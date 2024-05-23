Office of Unemployment Compensation (UC)

Skip to agency navigation
    The Unemployment Compensation (UC) program provides temporary income support if you lose your job through no fault of your own or if you are working less than your full-time hours. If you qualify, you will receive money for a limited time to help you meet expenses while you seek new employment. To be eligible for UC benefits, you must be a worker who performed services that are covered by the Pennsylvania UC Law. 

    Important Holiday Service Information

    New to unemployment?

    Start with the Pennsylvania UC Claimant Handbook to learn more about eligibility, benefit/payment information, and how to file a claim.

    Report Fraud and Identify Theft

    For Claimants or Individuals

    Report fraud online for claimants or individuals.

    For Employers

    Report fraud online for employers.

    Report over the phone

    Call the PA Fraud Hotline: (800) 692-7469

    Contact Us

    Call us

    UC staff are available Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call us at 888-313-7284.

    Email us

    You can contact us by email anytime: uchelp@pa.gov.

    Contact us by Live Chat 

    You can chat online with UC representatives on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Accessibility Contact Options

    Accessibility Contact Options: For American Sign Language (ASL) applicants, videophone service is available, call 717-704-8474 Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. For individuals with hearing or speech difficulties, use a TTY device to text 888-334-4046.

    Contact UC Tax

    Employer Contact Information

    Quick Guide: Check out the Employer Quick Guide for specific contact information based on the assistance you need.

    Employer tax services

    Call (866)-403-6163, from Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EST)

    For answers to questions regarding employer-related UC Tax issues, including:

    • Coverage and liability;
    • Registering for a UC tax account number;
    • Filing and paying quarterly wage and tax information;
    • Contribution tax rates; and
    • Audits

    You may submit an inquiry in UCMS when you are logged into your account or you may e-mail the Office of UC Tax Services at UCTaxServices@pa.gov. Please include your employer account number and the nature of your question.

    UC Employer Service Center (Benefits - Claims):

    Call (833) 728-2367, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EST).

    Use the following information to direct your email to the correct location.

    Email UCEmployerHelp@pa.gov with the following topics:

    • Help logging into www.benefits.uc.pa.gov.
    • Questions regarding determinations and appeals.
    • Updating contact information or mailing address.
    • Adding additional users.
    • Questions regarding benefit charges.
    • Questions regarding previously submitted Relief from Charge Requests.

    Email RA-LIOUCBP-POA@pa.gov​ with the following topics:

    • Third Party Administrators (TPAs) and Power of Attorney (POA) process

    Email UIEMPCharge@pa.gov with the following topics:

    • Request for Relief from Charges.
    • Appeals to Relief from Charge decisions.

    Email ucemployerhelp@pa.gov for all questions.