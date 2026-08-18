Beaver Falls, PA – Today, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones highlighted the Shapiro Administration’s success in expanding access to health care that meets the needs of women who receive substance use disorder (SUD) treatment at RESET BC, LLC. As a DDAP-approved halfway house, RESET BC offers both SUD treatment and a substance-free living space under one roof for women in Beaver County.

“Halfway houses help to bridge the gap between inpatient treatment and independent living by combining a safe homelike setting with counseling, peer supports, employment assistance and other recovery supports that help Pennsylvanians achieve long-term recovery,” said Secretary Davis-Jones. “RESET BC aligns with the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to ensuring a continuum of care is not just available, but accessible, especially at the local level—providing a pathway to treatment and recovery close to home.”

RESET BC is one of the nearly 50 halfway houses licensed and approved by DDAP across Pennsylvania. The 15-bed facility specializes in continued SUD treatment and a safe living environment for women transitioning back into independent living following inpatient treatment. Shared support, assistance in economic and social adjustment, integration of activities of daily living, and development of a sound recovery program are requirements for approved halfway houses.

Since Governor Josh Shapiro has taken office, RESET BC has:

Become the first DDAP-approved Beaver County halfway house for women;

Served nearly 90 women at its facility; Sixty-five percent of those served who have completed SUD treatment report being in sustained recovery.



“Our goal has always been to provide women with the tools they need to build a foundation for long-term recovery, reconnect with their families, and become active members of their communities,” said RESET BC Program Director Kari Nesmith. “We are incredibly grateful for the partnerships and collaborations that make it possible for women to receive the support they need not only while they are at RESET BC, but as they continue their recovery long after they leave our program.”



DDAP was joined by the Beaver County Behavioral Health Drug and Alcohol Program—the Single County Authority (SCA) for drug and alcohol services in Beaver County. The SCA administers local SUD prevention, treatment, and recovery services.



Through funding provided by DDAP, the Beaver County Behavioral Health Drug and Alcohol Program helps provide treatment funding for uninsured and underinsured individuals. The SCA then makes referrals to facilities such as RESET BC so that individuals’ treatment and substance-free living needs can be addressed.



​“Governor Josh Shapiro’s Administration continues to deliver compassionate, results-driven governance, transforming Pennsylvania’s approach to substance use disorder,” said Beaver County Behavioral Health Drug and Alcohol Program Administrator Kate Lowery. “People with substance use disorder can and do recover every day and we are grateful to have an Administration that supports the journey.”

The care offered at RESET BC aligns with two of the Administration’s multi-agency priorities: better maternal health outcomes and strengthening behavioral health care.

“Healthy Moms, Vibrant Futures” is the Administration’s first comprehensive strategic action plan designed to improve maternal health outcomes; and

is the Administration’s first comprehensive strategic action plan designed to improve maternal health outcomes; and The Administration’s Behavioral Health Council Action Plan provides new pathways to increase and improve the quality and accessibility of Pennsylvania’s behavioral health care system.

More information on the Shapiro Administration’s SUD management efforts is available at pa.gov .

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