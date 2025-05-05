Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response Learning Series

    Learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and what to do in an emergency with this free, five-part video series.

    Whether you're a family member, friend, caregiver, community member, or someone who wants to be prepared, these videos will teach you how to recognize an overdose, use naloxone, provide rescue breathing, and respond with confidence and compassion.

    Watch the series
    A laptop screen displays the opening page of the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs’ free Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response online training, designed to teach participants how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose.

    Earn Continuing Education Credit

    Individuals who successfully complete the Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response Training in DDAP’s Training Management System (TMS) can receive a Certificate of Completion and continuing education (CE) credit hours for eligible professionals.

    The TMS version includes pre and post-assessments, knowledge checks throughout the course, and requires users to create an account and log in before beginning the training.

    Access the TMS training

    Watch the Series

    The Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response Learning Series includes five videos that teach life-saving overdose response skills. Watch the series from start to finish or jump to the topic you need most. The videos range from about 12 to 17 minutes, making it easy to learn at your own pace. No account or login is required to watch on YouTube.

    Risk Reduction Strategies and Why Overdose Response Matters

    Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response: Module 1

    Learn simple ways to help prevent overdoses and save lives. This module explains how stigma can affect people who use drugs, why today's drug supply has changed overdose response, and why helping someone breathe is the most important step during an opioid overdose.

    Related Resources

    Responding to Overdoses Involving Sedatives and Compassionate Overdose Response

    Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response: Module 4

    Today's drug supply has changed, and overdose response has changed with it. Learn how to recognize overdoses involving opioids mixed with drugs like xylazine or medetomidine. You'll also learn why breathing is the priority, how to provide rescue breathing, and how to respond with compassion while waiting for emergency help.

    Related Resources

    Featured Research & Evidence

    Finding Naloxone and Helping Your Community

    Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response: Module 5

    Learn how to get naloxone in Pennsylvania and help prevent overdoses in your community. This module explains where to find naloxone, how to share overdose prevention information, and simple ways to help others recognize and respond to an overdose.

    Related Resources