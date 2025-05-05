Act 125 and Deep Fakes

If you or your child have been the victim of AI generated pornographic images resources are available to you. Revenge porn/deepfake offenses are defined in Title 18 Chapter 31 § 3131, currently with misdemeanor 1 & 2 grading, depending on the age of the victim. Plus, any other applicable charges would apply.



In July of 2025, Governor Josh Shapiro signed SB 649 into law, creating new criminal penalties for anyone who uses artificial intelligence (AI) to produce non-consensual “forged digital likenesses.” Under the new law, prosecutors can now charge bad actors with a third-degree felony if they use AI-generated fake content to commit fraud or cause injury. This builds on a new law targeting AI-generated child sexual abuse material and non-consensual intimate images signed by Governor Shapiro in 2024.



Contact your school administration and reach out to your local police to report an offense.