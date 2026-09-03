Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro’s Administration announced that the third annual Recovery in Nature initiative is officially underway.

Recovery in Nature is a partnership between the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) that highlights trails and waterways within Pennsylvania state parks and conservation areas across all nine of DDAP’s regional recovery hub areas, which coordinate local, community-based recovery supports and services for individuals in recovery from SUD.

“Under the leadership of Governor Shapiro – who, with his family, knows how much enjoyment can come from spending time together in our state parks - we are proud to continue this initiative as a reminder that no one walks alone on the path to recovery, and that alongside treatment, peer support, and community, spending time outdoors can be a meaningful part of recovery,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “Recovery in Nature is accessible to all Pennsylvanians, and I encourage everyone to take advantage of it throughout September during National Recovery Month.”

“The Commonwealth’s public lands are great places to spend time in nature and experience the restorative benefits natural spaces provide,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “We are proud to expand our efforts this year and encourage those looking to recover in nature to consider visiting one of our featured locations as a part of the healing journey.”

The featured locations invite individuals in recovery, their families and supporters, and anyone seeking the restorative benefits of nature to discover Pennsylvania's public lands during September in recognition of National Recovery Month. This year, the initiative is expanding in collaboration with the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to give Pennsylvania veterans additional opportunities to experience the healing power of nature throughout the Commonwealth’s vast state park and forest system.

“Nature offers veterans a powerful sanctuary to decompress, regulate their nervous systems, and heal from the invisible wounds of war and military service,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Stepping off the pavement and into the quiet of the woods provides a profound sense of grounding and peace that significantly eases anxiety and combats isolation. Integrating these mindfulness practices into our mental health toolkit is a vital, life-saving strategy in our ongoing mission for suicide prevention.”

Recovery in Nature coincides with Suicide Prevention Month, which is also recognized in September. Recovery in Nature is expanding to add forest bathing, which is a guided practice that encourages participants to connect intentionally with a natural environment, like a state park, into the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to improve access to mental, physical, and behavioral health supports. Elements of forest bathing include mindfulness and wellness activities to engage all five senses.

Six forest bathing events will be offered throughout September in state parks within Allegheny, Blair, Chester, Erie, Lackawanna, and Philadelphia counties to promote wellness, connection, and healing among veterans. For veterans living with or in recovery from SUD, forest bathing is designed to provide healthy ways to reduce stress, build connection, and support long-term recovery. More information about each forest bathing event can be found on DCNR’s website.

Featured State Parks, Trails, and Waterways

Pennsylvania is home to 125 state parks, 2.2 million acres of state forestland, and more than 14,000 miles of trails. Through Recovery in Nature, 18 featured trails and waterways across nearly 20 Pennsylvania state parks and conservation areas have been selected to correspond with each of DDAP’s nine regional recovery hubs – making the initiative accessible across the Commonwealth.



Region 1: Philadelphia

Region 2: Allegheny County

Region 3: Erie County

Region 4: Montgomery, Bucks, Berks, Chester, Lancaster, Delaware, and Schuylkill counties

Region 5: York, Adams, Franklin, Fulton, Bedford, Cumberland, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Huntington, Mifflin, Juniata, and Blair counties

Region 6: Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Indiana, Cambria, Washington, Westmoreland, Greene, Fayette, and Somerset counties

Region 7: Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Venango, Warren, Forest, Clarion, McKean, Elk, Cameron, Jefferson, and Clearfield counties

Region 8: Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan, Centre, Union, Snyder, Montour, Columbia, and Northumberland counties

Region 9: Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, Monroe, Pike, Lehigh, and Northampton counties

More information, including descriptions of each Recovery in Nature trail and waterway, can be found on DDAP’s website.

24/7 Help

Individuals seeking SUD treatment or recovery resources for themselves or a loved one can be connected to local resources by visiting treatmentatlas.org or by calling the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline – administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services at the state level - is available by calling or texting 988.

###