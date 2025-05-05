Act 125 and Deep Fakes
The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has charged at least six individuals with felony counts under Act 125, which was passed into law by the state Legislature in December 2024. That law prohibits the use of artificial intelligence technology to create materials that appear to “authentically depict a child under 18” engaging in sexually abusive acts that did not occur in reality.
“Our office will continue to use the tools the legislature provided in Act 125 that allows law enforcement to pursue investigations involving artificially-generated materials, and hold these offenders accountable for their actions.”
- Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General
If you or your child have been the victim of AI generated pornographic images resources are available to you. Revenge porn/deepfake offenses are defined in Title 18 Chapter 31 § 3131, currently with misdemeanor 1 & 2 grading, depending on the age of the victim. Plus, any other applicable charges would apply.
In July of 2025, Governor Josh Shapiro signed SB 649 into law, creating new criminal penalties for anyone who uses artificial intelligence (AI) to produce non-consensual “forged digital likenesses.” Under the new law, prosecutors can now charge bad actors with a third-degree felony if they use AI-generated fake content to commit fraud or cause injury. This builds on a new law targeting AI-generated child sexual abuse material and non-consensual intimate images signed by Governor Shapiro in 2024.
Contact your school administration and reach out to your local police to report an offense.
What is Sextortion?
Sextortion happens when someone threatens to share sexual images or videos to manipulate another person. In a new policy statement, the American Academy of Pediatrics identifies sextortion as a form of image-based sexual abuse and exploitation. While it can affect individuals of all ages, children are particularly vulnerable.
Learn more about what sextortion is and what to do if you or your child is the victim with resources from the American Association of Pediatrics.