    Request a Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) Program Clearance from the Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services

    Commonwealth agencies require that applicants comply with state tax laws in order to obtain clearance for the Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) Program.

    Overview

    The Keystone Opportunity Zone Program (KOZ) was signed into legislation on October 6, 1998 (Act 92 of 1998). A KOZ is an area defined by the Governor's Office and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for development. An individual or business that either lives or does business in these defined areas can apply for a KOZ grant. One of the requirements for grant approval is that the applicant must be in compliance for state taxes.

    An applicant is in compliance if:

    • A complete PA Online Business Tax Registration was received.
    • All UC quarterly wage/tax reports are filed and all liabilities are paid, or
    • All outstanding money delinquencies are subject to an approved payment plan.

    Contact Us

    UC Tax Inquiry

    Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time

    By phone

    866-403-6163 Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time

