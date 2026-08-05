Governor Shapiro’s Historic Investments in Public Education Support Altoona Area School District’s Full-Day Kindergarten Program and Readiness Camp for Children and Families

Altoona, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Deputy Secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary School Education Amy Lena joined more than 250 soon-to-be Altoona Area School District (AASD) kindergarten students and their families getting a sneak peek this week at classrooms, cafeterias and school buses during a one-week summer ABC Camp. The camp is supported through Governor Josh Shapiro’s historic investments in public education and the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula that has driven out $1.9 billion to the schools that need them most.

AASD’s ABC Camp at Pleasant Valley Elementary School is geared to help new students and their families get ready for kindergarten. In addition to supplementing the ABC Camp, adequacy funding directed to Pennsylvania’s most underfunded school districts has supported AASD’s full-day kindergarten program by covering the cost of more than 20 teaching positions.

“When school districts have the resources they need to provide every child with a high-quality education, you see programs like Altoona’s ABC camp and full-day kindergarten program flourish. These 250 students are beginning their educational journey with strong learning experiences, and thanks to Governor Shapiro’s historic investments in public education, these young learners will continue that success in small kindergarten classes with highly qualified teachers,” Lena said.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year. For the Altoona Area School District, state funding has increased by 37 percent since 2023 – including $12,449,855 in adequacy funding over three years through the bipartisan formula driving dollars to historically underfunded school districts.

In addition to supporting AASD’s kindergarten program, increased adequacy funding has allowed AASD to expand mental health services at its elementary schools, maintain world language course offerings at the high school, as well as expand, maintain and support student enrollment at the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center.

“The Altoona Area School District appreciates the fact that the Governor continues to invest in public education. Adequacy funding affords us the opportunity to sustain programming that could otherwise be challenged due to budget constraints. This investment not only allows us to continue to expand our offerings, but it provides us with the support we need to meet the needs of our students and provide them with the quality education they deserve,” said Brad Hatch, Superintendent of the Altoona Area School District.

The Governor’s continued, historic investments in education give every Pennsylvania student the freedom to chart their own course — ensuring schools have the resources they need to help students succeed and families have access to affordable early learning opportunities.

This 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.

Historically underfunded school districts all over Pennsylvania are finally receiving the resources they need from the state to plan ahead, hire staff and ensure their students have access to the high-quality education they deserve. Like the Altoona Area School District, the following school districts in South Central Pennsylvania have received additional state funding through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula since 2024-25.

ADAMS COUNTY:

Bermudian Springs School District: $1,087,692

Conewago Valley School District: $4,807,243

Fairfield Area School District: $651,595

Gettysburg Area School District: $100,000

Littlestown Area School District: $1,503,744

Upper Adams School District: $2,525,466

BEDFORD COUNTY:

Bedford Area School District: $1,447,253

Chestnut Ridge School District: $1,444,102

Everett Area School District: $1,751,781

Northern Bedford County School District: $1,056,097

Tussey Mountain School District: $1,081,569

BLAIR COUNTY:

Altoona Area School District: $12,449,855

Bellwood-Antis School District: $1,011,090

Claysburg-Kimmel School District: $1,090,583

Hollidaysburg Area School District: $2,279,538

Spring Cove School District: $1,745,673

Tyrone Area School District: $1,306,307

Williamsburg Community School District: $914,259

CAMBRIA COUNTY:

Blacklick Valley School District: $1,537,344

Cambria Heights School District: $577,888

Central Cambria School District: $616,631

Conemaugh Valley School District: $100,000

Ferndale Area School District: $768,042

Forest Hills School District: $1,629,188

Greater Johnstown School District: $8,606,108

Northern Cambria School District: $1,207,301

Penn Cambria School District: $1,690,868

Portage Area School District: $748,035

Richland School District: $875,475

Westmont Hilltop School District: $2,410,474

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

Big Spring School District: $812,507

Camp Hill School District: $100,000

Carlisle Area School District: $5,301,995

Cumberland Valley School District: $6,579,267

East Pennsboro Area School District: $2,139,202

Mechanicsburg Area School District: $3,893,641

Shippensburg Area School District: $3,857,642

South Middleton School District: $345,382

DAUPHIN COUNTY:

Central Dauphin School District: $17,351,673

Derry Township School District: $519,710

Halifax Area School District: $100,000

Harrisburg School District: $24,482,621

Lower Dauphin School District: $2,580,621

Middletown Area School District: $1,943,808

Millersburg Area School District: $630,423

Steelton-Highspire School District: $3,039,024

Susquehanna Township School District: $5,041,341

Upper Dauphin School District: $242,580

FRANKLIN COUNTY:

Chambersburg Area School District: $15,191,541

Fannett-Metal School District: $412,878

Greencastle Antrim School District: $4,711,141

Tuscarora School District: $1,578,337

Waynesboro Area School District: $7,872,091

FULTON COUNTY:

Central Fulton School District: $689,068

Forbes Road School District: $100,000

Southern Fulton School District: $501,261

HUNTINGDON COUNTY:

Huntingdon Area School District: $2,380,801

Juniata Valley School District: $1,388,020

Mount Union Area School District: $1,997,198

Southern Huntingdon County School District: $1,889,793

JUNIATA COUNTY:

Juniata County School District: $2,136,606

LANCASTER COUNTY:

Cocalico School District: $100,000

Columbia Borough School District: $2,391,420

Conestoga Valley School District: $4,265,354

Donegal School District: $2,951,662

Eastern Lancaster County School District: $100,000

Elizabethtown Area School District: $1,184,456

Ephrata Area School District: $4,507,056

Hempfield School District: $2,040,965

Lampeter-Strasburg School District: $767,640

School District of Lancaster: $10,593,820

Manheim Central School District: $1,435,829

Manheim Township School District: $5,273,321

Penn Manor School District: $8,296,988

Pequea Valley School District: $100,000

Solanco School District: $1,475,341

Warwick School District: $1,795,400

LEBANON COUNTY:

Annville-Cleona School District: $536,010

Cornwall-Lebanon School District: $5,728,963

Eastern Lebanon County School District: $100,000

Lebanon School District: $19,081,378

Northern Lebanon School District: $2,446,983

Palmyra Area School District: $6,117,217

MIFFLIN COUNTY:

Mifflin County School District: $7,511,865

PERRY COUNTY:

Greenwood School District: $884,431

Newport School District: $631,934

Susquenita School District: $1,912,070

West Perry School District: $262,663

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Blue Mountain School District: $1,539,081

Mahanoy Area School District: $1,194,209

Minersville Area School District: $3,126,835

North Schuylkill School District: $2,890,730

Pine Grove Area School District: $1,052,752

Pottsville Area School District: $4,686,567

Saint Clair Area School District: $1,504,782

Schuylkill Haven Area School District: $579,074

Shenandoah Valley School District: $3,299,682

Tamaqua Area School District: $4,357,984

Tri-Valley School District: $1,414,811

Williams Valley School District: $1,088,975

SOMERSET COUNTY:

Berlin Brothersvalley School District: $642,341

Conemaugh Township Area School District: $608,643

Meyersdale Area School District: $260,383

North Star School District: $927,082

Rockwood Area School District: $425,229

Salisbury-Elk Lick School District: $100,000

Shade-Central City School District: $100,000

Shanksville-Stonycreek School District: $100,000

Somerset Area School District: $267,158

Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District: $150,640

Windber Area School District: $1,687,742

YORK COUNTY:

Central York School District: $3,226,230

Dallastown Area School District: $5,979,370

Dover Area School District: $1,658,796

Eastern York School District: $442,862

Hanover Public School District: $3,558,844

Northeastern York School District: $1,593,587

Northern York County School District: $3,424,745

Red Lion Area School District: $3,469,235

South Eastern School District: $100,000

South Western School District: $3,117,191

Southern York County School District: $1,559,129

Spring Grove Area School District: $1,207,639

West Shore School District: $6,577,602

West York Area School District: $1,356,077

York City School District: $23,374,533

York Suburban School District: $985,718

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, graduation rates across the Commonwealth have risen for 3 years in a row, more new teachers are being certified, and Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top states for quality public education in the country.Altoona, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Deputy Secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary School Education Amy Lena joined more than 250 soon-to-be Altoona Area School District (AASD) kindergarten students and their families getting a sneak peek this week at classrooms, cafeterias and school buses during a one-week summer ABC Camp. The camp is supported through Governor Josh Shapiro’s historic investments in public education and the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula that has driven out $1.9 billion to the schools that need them most.

AASD’s ABC Camp at Pleasant Valley Elementary School is geared to help new students and their families get ready for kindergarten. In addition to supplementing the ABC Camp, adequacy funding directed to Pennsylvania’s most underfunded school districts has supported AASD’s full-day kindergarten program by covering the cost of more than 20 teaching positions.

“When school districts have the resources they need to provide every child with a high-quality education, you see programs like Altoona’s ABC camp and full-day kindergarten program flourish. These 250 students are beginning their educational journey with strong learning experiences, and thanks to Governor Shapiro’s historic investments in public education, these young learners will continue that success in small kindergarten classes with highly qualified teachers,” Lena said.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year. For the Altoona Area School District, state funding has increased by 37 percent since 2023 – including $12,449,855 in adequacy funding over three years through the bipartisan formula driving dollars to historically underfunded school districts.

In addition to supporting AASD’s kindergarten program, increased adequacy funding has allowed AASD to expand mental health services at its elementary schools, maintain world language course offerings at the high school, as well as expand, maintain and support student enrollment at the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center.

“The Altoona Area School District appreciates the fact that the Governor continues to invest in public education. Adequacy funding affords us the opportunity to sustain programming that could otherwise be challenged due to budget constraints. This investment not only allows us to continue to expand our offerings, but it provides us with the support we need to meet the needs of our students and provide them with the quality education they deserve,” said Brad Hatch, Superintendent of the Altoona Area School District.

The Governor’s continued, historic investments in education give every Pennsylvania student the freedom to chart their own course — ensuring schools have the resources they need to help students succeed and families have access to affordable early learning opportunities.

This 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.

Historically underfunded school districts all over Pennsylvania are finally receiving the resources they need from the state to plan ahead, hire staff and ensure their students have access to the high-quality education they deserve. Like the Altoona Area School District, the following school districts in South Central Pennsylvania have received additional state funding through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula since 2024-25.

ADAMS COUNTY:

Bermudian Springs School District: $1,087,692

Conewago Valley School District: $4,807,243

Fairfield Area School District: $651,595

Gettysburg Area School District: $100,000

Littlestown Area School District: $1,503,744

Upper Adams School District: $2,525,466

BEDFORD COUNTY:

Bedford Area School District: $1,447,253

Chestnut Ridge School District: $1,444,102

Everett Area School District: $1,751,781

Northern Bedford County School District: $1,056,097

Tussey Mountain School District: $1,081,569

BLAIR COUNTY:

Altoona Area School District: $12,449,855

Bellwood-Antis School District: $1,011,090

Claysburg-Kimmel School District: $1,090,583

Hollidaysburg Area School District: $2,279,538

Spring Cove School District: $1,745,673

Tyrone Area School District: $1,306,307

Williamsburg Community School District: $914,259

CAMBRIA COUNTY:

Blacklick Valley School District: $1,537,344

Cambria Heights School District: $577,888

Central Cambria School District: $616,631

Conemaugh Valley School District: $100,000

Ferndale Area School District: $768,042

Forest Hills School District: $1,629,188

Greater Johnstown School District: $8,606,108

Northern Cambria School District: $1,207,301

Penn Cambria School District: $1,690,868

Portage Area School District: $748,035

Richland School District: $875,475

Westmont Hilltop School District: $2,410,474

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

Big Spring School District: $812,507

Camp Hill School District: $100,000

Carlisle Area School District: $5,301,995

Cumberland Valley School District: $6,579,267

East Pennsboro Area School District: $2,139,202

Mechanicsburg Area School District: $3,893,641

Shippensburg Area School District: $3,857,642

South Middleton School District: $345,382

DAUPHIN COUNTY:

Central Dauphin School District: $17,351,673

Derry Township School District: $519,710

Halifax Area School District: $100,000

Harrisburg School District: $24,482,621

Lower Dauphin School District: $2,580,621

Middletown Area School District: $1,943,808

Millersburg Area School District: $630,423

Steelton-Highspire School District: $3,039,024

Susquehanna Township School District: $5,041,341

Upper Dauphin School District: $242,580

FRANKLIN COUNTY:

Chambersburg Area School District: $15,191,541

Fannett-Metal School District: $412,878

Greencastle Antrim School District: $4,711,141

Tuscarora School District: $1,578,337

Waynesboro Area School District: $7,872,091

FULTON COUNTY:

Central Fulton School District: $689,068

Forbes Road School District: $100,000

Southern Fulton School District: $501,261

HUNTINGDON COUNTY:

Huntingdon Area School District: $2,380,801

Juniata Valley School District: $1,388,020

Mount Union Area School District: $1,997,198

Southern Huntingdon County School District: $1,889,793

JUNIATA COUNTY:

Juniata County School District: $2,136,606

LANCASTER COUNTY:

Cocalico School District: $100,000

Columbia Borough School District: $2,391,420

Conestoga Valley School District: $4,265,354

Donegal School District: $2,951,662

Eastern Lancaster County School District: $100,000

Elizabethtown Area School District: $1,184,456

Ephrata Area School District: $4,507,056

Hempfield School District: $2,040,965

Lampeter-Strasburg School District: $767,640

School District of Lancaster: $10,593,820

Manheim Central School District: $1,435,829

Manheim Township School District: $5,273,321

Penn Manor School District: $8,296,988

Pequea Valley School District: $100,000

Solanco School District: $1,475,341

Warwick School District: $1,795,400

LEBANON COUNTY:

Annville-Cleona School District: $536,010

Cornwall-Lebanon School District: $5,728,963

Eastern Lebanon County School District: $100,000

Lebanon School District: $19,081,378

Northern Lebanon School District: $2,446,983

Palmyra Area School District: $6,117,217

MIFFLIN COUNTY:

Mifflin County School District: $7,511,865

PERRY COUNTY:

Greenwood School District: $884,431

Newport School District: $631,934

Susquenita School District: $1,912,070

West Perry School District: $262,663

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Blue Mountain School District: $1,539,081

Mahanoy Area School District: $1,194,209

Minersville Area School District: $3,126,835

North Schuylkill School District: $2,890,730

Pine Grove Area School District: $1,052,752

Pottsville Area School District: $4,686,567

Saint Clair Area School District: $1,504,782

Schuylkill Haven Area School District: $579,074

Shenandoah Valley School District: $3,299,682

Tamaqua Area School District: $4,357,984

Tri-Valley School District: $1,414,811

Williams Valley School District: $1,088,975

SOMERSET COUNTY:

Berlin Brothersvalley School District: $642,341

Conemaugh Township Area School District: $608,643

Meyersdale Area School District: $260,383

North Star School District: $927,082

Rockwood Area School District: $425,229

Salisbury-Elk Lick School District: $100,000

Shade-Central City School District: $100,000

Shanksville-Stonycreek School District: $100,000

Somerset Area School District: $267,158

Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District: $150,640

Windber Area School District: $1,687,742

YORK COUNTY:

Central York School District: $3,226,230

Dallastown Area School District: $5,979,370

Dover Area School District: $1,658,796

Eastern York School District: $442,862

Hanover Public School District: $3,558,844

Northeastern York School District: $1,593,587

Northern York County School District: $3,424,745

Red Lion Area School District: $3,469,235

South Eastern School District: $100,000

South Western School District: $3,117,191

Southern York County School District: $1,559,129

Spring Grove Area School District: $1,207,639

West Shore School District: $6,577,602

West York Area School District: $1,356,077

York City School District: $23,374,533

York Suburban School District: $985,718



Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, graduation rates across the Commonwealth have risen for 3 years in a row, more new teachers are being certified, and Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top states for quality public education in the country.