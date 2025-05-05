Skip to main content

    Health and Wellness

    Register for Aging Well with HIV: a Self-management Program

    When available, this program is offered state-wide, virtually, by Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

    Find a Program

    Aging Well with HIV

    A six-week workshop that meets for 2 ½ hours per week and helps older adults living with HIV learn how to live well. The program can be offered either in-person or virtually.

    The program provides tools for managing HIV and other chronic conditions. It was developed by the Self-Management Resource Center as part of their suite of Chronic Disease Self-Management Education programs.

    Activities include:

    • Taking charge of HIV and other chronic conditions 
    • Managing symptoms
    • Focus on physical activity, healthy eating, medication management, improving sleep, and breathing techniques
    • Additional topics include self-advocacy, building support, and communication

