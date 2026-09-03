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    Shapiro Administration Launches Third Annual ‘Recovery in Nature’ Initiative to Support Pennsylvanians in Recovery, Including Expanded Services for Veterans Across State Parks

    Initiative spans nearly 20 Pennsylvania state parks to highlight the healing power of nature for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder.  

    Recovery in Nature runs throughout September in conjunction with National Recovery Month and is expanding this year to also support veterans during Suicide Prevention Month.

    September 03, 2026
    The Pennsylvania Departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Latika Davis-Jones joins Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and Health (DOH) to host the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission, Inc. (AIC) and dozens of Pennsylvanians in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD) for a Recovery in Nature wellness event at Sinnemahoning State Park in Cameron County. The event, held in conjunction with National Recovery Month, featured a recovery-focused hike and group kayaking within the nearly 2,000-acre state park.“Together with DCNR, we are shining a light on how nature can nurture recovery. Like nature, those in recovery can grow, thrive, and flourish—just like we witnessed in Cameron County,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “The entire Recovery in Nature initiative sends a clear message that recovery is possible, and our natural resources can be part of that journey.”

    Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro’s Administration announced that the third annual Recovery in Nature initiative is officially underway.

    Recovery in Nature is a partnership between the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) that highlights trails and waterways within Pennsylvania state parks and conservation areas across all nine of DDAP’s regional recovery hub areas, which coordinate local, community-based recovery supports and services for individuals in recovery from SUD.

    “Under the leadership of Governor Shapiro – who, with his family, knows how much enjoyment can come from spending time together in our state parks - we are proud to continue this initiative as a reminder that no one walks alone on the path to recovery, and that alongside treatment, peer support, and community, spending time outdoors can be a meaningful part of recovery,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “Recovery in Nature is accessible to all Pennsylvanians, and I encourage everyone to take advantage of it throughout September during National Recovery Month.”

    “The Commonwealth’s public lands are great places to spend time in nature and experience the restorative benefits natural spaces provide,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “We are proud to expand our efforts this year and encourage those looking to recover in nature to consider visiting one of our featured locations as a part of the healing journey.”

    The featured locations invite individuals in recovery, their families and supporters, and anyone seeking the restorative benefits of nature to discover Pennsylvania's public lands during September in recognition of National Recovery Month. This year, the initiative is expanding in collaboration with the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to give Pennsylvania veterans additional opportunities to experience the healing power of nature throughout the Commonwealth’s vast state park and forest system.  

    “Nature offers veterans a powerful sanctuary to decompress, regulate their nervous systems, and heal from the invisible wounds of war and military service,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Stepping off the pavement and into the quiet of the woods provides a profound sense of grounding and peace that significantly eases anxiety and combats isolation. Integrating these mindfulness practices into our mental health toolkit is a vital, life-saving strategy in our ongoing mission for suicide prevention.”

    Recovery in Nature coincides with Suicide Prevention Month, which is also recognized in September. Recovery in Nature is expanding to add forest bathing, which is a guided practice that encourages participants to connect intentionally with a natural environment, like a state park, into the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to improve access to mental, physical, and behavioral health supports. Elements of forest bathing include mindfulness and wellness activities to engage all five senses.  

    Six forest bathing events will be offered throughout September in state parks within Allegheny, Blair, Chester, Erie, Lackawanna, and Philadelphia counties to promote wellness, connection, and healing among veterans. For veterans living with or in recovery from SUD, forest bathing is designed to provide healthy ways to reduce stress, build connection, and support long-term recovery. More information about each forest bathing event can be found on DCNR’s website.

    Featured State Parks, Trails, and Waterways

    Pennsylvania is home to 125 state parks, 2.2 million acres of state forestland, and more than 14,000 miles of trails. Through Recovery in Nature, 18 featured trails and waterways across nearly 20 Pennsylvania state parks and conservation areas have been selected to correspond with each of DDAP’s nine regional recovery hubs – making the initiative accessible across the Commonwealth.

    Region 1: Philadelphia

    Region 2: Allegheny County

    Region 3: Erie County

    Region 4: Montgomery, Bucks, Berks, Chester, Lancaster, Delaware, and Schuylkill counties

    Region 5: York, Adams, Franklin, Fulton, Bedford, Cumberland, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Huntington, Mifflin, Juniata, and Blair counties

    Region 6: Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Indiana, Cambria, Washington, Westmoreland, Greene, Fayette, and Somerset counties

    Region 7: Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Venango, Warren, Forest, Clarion, McKean, Elk, Cameron, Jefferson, and Clearfield counties

    Region 8: Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan, Centre, Union, Snyder, Montour, Columbia, and Northumberland counties

    Region 9: Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, Monroe, Pike, Lehigh, and Northampton counties

    More information, including descriptions of each Recovery in Nature trail and waterway, can be found on DDAP’s website.

    24/7 Help

    Individuals seeking SUD treatment or recovery resources for themselves or a loved one can be connected to local resources by visiting treatmentatlas.org or by calling the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

    The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline – administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services at the state level - is available by calling or texting 988.

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    DDAP Media Contacts

    Stephany Dugan

    Communications Director Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs
    Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Media