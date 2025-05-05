Aging Well with HIV
A six-week workshop that meets for 2 ½ hours per week and helps older adults living with HIV learn how to live well. The program can be offered either in-person or virtually.
The program provides tools for managing HIV and other chronic conditions. It was developed by the Self-Management Resource Center as part of their suite of Chronic Disease Self-Management Education programs.
Activities include:
- Taking charge of HIV and other chronic conditions
- Managing symptoms
- Focus on physical activity, healthy eating, medication management, improving sleep, and breathing techniques
- Additional topics include self-advocacy, building support, and communication