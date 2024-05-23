PA Department of Labor & Industry

Office of Unemployment Compensation (UC)

The Unemployment Compensation (UC) program provides temporary income support if you lose your job through no fault of your own or if you are working less than your full-time hours. If you qualify, you will receive money for a limited time to help you meet expenses while you seek new employment. To be eligible for UC benefits, you must be a worker who performed services that are covered by the Pennsylvania UC Law.