Philadelphia – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones joined Philadelphia officials and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment provider Merakey to launch Philadelphia’s very first licensed mobile narcotic treatment program.

The Merakey Mobile Methadone Unit is licensed by DDAP to provide SUD treatment including methadone, which is a form of medication-assisted treatment for individuals diagnosed with opioid use disorder. The mobile RV unit will target underserved communities across the city by offering care 365 days a year.

“This mobile unit is literally going to meet Philadelphians where they are – that is a huge incentive for individuals to continue with their treatment,” said Secretary Davis-Jones. “It’s also a prime example of how the Shapiro Administration is knocking down barriers to treatment, like transportation and the stigma often associated with seeking help. By partnering with the City and Merakey, I’m confident even more Philadelphians are going to get the care they need to recover.”

The Merakey Mobile Methadone Unit will operate as a mobile SUD treatment center traveling to areas of greatest need throughout the city including Kensington. The overarching goal of the mobile unit is to offer low-barrier, short-term treatment and to make connections to more traditional, brick-and-mortar treatment providers once an individual is stabilized.



“The launch of Merakey’s Mobile Methadone Unit is an example of what is possible when we bring compassion, innovation, and partnership together,” said City of Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services’ Commissioner Kehinde Solanke. “It is an example of the DBHIDS framework of connection, access, resilience and equity, which guides how we serve our city.”

Operated by Merakey - one of Philadelphia’s largest SUD treatment providers - and in partnership with the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services, the unit will offer:

same-day SUD medication;

medication maintenance;

warm handoffs to longer-term services;

wound care;

counseling; and

peer supports, among other services.

It will be staffed by physicians, nurses, counselors, certified peer specialists, and recovery specialists.

During a soft launch phase of the Merakey Mobile Methadone Unit, where the unit operated solely at the Kensington Wellness Support Center, over 300 individuals began methadone treatment, and 96 individuals were stabilized and connected to outpatient programs for long-term management.

“For many individuals struggling with opioid use disorder, accessing traditional treatment can be challenging. Transportation limitations, housing instability, medical needs, and other barriers can prevent people from receiving lifesaving care,” said Merakey CEO Joe Martz. “The mobile unit gives us the flexibility to respond to the changing needs of our city by mobilizing services where they are needed most. It allows us to adapt our approach, reach areas where barriers to care are greatest, and create a pathway toward stabilization, recovery, and long-term care.”

Someone to Call, Someone to Respond, Somewhere to Go

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is a leader in increasing access to medication-assisted treatment by licensing mobile treatment programs in multiple locations across Pennsylvania for the first time in Commonwealth history.

In addition to the Merakey Mobile Methadone Unit, DDAP has licensed additional mobile units to provide SUD treatment, including Gaudenzia’s Driving Recovery for PA serving rural counties and Tadiso’s Treatment on Wheels serving Allegheny County.



The mobile units align with the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to strengthening the behavioral health services field so Pennsylvanians can have someone to call, someone to respond, and somewhere to go when help is needed most.

Since the start of the Shapiro Administration, DDAP has invested $8.6 million in SUD crisis stabilization efforts through grants to four county drug and alcohol offices to serve residents throughout seven counties.

in SUD crisis stabilization efforts through grants to four county drug and alcohol offices to serve residents throughout seven counties. Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget includes $5 million to sustain walk-in behavioral health crisis stabilization centers, prioritizing regions with limited access to immediate, in-person care.

to sustain walk-in behavioral health crisis stabilization centers, prioritizing regions with limited access to immediate, in-person care. Since Governor Shapiro took office, warm handoff programs have been operating in nearly 170 Pennsylvania hospitals and helped nearly 68,000 Pennsylvanians get into treatment directly following an overdose.

and helped nearly get into treatment directly following an overdose. In 2025, DDAP’s Get Help Now helpline made more than 6,200 referrals to SUD treatment for Pennsylvanians in need of help.

24/7 Help

Currently, there are nearly 800 DDAP-licensed brick-and-mortar SUD treatment facilities across the Commonwealth offering inpatient, outpatient and other treatment programs, and more than 450 licensed recovery houses.

Pennsylvanians seeking substance use treatment or recovery supports can be connected to local SUD resources by calling the toll-free Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or by using Treatment Atlas, a free, online or smart phone locator tool to help Pennsylvanians confidentially find SUD treatment that meets their needs.



In addition, local treatment programs are administered through county drug and alcohol offices called Single County Authorities. These programs can help with treatment funding, assess the need for treatment or other services, and make referrals to match treatment and/or service needs.



Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts in combating the overdose crisis at ddap.pa.gov.

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