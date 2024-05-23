New to unemployment?
Start with the Pennsylvania UC Claimant Handbook to learn more about eligibility, benefit/payment information, and how to file a claim.
Language services
L&I's Office of Unemployment Compensation (UC) provides a variety of language services, free of charge, to assist claimants who speak a language other than English.
Contact UC Tax
Employer Contact Information
Quick Guide: Check out the Employer Quick Guide for specific contact information based on the assistance you need.
Employer tax services
Call (866)-403-6163, from Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EST)
For answers to questions regarding employer-related UC Tax issues, including:
- Coverage and liability;
- Registering for a UC tax account number;
- Filing and paying quarterly wage and tax information;
- Contribution tax rates; and
- Audits
You may submit an inquiry in UCMS when you are logged into your account or you may e-mail the Office of UC Tax Services at UCTaxServices@pa.gov. Please include your employer account number and the nature of your question.
For General Questions
Access Account Online
UC Employer Service Center (Benefits - Claims):
Call (833) 728-2367, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EST).
Use the following information to direct your email to the correct location.
Email UCEmployerHelp@pa.gov with the following topics:
- Help logging into www.benefits.uc.pa.gov.
- Questions regarding determinations and appeals.
- Updating contact information or mailing address.
- Adding additional users.
- Questions regarding benefit charges.
- Questions regarding previously submitted Relief from Charge Requests.
Email RA-LIOUCBP-POA@pa.gov with the following topics:
- Third Party Administrators (TPAs) and Power of Attorney (POA) process
Email UIEMPCharge@pa.gov with the following topics:
- Request for Relief from Charges.
- Appeals to Relief from Charge decisions.
Email ucemployerhelp@pa.gov for all questions.