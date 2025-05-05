Skip to main content

    Request a Bulk Sale Clearance from the Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services

    Commonwealth agencies require that applicants comply with state tax laws in order to obtain clearance for bulk sales. The Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services issues clearances on behalf of L&I to employers in compliance with Unemployment Compensation tax requirements and also to those that are not required to pay UC tax.

    About Bulk Sale Clearances

    The PA UC Law requires that any entity selling 51% or more of their assets, like stock, equipment, or realty, must provide L&I with a written ten-day notice of the sale using this form. Sometimes, the buyer will require the seller to provide a bulk sale clearance certificate from L&I verifying all tax liabilities have been paid. A bulk sale clearance certificate can be requested using the Application for Tax Clearance Certificate, Form REV-181. Instructions are located in the application and indicate that the applicant should send the original form to DOR and a copy to L&I.

