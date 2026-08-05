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    Governor Shapiro’s Historic Investments in Public Education Support Altoona Area School District’s Full-Day Kindergarten Program and Readiness Camp for Children and Families

    Adequacy funding directed to Pennsylvania’s most underfunded school districts has supported the Altoona Area School District’s full-day kindergarten program by covering the cost of more than 20 teaching positions.

     

    Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for our schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office. For the Altoona Area School District, state funding has increased by 37 percent.

    August 05, 2026

    Altoona, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Deputy Secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary School Education Amy Lena joined more than 250 soon-to-be Altoona Area School District (AASD) kindergarten students and their families getting a sneak peek this week at classrooms, cafeterias and school buses during a one-week summer ABC Camp. The camp is supported through Governor Josh Shapiro’s historic investments in public education and the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula that has driven out $1.9 billion to the schools that need them most.

    AASD’s ABC Camp at Pleasant Valley Elementary School is geared to help new students and their families get ready for kindergarten. In addition to supplementing the ABC Camp, adequacy funding directed to Pennsylvania’s most underfunded school districts has supported AASD’s full-day kindergarten program by covering the cost of more than 20 teaching positions.

    “When school districts have the resources they need to provide every child with a high-quality education, you see programs like Altoona’s ABC camp and full-day kindergarten program flourish. These 250 students are beginning their educational journey with strong learning experiences, and thanks to Governor Shapiro’s historic investments in public education, these young learners will continue that success in small kindergarten classes with highly qualified teachers,” Lena said.

    Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year. For the Altoona Area School District, state funding has increased by 37 percent since 2023 – including $12,449,855 in adequacy funding over three years through the bipartisan formula driving dollars to historically underfunded school districts.

    In addition to supporting AASD’s kindergarten program, increased adequacy funding has allowed AASD to expand mental health services at its elementary schools, maintain world language course offerings at the high school, as well as expand, maintain and support student enrollment at the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center.

    “The Altoona Area School District appreciates the fact that the Governor continues to invest in public education. Adequacy funding affords us the opportunity to sustain programming that could otherwise be challenged due to budget constraints. This investment not only allows us to continue to expand our offerings, but it provides us with the support we need to meet the needs of our students and provide them with the quality education they deserve,” said Brad Hatch, Superintendent of the Altoona Area School District.

    The Governor’s continued, historic investments in education give every Pennsylvania student the freedom to chart their own course — ensuring schools have the resources they need to help students succeed and families have access to affordable early learning opportunities. 

    This 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.

    Historically underfunded school districts all over Pennsylvania are finally receiving the resources they need from the state to plan ahead, hire staff and ensure their students have access to the high-quality education they deserve. Like the Altoona Area School District, the following school districts in South Central Pennsylvania have received additional state funding through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula since 2024-25.

    ADAMS COUNTY:

    Bermudian Springs School District: $1,087,692

    Conewago Valley School District: $4,807,243

    Fairfield Area School District: $651,595

    Gettysburg Area School District: $100,000

    Littlestown Area School District: $1,503,744

    Upper Adams School District: $2,525,466

     

    BEDFORD COUNTY:

    Bedford Area School District: $1,447,253

    Chestnut Ridge School District: $1,444,102

    Everett Area School District: $1,751,781

    Northern Bedford County School District: $1,056,097

    Tussey Mountain School District: $1,081,569

     

    BLAIR COUNTY:

    Altoona Area School District: $12,449,855

    Bellwood-Antis School District: $1,011,090

    Claysburg-Kimmel School District: $1,090,583

    Hollidaysburg Area School District: $2,279,538

    Spring Cove School District: $1,745,673

    Tyrone Area School District: $1,306,307

    Williamsburg Community School District: $914,259

     

    CAMBRIA COUNTY:

    Blacklick Valley School District: $1,537,344

    Cambria Heights School District: $577,888

    Central Cambria School District: $616,631

    Conemaugh Valley School District: $100,000

    Ferndale Area School District: $768,042

    Forest Hills School District: $1,629,188

    Greater Johnstown School District: $8,606,108

    Northern Cambria School District: $1,207,301

    Penn Cambria School District: $1,690,868

    Portage Area School District: $748,035

    Richland School District: $875,475

    Westmont Hilltop School District: $2,410,474

     

    CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

    Big Spring School District: $812,507

    Camp Hill School District: $100,000

    Carlisle Area School District: $5,301,995

    Cumberland Valley School District: $6,579,267

    East Pennsboro Area School District: $2,139,202

    Mechanicsburg Area School District: $3,893,641

    Shippensburg Area School District: $3,857,642

    South Middleton School District: $345,382

     

    DAUPHIN COUNTY:

    Central Dauphin School District: $17,351,673

    Derry Township School District: $519,710

    Halifax Area School District: $100,000

    Harrisburg School District: $24,482,621

    Lower Dauphin School District: $2,580,621

    Middletown Area School District: $1,943,808

    Millersburg Area School District: $630,423

    Steelton-Highspire School District: $3,039,024

    Susquehanna Township School District: $5,041,341

    Upper Dauphin School District: $242,580

     

    FRANKLIN COUNTY:

    Chambersburg Area School District: $15,191,541

    Fannett-Metal School District: $412,878

    Greencastle Antrim School District: $4,711,141

    Tuscarora School District: $1,578,337

    Waynesboro Area School District: $7,872,091

     

    FULTON COUNTY:

    Central Fulton School District: $689,068

    Forbes Road School District: $100,000

    Southern Fulton School District: $501,261

     

    HUNTINGDON COUNTY:

    Huntingdon Area School District: $2,380,801

    Juniata Valley School District: $1,388,020

    Mount Union Area School District: $1,997,198

    Southern Huntingdon County School District: $1,889,793

     

    JUNIATA COUNTY:

    Juniata County School District: $2,136,606

    LANCASTER COUNTY:

    Cocalico School District: $100,000

    Columbia Borough School District: $2,391,420

    Conestoga Valley School District: $4,265,354

    Donegal School District: $2,951,662

    Eastern Lancaster County School District: $100,000

    Elizabethtown Area School District: $1,184,456

    Ephrata Area School District: $4,507,056

    Hempfield School District: $2,040,965

    Lampeter-Strasburg School District: $767,640

    School District of Lancaster: $10,593,820

    Manheim Central School District: $1,435,829

    Manheim Township School District: $5,273,321

    Penn Manor School District: $8,296,988

    Pequea Valley School District: $100,000

    Solanco School District: $1,475,341

    Warwick School District: $1,795,400

     

    LEBANON COUNTY:

    Annville-Cleona School District: $536,010

    Cornwall-Lebanon School District: $5,728,963

    Eastern Lebanon County School District: $100,000

    Lebanon School District: $19,081,378

    Northern Lebanon School District: $2,446,983

    Palmyra Area School District: $6,117,217

     

    MIFFLIN COUNTY:

    Mifflin County School District: $7,511,865

     

    PERRY COUNTY:

    Greenwood School District: $884,431

    Newport School District: $631,934

    Susquenita School District: $1,912,070

    West Perry School District: $262,663

     

    SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

    Blue Mountain School District: $1,539,081

    Mahanoy Area School District: $1,194,209

    Minersville Area School District: $3,126,835

    North Schuylkill School District: $2,890,730

    Pine Grove Area School District: $1,052,752

    Pottsville Area School District: $4,686,567

    Saint Clair Area School District: $1,504,782

    Schuylkill Haven Area School District: $579,074

    Shenandoah Valley School District: $3,299,682

    Tamaqua Area School District: $4,357,984

    Tri-Valley School District: $1,414,811

    Williams Valley School District: $1,088,975

     

    SOMERSET COUNTY:

    Berlin Brothersvalley School District: $642,341

    Conemaugh Township Area School District: $608,643

    Meyersdale Area School District: $260,383

    North Star School District: $927,082

    Rockwood Area School District: $425,229

    Salisbury-Elk Lick School District: $100,000

    Shade-Central City School District: $100,000

    Shanksville-Stonycreek School District: $100,000

    Somerset Area School District: $267,158

    Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District: $150,640

    Windber Area School District: $1,687,742

     

    YORK COUNTY:

    Central York School District: $3,226,230

    Dallastown Area School District: $5,979,370

    Dover Area School District: $1,658,796

    Eastern York School District: $442,862

    Hanover Public School District: $3,558,844

    Northeastern York School District: $1,593,587

    Northern York County School District: $3,424,745

    Red Lion Area School District: $3,469,235

    South Eastern School District: $100,000

    South Western School District: $3,117,191

    Southern York County School District: $1,559,129

    Spring Grove Area School District: $1,207,639

    West Shore School District: $6,577,602

    West York Area School District: $1,356,077

    York City School District: $23,374,533

    York Suburban School District: $985,718

     

    Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, graduation rates across the Commonwealth have risen for 3 years in a row, more new teachers are being certified, and Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top states for quality public education in the country.Altoona, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Deputy Secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary School Education Amy Lena joined more than 250 soon-to-be Altoona Area School District (AASD) kindergarten students and their families getting a sneak peek this week at classrooms, cafeterias and school buses during a one-week summer ABC Camp. The camp is supported through Governor Josh Shapiro’s historic investments in public education and the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula that has driven out $1.9 billion to the schools that need them most.

    AASD’s ABC Camp at Pleasant Valley Elementary School is geared to help new students and their families get ready for kindergarten. In addition to supplementing the ABC Camp, adequacy funding directed to Pennsylvania’s most underfunded school districts has supported AASD’s full-day kindergarten program by covering the cost of more than 20 teaching positions.

    “When school districts have the resources they need to provide every child with a high-quality education, you see programs like Altoona’s ABC camp and full-day kindergarten program flourish. These 250 students are beginning their educational journey with strong learning experiences, and thanks to Governor Shapiro’s historic investments in public education, these young learners will continue that success in small kindergarten classes with highly qualified teachers,” Lena said.

    Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year. For the Altoona Area School District, state funding has increased by 37 percent since 2023 – including $12,449,855 in adequacy funding over three years through the bipartisan formula driving dollars to historically underfunded school districts.

    In addition to supporting AASD’s kindergarten program, increased adequacy funding has allowed AASD to expand mental health services at its elementary schools, maintain world language course offerings at the high school, as well as expand, maintain and support student enrollment at the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center.

    “The Altoona Area School District appreciates the fact that the Governor continues to invest in public education. Adequacy funding affords us the opportunity to sustain programming that could otherwise be challenged due to budget constraints. This investment not only allows us to continue to expand our offerings, but it provides us with the support we need to meet the needs of our students and provide them with the quality education they deserve,” said Brad Hatch, Superintendent of the Altoona Area School District.

    The Governor’s continued, historic investments in education give every Pennsylvania student the freedom to chart their own course — ensuring schools have the resources they need to help students succeed and families have access to affordable early learning opportunities. 

    This 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.

    Historically underfunded school districts all over Pennsylvania are finally receiving the resources they need from the state to plan ahead, hire staff and ensure their students have access to the high-quality education they deserve. Like the Altoona Area School District, the following school districts in South Central Pennsylvania have received additional state funding through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula since 2024-25.

    ADAMS COUNTY:

    Bermudian Springs School District: $1,087,692

    Conewago Valley School District: $4,807,243

    Fairfield Area School District: $651,595

    Gettysburg Area School District: $100,000

    Littlestown Area School District: $1,503,744

    Upper Adams School District: $2,525,466

     

    BEDFORD COUNTY:

    Bedford Area School District: $1,447,253

    Chestnut Ridge School District: $1,444,102

    Everett Area School District: $1,751,781

    Northern Bedford County School District: $1,056,097

    Tussey Mountain School District: $1,081,569

     

    BLAIR COUNTY:

    Altoona Area School District: $12,449,855

    Bellwood-Antis School District: $1,011,090

    Claysburg-Kimmel School District: $1,090,583

    Hollidaysburg Area School District: $2,279,538

    Spring Cove School District: $1,745,673

    Tyrone Area School District: $1,306,307

    Williamsburg Community School District: $914,259

     

    CAMBRIA COUNTY:

    Blacklick Valley School District: $1,537,344

    Cambria Heights School District: $577,888

    Central Cambria School District: $616,631

    Conemaugh Valley School District: $100,000

    Ferndale Area School District: $768,042

    Forest Hills School District: $1,629,188

    Greater Johnstown School District: $8,606,108

    Northern Cambria School District: $1,207,301

    Penn Cambria School District: $1,690,868

    Portage Area School District: $748,035

    Richland School District: $875,475

    Westmont Hilltop School District: $2,410,474

     

    CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

    Big Spring School District: $812,507

    Camp Hill School District: $100,000

    Carlisle Area School District: $5,301,995

    Cumberland Valley School District: $6,579,267

    East Pennsboro Area School District: $2,139,202

    Mechanicsburg Area School District: $3,893,641

    Shippensburg Area School District: $3,857,642

    South Middleton School District: $345,382

     

    DAUPHIN COUNTY:

    Central Dauphin School District: $17,351,673

    Derry Township School District: $519,710

    Halifax Area School District: $100,000

    Harrisburg School District: $24,482,621

    Lower Dauphin School District: $2,580,621

    Middletown Area School District: $1,943,808

    Millersburg Area School District: $630,423

    Steelton-Highspire School District: $3,039,024

    Susquehanna Township School District: $5,041,341

    Upper Dauphin School District: $242,580

     

    FRANKLIN COUNTY:

    Chambersburg Area School District: $15,191,541

    Fannett-Metal School District: $412,878

    Greencastle Antrim School District: $4,711,141

    Tuscarora School District: $1,578,337

    Waynesboro Area School District: $7,872,091

     

    FULTON COUNTY:

    Central Fulton School District: $689,068

    Forbes Road School District: $100,000

    Southern Fulton School District: $501,261

     

    HUNTINGDON COUNTY:

    Huntingdon Area School District: $2,380,801

    Juniata Valley School District: $1,388,020

    Mount Union Area School District: $1,997,198

    Southern Huntingdon County School District: $1,889,793

     

    JUNIATA COUNTY:

    Juniata County School District: $2,136,606

    LANCASTER COUNTY:

    Cocalico School District: $100,000

    Columbia Borough School District: $2,391,420

    Conestoga Valley School District: $4,265,354

    Donegal School District: $2,951,662

    Eastern Lancaster County School District: $100,000

    Elizabethtown Area School District: $1,184,456

    Ephrata Area School District: $4,507,056

    Hempfield School District: $2,040,965

    Lampeter-Strasburg School District: $767,640

    School District of Lancaster: $10,593,820

    Manheim Central School District: $1,435,829

    Manheim Township School District: $5,273,321

    Penn Manor School District: $8,296,988

    Pequea Valley School District: $100,000

    Solanco School District: $1,475,341

    Warwick School District: $1,795,400

     

    LEBANON COUNTY:

    Annville-Cleona School District: $536,010

    Cornwall-Lebanon School District: $5,728,963

    Eastern Lebanon County School District: $100,000

    Lebanon School District: $19,081,378

    Northern Lebanon School District: $2,446,983

    Palmyra Area School District: $6,117,217

     

    MIFFLIN COUNTY:

    Mifflin County School District: $7,511,865

     

    PERRY COUNTY:

    Greenwood School District: $884,431

    Newport School District: $631,934

    Susquenita School District: $1,912,070

    West Perry School District: $262,663

     

    SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

    Blue Mountain School District: $1,539,081

    Mahanoy Area School District: $1,194,209

    Minersville Area School District: $3,126,835

    North Schuylkill School District: $2,890,730

    Pine Grove Area School District: $1,052,752

    Pottsville Area School District: $4,686,567

    Saint Clair Area School District: $1,504,782

    Schuylkill Haven Area School District: $579,074

    Shenandoah Valley School District: $3,299,682

    Tamaqua Area School District: $4,357,984

    Tri-Valley School District: $1,414,811

    Williams Valley School District: $1,088,975

     

    SOMERSET COUNTY:

    Berlin Brothersvalley School District: $642,341

    Conemaugh Township Area School District: $608,643

    Meyersdale Area School District: $260,383

    North Star School District: $927,082

    Rockwood Area School District: $425,229

    Salisbury-Elk Lick School District: $100,000

    Shade-Central City School District: $100,000

    Shanksville-Stonycreek School District: $100,000

    Somerset Area School District: $267,158

    Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District: $150,640

    Windber Area School District: $1,687,742

     

    YORK COUNTY:

    Central York School District: $3,226,230

    Dallastown Area School District: $5,979,370

    Dover Area School District: $1,658,796

    Eastern York School District: $442,862

    Hanover Public School District: $3,558,844

    Northeastern York School District: $1,593,587

    Northern York County School District: $3,424,745

    Red Lion Area School District: $3,469,235

    South Eastern School District: $100,000

    South Western School District: $3,117,191

    Southern York County School District: $1,559,129

    Spring Grove Area School District: $1,207,639

    West Shore School District: $6,577,602

    West York Area School District: $1,356,077

    York City School District: $23,374,533

    York Suburban School District: $985,718
     

    Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, graduation rates across the Commonwealth have risen for 3 years in a row, more new teachers are being certified, and Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top states for quality public education in the country.

    Media Contacts

    PDE Press Office

    717-783-6788
    Department of Education Media

    Erin James

    Press Secretary 717-783-6788
    Department of Education Media