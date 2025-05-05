Skip to main content

    Request a Contractor Responsibility Clearance from the Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services

    Commonwealth agencies require that applicants comply with state tax laws in order to obtain Contractor Responsibility Clearances.

    Overview

    In accordance with the Governor's Management Directive 215.9, all entities that wish to obtain any state monies through contracts, loans or grants must be compliant with state taxing authorities. If unpaid UC tax liabilities exist, the vendor is directed to contact the e-Government Unit to resolve the issue before the contract or payment is processed. When the matter is resolved, a Contractor Responsibility clearance certificate is issued to the licensee to provide to the processing agency.

    Applicants may request this clearance online through the certifications portal of the Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS)

