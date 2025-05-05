Request a Bulk Sale Clearance from the Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services

The PA UC Law requires that any entity selling 51% or more of their assets, like stock, equipment, or realty, must provide L&I with a written ten-day notice of the sale using this form. Sometimes, the buyer will require the seller to provide a bulk sale clearance certificate from L&I verifying all tax liabilities have been paid. A bulk sale clearance certificate can be requested using the Application for Tax Clearance Certificate, Form REV-181. Instructions are located in the application and indicate that the applicant should send the original form to DOR and a copy to L&I.