Request a Small Games of Chance License Clearance from the Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services

Overview
The Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services issues clearances on behalf of L&I to employers in compliance with Unemployment Compensation tax requirements. An applicant is in compliance if:
- A complete PA Online Business Tax Registration was received.
- All UC quarterly wage/tax reports are filed and all liabilities are paid, or
- All outstanding money delinquencies are subject to an approved payment plan.
Applicants may request this clearance online through the certifications page of the Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS).