Earn Continuing Education Credit
Individuals who successfully complete the Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response Training in DDAP’s Training Management System (TMS) can receive a Certificate of Completion and continuing education (CE) credit hours for eligible professionals.
The TMS version includes pre and post-assessments, knowledge checks throughout the course, and requires users to create an account and log in before beginning the training.
Watch the Series
The Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response Learning Series includes five videos that teach life-saving overdose response skills. Watch the series from start to finish or jump to the topic you need most. The videos range from about 12 to 17 minutes, making it easy to learn at your own pace. No account or login is required to watch on YouTube.
Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response: Module 1
Learn simple ways to help prevent overdoses and save lives. This module explains how stigma can affect people who use drugs, why today's drug supply has changed overdose response, and why helping someone breathe is the most important step during an opioid overdose.
Related Resources
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Principles of Harm Reduction
Learn about the core principles and how they support health, dignity, and evidence-informed approaches to reducing drug-related harms.
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Understanding Drug-Related Stigma
Explore how stigma affects people who use drugs and learn strategies to promote compassionate, person-centered care.
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Pennsylvania Drug Overdose Surveillance Interactive Data Report
View Pennsylvania's interactive overdose surveillance dashboard.
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PA Groundhogs
Learn about street-to-lab drug checking and confirmatory testing services.
Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response: Module 2
Learn what naloxone is, how it works, and how it can reverse an opioid overdose. This module explains the history of naloxone, the different types available, how to use it safely, and common myths about overdose response so you can feel ready to help in an emergency.
Related Resources
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Act 139 of 2014 (Drug Overdose Response Immunity Law)
Pennsylvania's Act 139, also known the Good Samaritan law, expanded access to naloxone and provides legal protections for individuals who respond to an overdose in good faith.
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History of Naloxone
Learn how harm reduction and community advocacy helped transform naloxone from a hospital medication into a widely available, lifesaving tool for overdose prevention.
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Pennsylvania Department of Health Naloxone Resources
Access information on Pennsylvania’s standing orders, training resources, and frequently asked questions.
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Naloxone Myths and Facts
Developed by physicians specializing in toxicology and emergency care, WTFentanyl provides evidence-based information to address common myths and misinformation about fentanyl, naloxone, and opioid overdoses.
Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response: Module 3
Learn how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and what to do next. This module shows you how to check for breathing, give naloxone, provide rescue breaths, call 911, and care for someone until emergency responders arrive.
Related Resources
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Act 139 of 2014 (Drug Overdose Response Immunity Law)
Pennsylvania's Act 139, also known the Good Samaritan law, expanded access to naloxone and provides legal protections for individuals who respond to an overdose in good faith.
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Pennsylvania Department of Health Naloxone Resources
Access information on Pennsylvania’s standing orders, training resources, and frequently asked questions.
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Pennsylvania Department of Health How to Use Different Naloxone Products
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Pennsylvania Department of Health & Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Overdose Recognize and Respond Poster
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Pennsylvania Department of Health & Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Nasal Naloxone Palm Card
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Pennsylvania Department of Health & Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Injectable Naloxone Palm Card
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SAMHSA Overdose Prevention and Response Toolkit
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SAMHSA Community Opioid Overdose Reversal Medications (OORMs) Planning Toolkit
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CDC Naloxone Toolkit
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CDC Lifesaving Naloxone Videos and Resources
Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response: Module 4
Today's drug supply has changed, and overdose response has changed with it. Learn how to recognize overdoses involving opioids mixed with drugs like xylazine or medetomidine. You'll also learn why breathing is the priority, how to provide rescue breathing, and how to respond with compassion while waiting for emergency help.
Related Resources
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Adapting to Sedative in the Drug Supply
Learn how changes in today's drug supply, including sedatives such as xylazine and medetomidine, are changing overdose recognition and response.
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The Center for Forensic Science Research & Education Drug Checking Resources
Learn how drug checking can help identify substances in today's changing drug supply.
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University of North Carolina Street Drug Analysis Lab
Learn how drug checking can help identify substances in today's changing drug supply.
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PA Groundhogs
Learn about street-to-lab drug checking and confirmatory testing services.
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Medetomidine Resources
Access clinical resources on medetomidine and other emerging adulterants from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
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Compassionate Overdose Response Flyer
Learn evidence-informed strategies for responding to overdoses with compassion while reducing stigma and minimizing unnecessary withdrawal.
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Compassionate Overdose Response Summit Report
Learn evidence-informed strategies for responding to overdoses with compassion while reducing stigma and minimizing unnecessary withdrawal.
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Compassionate Overdose Response Summit Webinar
Learn evidence-informed strategies for responding to overdoses with compassion while reducing stigma and minimizing unnecessary withdrawal.
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Precipitated Withdrawal
Learn why withdrawal occurs after naloxone administration and how to respond using compassionate overdose response principles.
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Act 111 of 2022
Learn about Pennsylvania law allowing drug checking supplies.
Featured Research & Evidence
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Addiction Naloxone dosing in the era of synthetic opioids: Applying the Goldilocks principle
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Int’l Journal of Drug Policy A Call for Compassionate Overdose Response
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Int’l Journal of Drug Policy Increasingly powerful opioid antagonists are not necessary
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MMWR Comparison of Administration of 8-Milligram and 4-Milligram Intranasal Naloxone by Law Enforcement During Response to Suspected Opioid Overdose
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PLOS One Trends and Characteristics During 17 Years of Naloxone Distribution and Administration Through an Overdose Prevention Program in Pittsburgh
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Position Statement Nalmefene Should Not Replace Naloxone as the Primary Opioid Antidote at This Time
Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response: Module 5
Learn how to get naloxone in Pennsylvania and help prevent overdoses in your community. This module explains where to find naloxone, how to share overdose prevention information, and simple ways to help others recognize and respond to an overdose.
Related Resources
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Naloxone Standing Order for the Public
Learn how Pennsylvania's statewide standing order allows anyone to obtain naloxone from a participating pharmacy without an individual prescription.
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Naloxone Copay Assistance Program
Learn about financial assistance that may help cover the cost of naloxone for eligible Pennsylvania residents.
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Mail-Based Naloxone Program
Pennsylvania residents can request free naloxone by mail through NEXT Distro and partnership with Prevention Point Pittsburgh.
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Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Overdose Prevention Program
Provides free, life-saving supplies to communities across Pennsylvania through local partners, including naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses and test strips to detect fentanyl and xylazine.
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Pennsylvania Department of Health Naloxone Resources
Learn how naloxone can reverse an opioid overdose, where to obtain it, and how to administer it. Access information on Pennsylvania’s standing orders, training resources, and frequently asked questions.
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Prescribe to Prevent
Access clinical tools and educational resources to support naloxone prescribing and overdose prevention