
In addition to supporting AASD’s kindergarten program, increased adequacy funding has allowed AASD to expand mental health services at its elementary schools, maintain world language course offerings at the high school, as well as expand, maintain and support student enrollment at the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center.
“The Altoona Area School District appreciates the fact that the Governor continues to invest in public education. Adequacy funding affords us the opportunity to sustain programming that could otherwise be challenged due to budget constraints. This investment not only allows us to continue to expand our offerings, but it provides us with the support we need to meet the needs of our students and provide them with the quality education they deserve,” said Brad Hatch, Superintendent of the Altoona Area School District.
The Governor’s continued, historic investments in education give every Pennsylvania student the freedom to chart their own course — ensuring schools have the resources they need to help students succeed and families have access to affordable early learning opportunities.
This 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.
Historically underfunded school districts all over Pennsylvania are finally receiving the resources they need from the state to plan ahead, hire staff and ensure their students have access to the high-quality education they deserve. Like the Altoona Area School District, the following school districts in South Central Pennsylvania have received additional state funding through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula since 2024-25.
ADAMS COUNTY:
Bermudian Springs School District: $1,087,692
Conewago Valley School District: $4,807,243
Fairfield Area School District: $651,595
Gettysburg Area School District: $100,000
Littlestown Area School District: $1,503,744
Upper Adams School District: $2,525,466
BEDFORD COUNTY:
Bedford Area School District: $1,447,253
Chestnut Ridge School District: $1,444,102
Everett Area School District: $1,751,781
Northern Bedford County School District: $1,056,097
Tussey Mountain School District: $1,081,569
BLAIR COUNTY:
Altoona Area School District: $12,449,855
Bellwood-Antis School District: $1,011,090
Claysburg-Kimmel School District: $1,090,583
Hollidaysburg Area School District: $2,279,538
Spring Cove School District: $1,745,673
Tyrone Area School District: $1,306,307
Williamsburg Community School District: $914,259
CAMBRIA COUNTY:
Blacklick Valley School District: $1,537,344
Cambria Heights School District: $577,888
Central Cambria School District: $616,631
Conemaugh Valley School District: $100,000
Ferndale Area School District: $768,042
Forest Hills School District: $1,629,188
Greater Johnstown School District: $8,606,108
Northern Cambria School District: $1,207,301
Penn Cambria School District: $1,690,868
Portage Area School District: $748,035
Richland School District: $875,475
Westmont Hilltop School District: $2,410,474
CUMBERLAND COUNTY:
Big Spring School District: $812,507
Camp Hill School District: $100,000
Carlisle Area School District: $5,301,995
Cumberland Valley School District: $6,579,267
East Pennsboro Area School District: $2,139,202
Mechanicsburg Area School District: $3,893,641
Shippensburg Area School District: $3,857,642
South Middleton School District: $345,382
DAUPHIN COUNTY:
Central Dauphin School District: $17,351,673
Derry Township School District: $519,710
Halifax Area School District: $100,000
Harrisburg School District: $24,482,621
Lower Dauphin School District: $2,580,621
Middletown Area School District: $1,943,808
Millersburg Area School District: $630,423
Steelton-Highspire School District: $3,039,024
Susquehanna Township School District: $5,041,341
Upper Dauphin School District: $242,580
FRANKLIN COUNTY:
Chambersburg Area School District: $15,191,541
Fannett-Metal School District: $412,878
Greencastle Antrim School District: $4,711,141
Tuscarora School District: $1,578,337
Waynesboro Area School District: $7,872,091
FULTON COUNTY:
Central Fulton School District: $689,068
Forbes Road School District: $100,000
Southern Fulton School District: $501,261
HUNTINGDON COUNTY:
Huntingdon Area School District: $2,380,801
Juniata Valley School District: $1,388,020
Mount Union Area School District: $1,997,198
Southern Huntingdon County School District: $1,889,793
JUNIATA COUNTY:
Juniata County School District: $2,136,606
LANCASTER COUNTY:
Cocalico School District: $100,000
Columbia Borough School District: $2,391,420
Conestoga Valley School District: $4,265,354
Donegal School District: $2,951,662
Eastern Lancaster County School District: $100,000
Elizabethtown Area School District: $1,184,456
Ephrata Area School District: $4,507,056
Hempfield School District: $2,040,965
Lampeter-Strasburg School District: $767,640
School District of Lancaster: $10,593,820
Manheim Central School District: $1,435,829
Manheim Township School District: $5,273,321
Penn Manor School District: $8,296,988
Pequea Valley School District: $100,000
Solanco School District: $1,475,341
Warwick School District: $1,795,400
LEBANON COUNTY:
Annville-Cleona School District: $536,010
Cornwall-Lebanon School District: $5,728,963
Eastern Lebanon County School District: $100,000
Lebanon School District: $19,081,378
Northern Lebanon School District: $2,446,983
Palmyra Area School District: $6,117,217
MIFFLIN COUNTY:
Mifflin County School District: $7,511,865
PERRY COUNTY:
Greenwood School District: $884,431
Newport School District: $631,934
Susquenita School District: $1,912,070
West Perry School District: $262,663
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY
Blue Mountain School District: $1,539,081
Mahanoy Area School District: $1,194,209
Minersville Area School District: $3,126,835
North Schuylkill School District: $2,890,730
Pine Grove Area School District: $1,052,752
Pottsville Area School District: $4,686,567
Saint Clair Area School District: $1,504,782
Schuylkill Haven Area School District: $579,074
Shenandoah Valley School District: $3,299,682
Tamaqua Area School District: $4,357,984
Tri-Valley School District: $1,414,811
Williams Valley School District: $1,088,975
SOMERSET COUNTY:
Berlin Brothersvalley School District: $642,341
Conemaugh Township Area School District: $608,643
Meyersdale Area School District: $260,383
North Star School District: $927,082
Rockwood Area School District: $425,229
Salisbury-Elk Lick School District: $100,000
Shade-Central City School District: $100,000
Shanksville-Stonycreek School District: $100,000
Somerset Area School District: $267,158
Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District: $150,640
Windber Area School District: $1,687,742
YORK COUNTY:
Central York School District: $3,226,230
Dallastown Area School District: $5,979,370
Dover Area School District: $1,658,796
Eastern York School District: $442,862
Hanover Public School District: $3,558,844
Northeastern York School District: $1,593,587
Northern York County School District: $3,424,745
Red Lion Area School District: $3,469,235
South Eastern School District: $100,000
South Western School District: $3,117,191
Southern York County School District: $1,559,129
Spring Grove Area School District: $1,207,639
West Shore School District: $6,577,602
West York Area School District: $1,356,077
York City School District: $23,374,533
York Suburban School District: $985,718
Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, graduation rates across the Commonwealth have risen for 3 years in a row, more new teachers are being certified, and Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top states for quality public education in the country.Altoona, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Deputy Secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary School Education Amy Lena joined more than 250 soon-to-be Altoona Area School District (AASD) kindergarten students and their families getting a sneak peek this week at classrooms, cafeterias and school buses during a one-week summer ABC Camp. The camp is supported through Governor Josh Shapiro’s historic investments in public education and the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula that has driven out $1.9 billion to the schools that need them most.
AASD’s ABC Camp at Pleasant Valley Elementary School is geared to help new students and their families get ready for kindergarten. In addition to supplementing the ABC Camp, adequacy funding directed to Pennsylvania’s most underfunded school districts has supported AASD’s full-day kindergarten program by covering the cost of more than 20 teaching positions.
“When school districts have the resources they need to provide every child with a high-quality education, you see programs like Altoona’s ABC camp and full-day kindergarten program flourish. These 250 students are beginning their educational journey with strong learning experiences, and thanks to Governor Shapiro’s historic investments in public education, these young learners will continue that success in small kindergarten classes with highly qualified teachers,” Lena said.
Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year. For the Altoona Area School District, state funding has increased by 37 percent since 2023 – including $12,449,855 in adequacy funding over three years through the bipartisan formula driving dollars to historically underfunded school districts.
In addition to supporting AASD’s kindergarten program, increased adequacy funding has allowed AASD to expand mental health services at its elementary schools, maintain world language course offerings at the high school, as well as expand, maintain and support student enrollment at the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center.
“The Altoona Area School District appreciates the fact that the Governor continues to invest in public education. Adequacy funding affords us the opportunity to sustain programming that could otherwise be challenged due to budget constraints. This investment not only allows us to continue to expand our offerings, but it provides us with the support we need to meet the needs of our students and provide them with the quality education they deserve,” said Brad Hatch, Superintendent of the Altoona Area School District.
The Governor’s continued, historic investments in education give every Pennsylvania student the freedom to chart their own course — ensuring schools have the resources they need to help students succeed and families have access to affordable early learning opportunities.
This 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.
Historically underfunded school districts all over Pennsylvania are finally receiving the resources they need from the state to plan ahead, hire staff and ensure their students have access to the high-quality education they deserve. Like the Altoona Area School District, the following school districts in South Central Pennsylvania have received additional state funding through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula since 2024-25.
ADAMS COUNTY:
Bermudian Springs School District: $1,087,692
Conewago Valley School District: $4,807,243
Fairfield Area School District: $651,595
Gettysburg Area School District: $100,000
Littlestown Area School District: $1,503,744
Upper Adams School District: $2,525,466
BEDFORD COUNTY:
Bedford Area School District: $1,447,253
Chestnut Ridge School District: $1,444,102
Everett Area School District: $1,751,781
Northern Bedford County School District: $1,056,097
Tussey Mountain School District: $1,081,569
BLAIR COUNTY:
Altoona Area School District: $12,449,855
Bellwood-Antis School District: $1,011,090
Claysburg-Kimmel School District: $1,090,583
Hollidaysburg Area School District: $2,279,538
Spring Cove School District: $1,745,673
Tyrone Area School District: $1,306,307
Williamsburg Community School District: $914,259
CAMBRIA COUNTY:
Blacklick Valley School District: $1,537,344
Cambria Heights School District: $577,888
Central Cambria School District: $616,631
Conemaugh Valley School District: $100,000
Ferndale Area School District: $768,042
Forest Hills School District: $1,629,188
Greater Johnstown School District: $8,606,108
Northern Cambria School District: $1,207,301
Penn Cambria School District: $1,690,868
Portage Area School District: $748,035
Richland School District: $875,475
Westmont Hilltop School District: $2,410,474
CUMBERLAND COUNTY:
Big Spring School District: $812,507
Camp Hill School District: $100,000
Carlisle Area School District: $5,301,995
Cumberland Valley School District: $6,579,267
East Pennsboro Area School District: $2,139,202
Mechanicsburg Area School District: $3,893,641
Shippensburg Area School District: $3,857,642
South Middleton School District: $345,382
DAUPHIN COUNTY:
Central Dauphin School District: $17,351,673
Derry Township School District: $519,710
Halifax Area School District: $100,000
Harrisburg School District: $24,482,621
Lower Dauphin School District: $2,580,621
Middletown Area School District: $1,943,808
Millersburg Area School District: $630,423
Steelton-Highspire School District: $3,039,024
Susquehanna Township School District: $5,041,341
Upper Dauphin School District: $242,580
FRANKLIN COUNTY:
Chambersburg Area School District: $15,191,541
Fannett-Metal School District: $412,878
Greencastle Antrim School District: $4,711,141
Tuscarora School District: $1,578,337
Waynesboro Area School District: $7,872,091
FULTON COUNTY:
Central Fulton School District: $689,068
Forbes Road School District: $100,000
Southern Fulton School District: $501,261
HUNTINGDON COUNTY:
Huntingdon Area School District: $2,380,801
Juniata Valley School District: $1,388,020
Mount Union Area School District: $1,997,198
Southern Huntingdon County School District: $1,889,793
JUNIATA COUNTY:
Juniata County School District: $2,136,606
LANCASTER COUNTY:
Cocalico School District: $100,000
Columbia Borough School District: $2,391,420
Conestoga Valley School District: $4,265,354
Donegal School District: $2,951,662
Eastern Lancaster County School District: $100,000
Elizabethtown Area School District: $1,184,456
Ephrata Area School District: $4,507,056
Hempfield School District: $2,040,965
Lampeter-Strasburg School District: $767,640
School District of Lancaster: $10,593,820
Manheim Central School District: $1,435,829
Manheim Township School District: $5,273,321
Penn Manor School District: $8,296,988
Pequea Valley School District: $100,000
Solanco School District: $1,475,341
Warwick School District: $1,795,400
LEBANON COUNTY:
Annville-Cleona School District: $536,010
Cornwall-Lebanon School District: $5,728,963
Eastern Lebanon County School District: $100,000
Lebanon School District: $19,081,378
Northern Lebanon School District: $2,446,983
Palmyra Area School District: $6,117,217
MIFFLIN COUNTY:
Mifflin County School District: $7,511,865
PERRY COUNTY:
Greenwood School District: $884,431
Newport School District: $631,934
Susquenita School District: $1,912,070
West Perry School District: $262,663
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY
Blue Mountain School District: $1,539,081
Mahanoy Area School District: $1,194,209
Minersville Area School District: $3,126,835
North Schuylkill School District: $2,890,730
Pine Grove Area School District: $1,052,752
Pottsville Area School District: $4,686,567
Saint Clair Area School District: $1,504,782
Schuylkill Haven Area School District: $579,074
Shenandoah Valley School District: $3,299,682
Tamaqua Area School District: $4,357,984
Tri-Valley School District: $1,414,811
Williams Valley School District: $1,088,975
SOMERSET COUNTY:
Berlin Brothersvalley School District: $642,341
Conemaugh Township Area School District: $608,643
Meyersdale Area School District: $260,383
North Star School District: $927,082
Rockwood Area School District: $425,229
Salisbury-Elk Lick School District: $100,000
Shade-Central City School District: $100,000
Shanksville-Stonycreek School District: $100,000
Somerset Area School District: $267,158
Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District: $150,640
Windber Area School District: $1,687,742
YORK COUNTY:
Central York School District: $3,226,230
Dallastown Area School District: $5,979,370
Dover Area School District: $1,658,796
Eastern York School District: $442,862
Hanover Public School District: $3,558,844
Northeastern York School District: $1,593,587
Northern York County School District: $3,424,745
Red Lion Area School District: $3,469,235
South Eastern School District: $100,000
South Western School District: $3,117,191
Southern York County School District: $1,559,129
Spring Grove Area School District: $1,207,639
West Shore School District: $6,577,602
West York Area School District: $1,356,077
York City School District: $23,374,533
York Suburban School District: $985,718
Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, graduation rates across the Commonwealth have risen for 3 years in a row, more new teachers are being certified, and Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top states for quality public education in the country.