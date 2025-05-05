Skip to agency navigation
    Metropolitan Statistical Area Wages

    Below is a listing of the Occupational Wages by Metropolitan Statistical Area. Select your desired area from the table below to access the PDF document.

    We would like to know if you find this data useful and presented in an acceptable format. Please email workforceinfo@pa.gov with your comments.

    Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton (Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton); (Warren-NJ County)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Altoona (Blair)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Chambersburg (Franklin)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Erie (Erie)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Gettysburg (Adams)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Harrisburg- Carlisle (Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry) 

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Johnstown (Cambria)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Lancaster (Lancaster) 

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Lebanon (Lebanon)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Philadelphia (Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia) 

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Pittsburgh (Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Lawrence, Washington, Westmoreland)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Reading  (Berks) 

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Scranton- Wilkes-Barre (Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming) 

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    State College (Centre) 

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Williamsport (Lycoming) 

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    York-Hanover (York) 

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    If you require Accessible versions of documents on this site and no alternate versions are available,
    please call 1-877-493-3282 or send a request to workforceinfo@pa.gov.